A major fight over the future of the Supreme Court is underway as Senate Republicans push to quickly confirm President Trump’s newest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, amid Democratic opposition.

Trump nominated Barrett following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, setting off a high-stakes confirmation battle in the run-up to an election where control of the White House and Congress are on the line.

Republicans, who control the Senate majority, signaled early on they would move as quickly as possible to take up the nomination, setting the stage for the possibility of a final confirmation vote before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The vetting process will kick into high gear next week when the Senate Judiciary Committee begins holding hearings on the nomination. During those hearings, which are scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 12, lawmakers will have a chance to question the nominee ahead of a final vote on the Senate floor on confirmation.

Making matters more complicated, however, three Republican senators — Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina — recently tested positive for coronavirus and are away from the Senate recovering.

Lee and Tillis are on the Judiciary Committee and will be needed back in time to process and vote Barrett out of committee and Johnson’s vote will be needed on the floor to ensure enough Republicans are there to confirm her.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have already signaled they won't back any GOP nominee ahead of Election Day. That leaves little room for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to find the votes if members of his conference contract or remain sick with Covid-19 since he can only afford to lose one more Republican besides Collins and Murkowski and still push through a nominee.

But confirming Barrett to the high court remains a top priority for Senate Republicans, who plan to press ahead and do whatever it takes to push for confirmation of the nominee as quickly as possible even in the face of the recent diagnoses within their ranks.

Johnson said on Monday that he will do everything he can to vote for Barrett, even if he has to wear a "moon suit" to do it. And McConnell said on Monday that Republicans remain “full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, and timely confirmation process that Judge Barrett, the court and the nation deserve.”