Harris on Pence interruption: "Mr. Vice President, I am speaking"

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris speaks during the vice presidential campaign debate with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Sen. Kamala Harris hit back at Vice President Mike Pence trying to interrupt one of her answers about coronavirus by bluntly saying: “Mr. Vice President, I am speaking.”

The moment came in the wake of a presidential debate last week where President Trump frequently interrupted Democratic nominee Joe Biden, leading to a chaotic and disorganized debate.

Moderator Susan Page has tried to stop that from happening by repeatedly telling each candidate they had time to answer “uninterrupted.”

But the debate has, at moments, veered into the two sparring for time.

“I have to weigh in,” Pence said, trying to stop Harris.

He was unable to, however, and Harris was able to deliver a message about the way coronavirus has impacted American lives.

When Page tried to cut off Harris again, the senator said, “He interrupted me, and I’d like to just finish, please.”

The tone and tenor of the debate were front of mind for Harris’ team, who are well aware of the optics that could be at play given Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to appear in a general election debate.

Watch the moment: