Congress certifies Biden win

Coronavirus pandemic

Congress certifies Biden win after violent Capitol riot

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:37 p.m. ET, January 7, 2021
48 min ago

UK prime minister: "I unreservedly condemn" Trump's incitement of protesters

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac

Tolga Akmen/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said President Trump was "completely wrong" to encourage a mob of protesters to storm the Capitol building in DC."

"In so far as he encouraged people to go to Congress, and in so far as the President has consistently cast doubt on the outcome of a free and fair election, I believe that to be completely wrong," Boris Johnson said in a press conference.

"I unreservedly condemn encouraging people to behave in the disgraceful way they did in the Capitol."

58 min ago

Mike Pence's daughter tweets congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden

From CNN's Kate Bennett

Charlotte Pence Bond, one of the Vice President’s daughters, has tweeted her congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Charlotte Pence is very close with her parents and has been a frequent presence at the Vice Presidential mansion as well as on trips with the Second Lady and the Vice President. 

Her tweet comes a day after her father, Mike Pence, broke with President Trump in order to carry out his constitutional duty and certify the Electoral College vote. Trump had repeatedly – and falsely – claimed that Pence had the power to overturn the results of the election.

37 min ago

Justice Department says charges will be filed today against "some participants" of riots

From CNN's Evan Perez

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on Thursday said the Department of Justice is committed to hold accountable those who were responsible for the “attack on our Government,” adding that some participants will face charges for the breach of the US Capitol. 

Rosen, in a statement released Thursday, said prosecutors are working across agencies to ensure they face the “full consequences of their actions under the law.”

Here's the full statement from Rosen:

“Yesterday, our Nation watched in disbelief as a mob breached the Capitol Building and required federal and local law enforcement to help restore order. The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law. Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the evening with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators, and charge federal crimes where warranted. Some participants in yesterday’s violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.”
1 hr 12 min ago

Trump's top national security officials urged not to resign

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Trump’s top national security officials have received calls within the last 24 hours urging them not to resign following his widely panned response to the mob attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien have all gotten multiple phone calls within the last 24 hours from concerned former senior national security officials and the leaders of major corporate national security firms asking if they plan to stay on, according to a person familiar with the conversations who had spoken with all three of them.

Pompeo, Ratcliffe and O’Brien all got a similar message: it was important they stay on for the continuity of government in the national security realm.

These former officials and corporate figures conveyed they did not want a political crisis turned into a national security one, the person told CNN, and were concerned foreign adversaries may try to capitalize on it.

The calls come as several other senior figures are weighing resignations or have already stepped down, including Trump’s deputy national security adviser, Matt Pottinger, who resigned Wednesday. As of now, it appears Pompeo, Ratcliffe and O’Brien will not leave their roles. CNN reported Wednesday that O'Brien was considering quitting. Like many others in the administration, they were dismayed by the scenes that unfolded on Capitol Hill, this person said. 

1 hr ago

House appropriations committee to review yesterday's security breach

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
After Wednesday's violent storming of the US Capitol, members are already calling for a review of yesterday's breach. And the House Appropriations Committee has announced they will review the response to yesterday's insurrection. 

"The coup attempt at the Capitol yesterday was instigated by President Trump and responsibility for the violence rests with him and his supporters who ransacked the People’s House. However, the breach of the Capitol raises serious questions about what law enforcement did and what they should have done differently," said House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro and House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan. 

And the ranking member of the House Administration Committee, Rodney Davis, has released a statement calling for a review. 

"What happened yesterday should never happen again," Rodney Davis said in a statement. "In the coming days and weeks, this committee needs to do a thorough review of yesterday’s attack and ensure measures are taken to better prepare for and prevent anything like this from happening again. I agree with Chairperson Lofgren that this review needs to be bipartisan and bicameral," Rodney Davis said in a statement. 

You can read the full statement here.

37 min ago

America suffered an unprecedented attack on its democracy yesterday. We want to hear from you.

One woman was fatally shot by police and three people died of apparent medical emergencies Wednesday after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

The attack comes during the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has already turned life upside down. The US reported 3,865 coronavirus deaths Wednesday, bringing the overall toll to 361,123 people in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

We want to know how you’re feeling. Let us know using the text box below.

1 hr 27 min ago

The White House has released a statement on Trump-incited riot at the US Capitol

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere has released a statement on Wednesday’s events resulting in a breach of the US Capitol building incited by President Trump, resulting in four deaths and a ransacked Capitol. 

“The White House grieves the loss of life that occurred yesterday and extends sympathies to their families and loved ones. We also continue to pray for a speedy recovery for those who suffered injury,” Deere said.

Trump, who has not expressed these sentiments himself, is currently in the Oval Office, a White House official said. A Marine is stationed outside the West Wing.

37 min ago

Woman killed during US Capitol riot identified as Ashli Babbitt

From CNN’s Josh Campbell

The woman fatally shot by a US Capitol Police employee as a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday was identified as Ashli Babbitt, Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said.

“As protesters were forcing their way toward the House Chamber where Members of Congress were sheltering in place, a sworn USCP employee discharged their service weapon, striking an adult female,” Sund said in a statement Thursday. “Medical assistance was rendered immediately, and the female was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.” 

The Capitol Police chief did not name the employee, but said they had been placed on administrative leave per department policy while a joint investigation with DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is underway. 

Sund also provided new details regarding reports of explosives found near the Capitol complex during the riot. The chief said two hazardous devices were found in the area, which could have caused “great harm to public safety.” Sund said the devices were rendered safe and are now being investigated by The FBI. 

The chief appeared to defend his agency in the wake of growing criticism over the apparent lack of preparation that allowed violent extremists to overrun the Capitol Police checkpoint and enter the building. 

“The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given the situation they faced, and I continue to have tremendous respect in the professionalism and dedication of the women and men of the United States Capitol Police,” Sund said, adding that the agency is reviewing its policies and response to the violent event. 

37 min ago

DC police are asking for help in identifying Capitol rioters

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, is asking for the public's help in identifying some of the rioters who stormed the US Capitol yesterday.

The department tweeted four photos of some of the people in the mob and urged anyone with information to call them.

Here's a look at the photos: