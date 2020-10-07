Live TV
Vice presidential debate

Coronavirus pandemic

2020 vice presidential debate

By Melissa Macaya, Fernando Alfonso III, Veronica Rocha, Jessica Estepa and Kyle Blaine, CNN

Updated 8:44 p.m. ET, October 7, 2020
6 min ago

These are the safety measures being taken at tonight's debate 

From CNN's Ryan Nobles, Kyung Lah, Linh Tran and DJ Judd

Audience members enter Kingsbury Hall for the vice presidential debate between Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday at University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Audience members enter Kingsbury Hall for the vice presidential debate between Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Patrick Semansky/AP

The audience from the debate has just started to trickle in to the venue, Kingsbury Hall, on the campus of the University of Utah.

Inside, spectators will be seated in two different sections. 

There is a small group of chairs set up on the floor of the debate hall for the VIP guests directly in front of the stage. Those chairs are distanced from each other.

In the balcony, the general audience is being seated by student ushers wearing rubber black gloves and the standard surgical-style masks that everyone in the debate hall is required to wear.

The seats are assigned and are strategically socially distanced. Each attendee is holding a sizable placard that serves as their ticket that also tells them where they will be seated. Certain attendees are seated together but the groups of clustered attendees are separated.

The front two rows over the balcony have signs that say “Thank you for leaving this seat empty” in observance of social distancing.

More precautions: Each attendee had their temperature checked before entering the building. There are also hand sanitizing stations as you enter. All attendees were also required to receive a negative result on a Covid-19 test 72 hours before today’s event.

Staff was also seen wiping down the desks and chairs where California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence, and moderator Susan Page are expected to sit during tonight’s debate.

See inside the venue:

 

8 min ago

CNN's Chris Cillizza answers your questions live about tonight's debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Sen. Kamala Harris are set to face off in the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election starting at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

CNN's Chris Cillizza is answering viewers' questions ahead of tonight's debate.

Watch live:

17 min ago

Aides expect Pence to stay on message tonight

From CNN's Ryan Nobles

While Vice President Mike Pence will be prepared to defend the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, he won’t be content to stay on defense.

Pence is ready to flip the conversation from the administration’s response to the virus to Harris’ prior support for Medicare For All. It will be part of broader attempt to tie the Biden/Harris ticket to the far left elements of the Democratic party.

Pence is known for his message discipline and his aides expect “on message Mike,” as he is known in the campaign, to be on full display tonight. 

27 min ago

Harris will "talk to people at home," Biden aide says

From CNN's Kyung Lah

California Sen. Kamala Harris is not on stage to “eviscerate Mike Pence," said Joe Biden aide Symone Sanders.

"She is there to really talk to people at home and what they’re feeling,” Sanders added.

Harris will speak to the pain of Americans, drawing a stark contrast with what the public has heard from President Trump. This is a tactic that Harris is practiced in from her time on the Democratic presidential campaign trail, where her stump speech often distilled economic policy into simple ways that connected with supporters — how buying tires for the family car meant a working class family’s entire savings.

This is where gender becomes her advantage — using a softer approach to directly speak to the pain of Americans.

Gender and race optics are both issues the campaign is mindful of, even as Harris makes history tonight. (Harris will make history as the first Black and South Asian woman to participate in a general election debate.) But these are challenges, multiple aides say, that are not new or uncomfortable for Harris.

36 min ago

What the inside of the debate hall looks like

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic rival, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, will face off shortly in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the first and only general election vice presidential debate of 2020.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said it was taking additional health and safety precautions at the debate, including using plexiglass, in the wake of President Trump's positive diagnosis.

Here are some key measures:

  • Space on stage: Pence and Harris will be seated for the debate, and the distance between the center of the chairs will be 12 feet and 3 inches, according to the commission. The moderator will also be seated and will be at a similar distance of 12 feet and 3 inches from the candidates.
  • Plexiglass: It will be used at the debate, and there will not be a handshake or physical contact between the candidates or with the moderator.
  • Testing: Harris and Pence will be tested for coronavirus before the debate. Once on stage, neither the candidates nor the moderator will wear masks.
  • Audience: There will be a small number of ticketed guests, according to the CPD. Everyone in the debate hall will be subject to a variety of health and safety protocols, according to the commission, including coronavirus testing and wearing masks.

Here's what the debate stage looks like:

Members of the production crew stand in on the stage near plexiglass barriers which will serve as a way to protect the spread of Covid-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.
Members of the production crew stand in on the stage near plexiglass barriers which will serve as a way to protect the spread of Covid-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, on Tuesday in Salt Lake City. Patrick Semansky/AP

A member of the production staff puts labels on seats in an effort to keep seats socially distanced ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, On Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
A member of the production staff puts labels on seats in an effort to keep seats socially distanced ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, On Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Julio Cortez/AP
Plexiglass protections between the debaters are seen on the stage of the debate hall ahead of the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall of the University of Utah October 6, in Salt Lake City.
Plexiglass protections between the debaters are seen on the stage of the debate hall ahead of the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall of the University of Utah October 6, in Salt Lake City. Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images
The stage is set ahead of the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall of the University of Utah October 7, in Salt Lake City.
The stage is set ahead of the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall of the University of Utah October 7, in Salt Lake City. Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

24 min ago

5 million votes have been cast in 2020 election so far

From CNN's Adam Levy, Ethan Cohen and Liz Stark

Working in bipartisan pairs, canvassers process mail-in ballots in a warehouse at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections headquarters on October 7, in Glen Burnie, Maryland.
Working in bipartisan pairs, canvassers process mail-in ballots in a warehouse at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections headquarters on October 7, in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris meet in Salt Lake City tonight for their first and only vice presidential debate, more than 5.4 million Americans have already voted in the general election, according to a CNN and Edison Research survey of election officials in 31 states reporting voting data.

More than 3 million of those votes come from 11 of CNN's most competitively ranked states.

Nationally, Democrats are voting in droves ahead of the election, making up more than half the ballots cast so far in states with party data available, and Republicans making up about one-quarter of the votes so far.

That detailed information, analyzed by Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations, is giving new insights into who is voting before November. Catalist analyzed almost 4.5 million ballots cast in 27 states so far.

This data does not predict the outcome of any race, as polling shows Republicans strongly prefer voting in person on Election Day rather than early. The information contains insights and details about who is voting ahead of Nov. 3. While the returns represent a small fraction of the expected number of ballots to be cast in 2020 — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton received about 130 million votes combined four years ago — some states have reported that the numbers of ballot requests and returns have already set records.

Despite the surge in preelection voting this year, the gender breakdown remains similar to this point in 2016: 55% of the ballots cast so far are from women and 45% are from men. Among CNN's key states, Wisconsin, at 57%, has the largest share of ballots returned by women.

Most of CNN's key states are seeing gender breakdowns among ballots cast similar to those of this point four years ago, but there are exceptions. At this point in 2016, roughly 61% of Georgia's ballots cast had come from women, but so far this year, it's only 56%.

Read the full story here

CNN's Pamela Brown breaks down the numbers:

1 min ago

Biden crosses 270 threshold in CNN's electoral college outlook for first time

From CNN's David Chalian and Terence Burlij

Joe Biden is surging in the battle for the White House with less than four weeks to go until Election Day.

In our latest Electoral College outlook, the Democratic presidential nominee crosses the 270 threshold for the first time this year. If you add up the states that are currently rated as solidly in his camp (203 electoral votes) and those leaning in his direction (87 electoral votes), it brings his total to 290 electoral votes.

As President Trump remains infected with coronavirus and absent from the campaign trail, his campaign finds itself in its worst political position since the start of the campaign season. The President had a disastrous debate performance last week in what was one of his last best chances to turn things around before millions of Americans began casting their ballots.

It only got worse from there, when his response to contracting Covid-19 was to tell the country not to worry about it and demonstrate a brazen lack of leadership by removing his mask on a White House balcony overlooking the South Lawn for all the world to see —precisely the move that nearly every scientist and expert says goes against promoting the best weapon we currently have to combat the virus.

The Trump campaign also finds itself at a significant competitive disadvantage with the Biden campaign when it comes to money to spend on critical TV ads in the homestretch — exactly the moment when a campaign wants to maximize spending to open as many paths to 270 as possible.

Meanwhile, the former vice president appears to have built back up that so-called blue wall across the Midwest that Trump busted through in 2016 to secure his victory.

Since our last Electoral College outlook, there have been no fewer than eight polls that meet CNN's reporting standards out of Pennsylvania — a critical battleground state for either candidate's path to 270 electoral votes. Biden never held less than a 5-percentage point lead in any of them and his support level was never below 49%. We are moving Pennsylvania back to Leans Democratic.

Read the full story here and build your own road to 270 electoral votes with CNN's interactive map.

53 min ago

Harris will face the ghosts of policies past  

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Gregory Krieg and Dan Merica

Kamala Harris listens as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks following a coronavirus briefing with health experts at the Hotel DuPont on August 13, in Wilmington, Delaware. 
Kamala Harris listens as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks following a coronavirus briefing with health experts at the Hotel DuPont on August 13, in Wilmington, Delaware.  Drew Angerer/Getty Images

California Sen. Kamala Harris entered the Democratic presidential primary as a supporter of "Medicare for All," the national health insurance plan written and championed by her competitor Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

By the time she dropped out, in December 2019, the senator from California had rowed back her support and unveiled her own plan, which called for transitioning to a government-run program over 10 years but allowing private insurers to participate.

Now she is making the case for Biden and his proposal to beef up the Affordable Care Act and create a public option on top of it.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence don't have a credible health care plan of their own, but that won't stop the vice president from trying to paint Harris as a tool of the "radical left" over both her initial backing of Medicare for All and her own proposal.

Her ability to pivot out of that conversation and into one about the current administration's policies, both on the pandemic and their support for a lawsuit that threatens the ACA, could be a defining moment.  

57 min ago

CDC director says it is safe for Pence to participate in tonight's debate

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Ahead of tonight's debate, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement that it is safe for Vice President Mike Pence to participate in the vice presidential debate.

Redfield said the CDC had a consultation with Dr. Jesse Schonau, currently serving in the White House medical unit, and based on the descriptions, "the Vice President is not a close contact of any known person with Covid-19, including the President."

For Covid-19, the CDC defines a close contact as a person who was within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more, starting from two days before illness onset or positive specimen collection, until the patient is isolated.