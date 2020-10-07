Joe Biden's presidential campaign on Tuesday released a set of nationwide ads featuring only California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic ticket's vice-presidential candidate, ahead of her face off with Vice President Mike Pence at the debate in Salt Lake City.

It's her second solo rollout of nationwide paid ads on the Biden-Harris campaign, and will air on television, radio and digital and highlights the historic nature of her nomination as the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party's presidential ticket

The ads, viewed first by CNN, are aimed at engaging Black voters — particularly in battleground states — in an effort to elevate participation in the campaign. And they're part of the ticket's weekly seven-figure investment in outreach in battleground states in an effort to provide additional "information and messaging" around the vice presidential debate about Harris' candidacy, according to a campaign aide.

The ads will be released nationwide with an emphasis on Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Georgia, among other states, the aide said.

One 30-second spot, called "Mirrors," is a nod to the barrier breaking nature of Harris' nomination as the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party's presidential ticket. It shows an elementary school aged Black girl watching footage of Harris' selection on her couch with a female narrator calling it a "historic decision."

The small girl reacts in complete awe and then the video shows her on stage, with the message "On November 3rd, vote for her" in bold white letters appearing over her.

"Our time is now," the young girl declares.

It's akin to a message both Harris and Biden have sought to magnify — the positive impact that the representation of the nation's first Black and South Asian woman on a major party's presidential ticket provides to young women of color.

A day after the announcement, Biden framed his selection as providing little Black and Brown girls who often feel undervalued overlooked to have the ability to see "themselves for the first time in a new way. As the stuff of presidents and vice presidents."

