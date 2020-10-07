Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 21, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP

Almost nine months into the coronavirus pandemic, the crisis shows no signs of abating, even in states that were once not considered Covid-19 hotspots.

Utah, where the vice presidential candidates will debate tonight, is averaging more than 1,000 new cases each day for the past week. That's the highest it's been since the first cases in the US were reported in late January.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Tuesday requested the city reimpose tougher restrictions like smaller limits on social gatherings.

"Our data's continuing upward trend is alarming and swift action is necessary. The shift to orange should be a signal to Salt Lake City residents of the gravity of this situation," Mendenhall said.

The head of the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday said the state is seeing a significant spike in new coronavirus cases since autumn began.

"We have reversed the progress we made in the late summer, and our most recent modeling shows the virus is spreading more rapidly," Pat Allen told reporters.

State officials in Alaska are seeing record numbers of cases and its highest ever test positivity rate (4.19%).

In Montana, health officials reported more than 500 new cases for the first time. According to The Covid Tracking Project, the state on Monday reported 201 new hospitalizations, a record.

Overall cases across the nation are on the rise. More than 50,000 daily cases were reported on Friday and Saturday. The last time the US saw more than 50,000 cases back to back was mid-August.

Just four states — Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina — are reporting a decline in coronavirus cases over the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.