Here's the final speaking time tally for the VP debate

Kamala Harris proclaimed defiantly she will not "be lectured by the vice president” during a back-and-forth on criminal justice where she called the killing of George Floyd “torture.”

Vice President Mike Pence, responding to Harris’ assertion that there is systemic racism in this country and that Black people don’t feel as though they have the full rights in the system, said, “I must tell you this presumption that you hear consistently from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, that America is systemically racist.”

Harris shot back at Pence, saying, “I will not sit here and be lectured by the vice president, on what it means to enforce the laws of our country. I'm the only one on this state was personally prosecuted everything from child sexual assaults a homicide,” and went on to describe her record.

Pence hit her back, parroting the arrest rate for Black men during her tenure as district attorney of San Francisco, along with other accusations.