Congress certifies Biden win

Coronavirus pandemic

Congress certifies Biden win after violent Capitol riot

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 7:28 a.m. ET, January 7, 2021
9 min ago

Trump's "entire legacy was wiped out yesterday," GOP representative says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace on January 7.
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace on January 7. CNN

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, who was just sworn in on Sunday, condemned “anarchy” after pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol yesterday.

“It was a sad day for our nation. I was shocked. I was heartbroken. And I was pissed off and angry by seeing this violent mob. This wasn't protests — this was anarchy last night,” Mace told CNN’s John Berman.

Mace, a single mom, said that she was so concerned by rhetoric “from the President on down” before the rally on Wednesday that she sent her two kids back home after she was sworn in.

“I thought, ‘how neat would that be to roam the halls of Congress, do your virtual classes,’ and instead, I put them on the first flight home Monday morning, because I was worried. And my fears came true yesterday,” she said.  

Mace said the Republican Party needs to “start over,” and some GOP lawmakers should take responsibility for the deadly insurrection. 

Trump’s “entire legacy was wiped out yesterday,” she said. “… We cannot condone the violence. … We need to have leadership more than ever right now in our country. We've got to rebuild our nation and rebuild our party.”

“What happened yesterday is because millions of people across the country were misled by Republicans and by the administration that members of Congress could overturn and usurp the Electoral College in a single vote to object yesterday. And that's simply not true,” she added. 

30 min ago

How Germany's Angela Merkel is reacting to the violence in Washington

German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a statement in Berlin on January 7 — about the previous day's riots in Washington, DC — during a Christian Social Union parliamentary group digital press conference.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a statement in Berlin on January 7 — about the previous day's riots in Washington, DC — during a Christian Social Union parliamentary group digital press conference. Kay Nietfeld/Pool/AP

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed sadness and anger at the scenes of pro-Trump rioters storming the US Capitol on Wednesday.

"A basic rule of democracy is after the election there are winners and losers," Merkel said, adding,

"I regret very much that President Trump did not admit defeat in November and again yesterday."

Merkel is one of many world leaders who condemned Wednesday's violence around the US Capitol.

She made her comments during a virtual meeting with German conservative parties this morning, saying:

"We have all seen the disturbing images of the storming of Congress. I was made angry and also sad by these images. And I'm pretty sure I feel like the vast majority of friends of the United States of America, like millions of people who admire American democratic tradition. A basic rule of democracy is after the election there are winners and losers, both have to play their role with decency and responsibility so that democracy itself remains the winner. I regret very much that President Trump did not admit defeat in November and again yesterday."

However, Merkel expressed optimism that US lawmakers went back to work and certified Joe Biden's Electoral College win, calling it "a sign of hope."

"It is also certain with the confirmation of the election victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that the United States of America will open a new chapter of the democracy in less than two weeks, as it is supposed to happen," she added.

27 min ago

Biden formally announces Merrick Garland as attorney general pick

From CNN’s Jessica Dean

Judge Merrick Garland is pictured during a meeting in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2016.
Judge Merrick Garland is pictured during a meeting in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2016. Evan Vucci/AP

President-elect Joe Biden formally announced Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee for attorney general, along with additional members of his justice team, which CNN reported yesterday. 

"Judge Garland’s nomination underscores the President-elect’s commitment to restore integrity and the rule of law, boost morale of the dedicated career professionals at DOJ, and build a more equitable justice system that serves all Americans," Biden's team said in a statement announcing Garland's nomination.

58 min ago

"I was fearful for my life" when protesters stormed the US Capitol, a House representative says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster, pictured at front in blue, shelters in the House gallery as pro-Trump rioters try to break into the Chamber at the Capitol on January 6.
New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster, pictured at front in blue, shelters in the House gallery as pro-Trump rioters try to break into the Chamber at the Capitol on January 6. Andrew HarnikAP

As lawmakers sheltered in place when pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster said she was "fearful for her life."

"We were scrambling to hide behind the wall of the balcony," she said as she described the moment. "I was trying to get my colleagues to safety, getting them behind the railing."

Eventually, the lawmakers were told to evacuate. 

"They told us to use the gas masks that are under the seats, and we had to scramble across the entire length of the balcony," she said. "It was shortly after I left that the shot rang out that broke the window and within minutes, they had breached the door and they were in the chamber."

She added:

"I was frightened that it would be a mass casualty incident, that if they had automatic weapons they could have killed hundreds of members of Congress."

Kuster called the incident "domestic terrorism."

"This was literally the threat from within. And you know, we protect our first amendment and the right to gather," she told CNN. "It wouldn't be unusual to come and present your opinion, but these were terrorists. These were thugs. These were dangerous people."

Watch more:

52 min ago

Trump's Treasury secretary calls Capitol violence "completely unacceptable"

From CNN's Andrew Carey

Steve Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, arrives for a meeting at the Capitol on July 28, 2020.
Steve Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, arrives for a meeting at the Capitol on July 28, 2020. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

One of President Trump’s most loyal Cabinet members, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, described the violence at the US Capitol Wednesday as "completely unacceptable."  

Standing alongside Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Mnuchin said:

"The violence that occurred last night was completely unacceptable. These actions must stop. Our democratic institutions have been strong for a very long period of time. Our democracy will prevail, and our institutions will remain strong. Now is the time for our nation to come together as one and respect the democratic process in the United States." 
1 hr 24 min ago

Trump's comments "directly led" to violent protests at the US Capitol, UK official says

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

Priti Patel, British home secretary, speaks on November 3.
Priti Patel, British home secretary, speaks on November 3. PA/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s comments "directly led" to the violent protests at the US Capitol, British Home Secretary Priti Patel told British media early on Thursday.

"His comments directly led to the violence," Patel said on BBC Breakfast.

"He basically has made a number of comments yesterday that helped to fuel that violence and, you know, he didn't do anything to de-escalate that," she said.

"Quite frankly the violence that we've seen has just been so appalling and there is no justification for it," she added.

Patel referred to the US as "a beacon of democracy and freedom," adding that the country should now move on and get on with an orderly transition.

Since Patel’s interview, President Trump has said in a statement "there will be an orderly transition on January 20th." This came after a formal affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

1 hr 35 min ago

You might hear talk of the 25th Amendment today. Here's what you need to know.

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

After violent pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, a growing number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials told CNN that they believe Donald Trump should be removed from office before Jan. 20.

Four of them called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. The amendment has periodically been discussed as a means of last resort to remove a rogue or incapacitated president.

Here's what you need to know about the amendment:

  • How it works: To forcibly wrest power from Trump, Vice President Mike Pence would have to be on board, according to the text of the amendment. Read the full language here. Pence would also need either a majority of Trump's Cabinet officials to agree the President is unfit for office and temporarily seize power from him.
  • Trump could dispute their move: He would need to write a letter to Congress. Pence and the Cabinet would then have four days to dispute him. Congress would then vote — it requires a two-thirds supermajority, usually 67 senators and 290 House members to permanently remove him.
  • Some history about the amendment: The 25th Amendment was enacted in the wake of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, whose predecessor Dwight Eisenhower suffered major heart attacks. It was meant to create a clear line of succession and prepare for urgent contingencies.

1 hr 30 min ago

These are the senators who voted against certifying some Electoral College results

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley stands in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6.
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley stands in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Congress has now certified President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, despite a chaotic and deadly scene that erupted after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and delayed the proceedings.

The joint session of Congress, which is normally a ceremonial step, was halted for several hours when rioters breached the Capitol.

Proceedings resumed at about 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, with Vice President Mike Pence bringing the Senate session back into order.

The Senate and House rejected objections to throw out Georgia and Pennsylvania's electoral votes for Biden. Republicans also objected to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan's electoral votes, but the motions failed before they reached debate.

The Senate voted 93 to 6 to dismiss the objection raised by Republicans to Arizona's results, and 92 to 7 to reject the objection to Pennsylvania.

These are the senators who voted to object to some of the results of the election (and the states they objected to):

  • Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (Arizona, Pennsylvania)
  • Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (Arizona, Pennsylvania)
  • Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall (Arizona, Pennsylvania)
  • Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (Arizona, Pennsylvania)
  • Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (Arizona, Pennsylvania)
  • Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy (Arizona)
  • Florida Sen. Rick Scott (Pennsylvania)
  • Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis (Pennsylvania)

The House ultimately voted to reject an objection to throw out Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, but over half of the House Republicans backed the effort. The challenge failed by a vote of 282-138.

The GOP House minority leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, and his deputy, Steve Scalise, were among those seeking to overturn the results.

2 hr 10 min ago

Trump pledges an "orderly" transfer of power to Biden

Following a formal affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, President Trump said the decision "represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history."

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement.

"I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," Trump said while repeating false claims about the election that incited a mob to storm the Capitol.