Audience members enter Kingsbury Hall for the vice presidential debate between Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Patrick Semansky/AP

The audience from the debate has just started to trickle in to the venue, Kingsbury Hall, on the campus of the University of Utah.

Inside, spectators will be seated in two different sections.

There is a small group of chairs set up on the floor of the debate hall for the VIP guests directly in front of the stage. Those chairs are distanced from each other.

In the balcony, the general audience is being seated by student ushers wearing rubber black gloves and the standard surgical-style masks that everyone in the debate hall is required to wear.

The seats are assigned and are strategically socially distanced. Each attendee is holding a sizable placard that serves as their ticket that also tells them where they will be seated. Certain attendees are seated together but the groups of clustered attendees are separated.

The front two rows over the balcony have signs that say “Thank you for leaving this seat empty” in observance of social distancing.

More precautions: Each attendee had their temperature checked before entering the building. There are also hand sanitizing stations as you enter. All attendees were also required to receive a negative result on a Covid-19 test 72 hours before today’s event.

Staff was also seen wiping down the desks and chairs where California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence, and moderator Susan Page are expected to sit during tonight’s debate.

See inside the venue: