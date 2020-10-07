Live TV
Vice presidential debate

Coronavirus pandemic

2020 vice presidential debate

By Melissa Macaya, Fernando Alfonso III, Veronica Rocha, Jessica Estepa and Kyle Blaine, CNN

Updated 10:25 p.m. ET, October 7, 2020
31 min ago

Harris on Pence interruption: "Mr. Vice President, I am speaking"

From CNN's Dan Merica

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris speaks during the vice presidential campaign debate with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris speaks during the vice presidential campaign debate with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Sen. Kamala Harris hit back at Vice President Mike Pence trying to interrupt one of her answers about coronavirus by bluntly saying: “Mr. Vice President, I am speaking.”

The moment came in the wake of a presidential debate last week where President Trump frequently interrupted Democratic nominee Joe Biden, leading to a chaotic and disorganized debate.

Moderator Susan Page has tried to stop that from happening by repeatedly telling each candidate they had time to answer “uninterrupted.”

But the debate has, at moments, veered into the two sparring for time.

“I have to weigh in,” Pence said, trying to stop Harris.

He was unable to, however, and Harris was able to deliver a message about the way coronavirus has impacted American lives.

When Page tried to cut off Harris again, the senator said, “He interrupted me, and I’d like to just finish, please.”

The tone and tenor of the debate were front of mind for Harris’ team, who are well aware of the optics that could be at play given Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to appear in a general election debate.

Watch the moment:

9 min ago

Here's how Biden's and Harris' positions on health care compare

From CNN's Gregory Krieg and Tami Luhby

Kamala Harris shifted over the course of her Democratic primary campaign from supporting “Medicare for All” to a more moderate plan. 

It called for a 10-year transition period — longer than the four years laid out in Bernie Sanders’ bill — though Americans could have bought into Medicare immediately if they wanted. Her proposal would not have raised middle class taxes, exempting households below $100,000, another distinction with Sanders. Harris would have placed new taxes on Wall Street transactions to help pay for it.

Notably, the Harris plan would have allowed a role for private insurers, a key wedge in the Democratic Party’s internal health care debate.

Biden, on the other hand, has been steady in his opposition to Medicare for All. Even as he gave way some on climate policy during the period after Sanders dropped out of the primary, the former vice president held steady on health care. At one point, Biden said he would veto the bill if it came to his desk, citing the cost.

The Biden plan would beef up Obamacare and add a public option, which his campaign has described as akin to Medicare.

On Covid-19 costs: Harris and Biden are also in lockstep, along with most rest of the party, on Covid-19 treatment costs, saying there shouldn’t be any. The same goes for an eventual vaccine.

33 min ago

Harris zeroes in on Trump's taxes and mystery debt

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris makes a point during the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris makes a point during the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Julio Cortez/AP

The question: Do voters deserve a clearer picture of the presidential candidates’ health?

Kamala Harris’ answer: If you want to discuss transparency, let’s talk about Trump’s taxes.

If the presidential debate last week was a departure from historical norms, the vice presidential debate tonight is a return to them – neither candidate is engaging with tricky questions and both are turning to pre-planned talking points.

Harris, though, has a sharp one here. Calling on The New York Times’ reporting on Trump’s tax record, she zeroed in on the $400 million in debt he is believed to owe to unknown business partners or creditors.

“Just so everyone is clear, when we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody. It would be really good to know who the president of the United States, the commander-in-chief, owes money to,” Harris said. “Because the American people have a right to know what is influencing the President's decisions. And is he making those decisions on the best interests of the American people, of you, or self-interest?”

Harris did return to Biden, though not his health, citing his openness about his finances – a stark contrast with Trump.

“Joe has been incredibly transparent, over many, many years. The one thing we all know about Joe, he puts it all out there. He is honest, he's forthright,” she said. “But Donald Trump has been about covering up everything.”

Watch the moment:

12 min ago

Here's how Biden's and Harris' positions on climate change compare

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were mostly aligned on climate questions, though the California senator – in part because of her office – offered more concrete support for the Green New Deal’s blueprint. She signed on to a resolution written by Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019. 

When challenged by Trump in their debate last week, Biden said he opposed the Green New Deal. And while it’s true he hasn’t embraced it, his climate plan has been (cautiously) applauded by leading environmental groups. 

“Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face,” according to his campaign website, which touts his plan as a “Clean Energy Revolution.”

Both Harris and Biden support re-entering the Paris climate agreement, ending fossil fuel extraction on public land and putting a price on carbon emissions as part of broader policy visions.

But they differed somewhat, during the primary, on fracking.

Harris said she wanted to ban the practice, beginning on federal land. 

Biden has said he wants to limit it, but rejects a ban in favor of stopping new or additional fracking on federal land. 

“I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking,” Biden said at a speech in Pittsburgh this summer. “No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.”

Watch the exchange:

6 min ago

What happens if Obamacare disappears

From CNN's Tami Luhby

President Trump pledged in 2016 to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but that hasn’t happened. Now, his administration is backing court challenge that’s scheduled for Supreme Court just after the election in a case brought by a coalition of Republican state attorneys general and the Trump administration, who argue the law's individual mandate is unconstitutional, and the entire law must fall.

If the court wipes away Obamacare, it would have a sweeping impact on the nation's health care system and on the lives of tens of millions of Americans — not only for the roughly 20 million people who've gained coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges and through the expansion of Medicaid to low-income adults.

The law is also what allows parents to keep their children on their health insurance plans until age 26 and obtain free mammograms, cholesterol checks and birth control.

And one of its most popular provisions is its strong protections for those with pre-existing conditions, including barring insurers from denying coverage or charging higher premiums based on people's health histories.

Read more here.

33 min ago

Harris and Pence both dodge question about Biden and Trump’s age 

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Vice President Mike Pence speaks as Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris listens during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks as Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris listens during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Justin Sullivan/Pool/AP

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence both dodged a question at Wednesday’s debate about whether they had discussed “safeguards or procedures” with Joe Biden or Donald Trump “when it comes to presidential disability.”

Debate moderator Susan Page of USA Today noted, “One of you will make history on January 20, you will be the vice president to the oldest president the United States has ever had.”

Page continued, “Donald Trump will be 74 years old on Inauguration Day. Joe Biden will be 78 years old. That already has raised concerns among some voters, concerns that have been sharpened by President Trump's hospitalization in recent days. Vice President Pence, have you had a conversation or reached an agreement with President Trump about safeguards or procedures when it comes to presidential disability? And if not, do you think you should?”

Pence did not answer the question, and instead pivoted to criticizing Harris for saying she would not trust Donald Trump’s word when it came to a vaccine. Harris said during the debate she would trust the scientists and public health experts when it comes to a potential vaccine, but not solely Trump. 

When the question was posed to her, Harris did not answer the question, either. She instead spoke about her record and the barriers she has broken throughout her career — the first woman of color and Black woman to be elected Attorney General of California, the second Black woman to be elected to the US Senate, and now the first Black and South Asian woman to be a major party vice presidential nominee. 

See the exchange:

25 min ago

Coronavirus' impact on the economy has been a key topic of tonight's debate. Here's where stimulus talks stand.

From CNN's Katie Lobosco

Millions of Americans are still out of work. Many small businesses and major airlines are struggling to stay afloat. And states are still contending with massive budget gaps.

But those in need of relief from the coronavirus pandemic won’t see more money from the federal government anytime soon. After lawmakers struggled for months to agree on an another economic stimulus package, President Donald Trump this week ordered his negotiators to halt talks until after the election.

Democrats and Republicans never got very close to a deal, but there was bipartisan support for a second round of stimulus checks, extending a boost to unemployment benefits, providing more support for small businesses and more money for schools.

Congress passed a $2.2 trillion relief package in March, known as the CARES Act, but most of those programs have expired.

Read more here.

32 min ago

Here's who has talked the most so far

We’re tracking approximate speaking times for the candidates during tonight’s debate. In the first 30 minutes, Vice President Mike Pence has talked more than 13.5 minutes, leading Sen. Harris by almost a minute and a half.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post incorrectly switched the speaking times.

45 min ago

Pence tells Harris to "stop playing politics" with lives

Analysis from CNN's Kevin Liptak

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the vice presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the vice presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Julio Cortez/AP

“Stop playing politics with people’s lives” is a phrase you would probably expect during a debate this year — just not coming from someone working for President Trump.

Nevertheless, Vice President Mike Pence made the accusation, saying Sen. Kamala Harris was undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying she wouldn’t take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts.

"The fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine, if a vaccine emerges during the Trump Administration, I think is unconscionable,” Pence said. “Senator, I just ask you, stop playing politics with people’s lives.”

His attack seemed to ignore the repeated efforts by Trump to explicitly insert politics into the pandemic, including efforts to develop a vaccine.

Just hours earlier, Trump made explicit acknowledgment that vaccine development was being influenced by politics, bemoaning rules that make it unlikely a vaccine will be approved by Election Day. And CNN reported on Tuesday that Trump has phoned vaccine makers to press them to work quicker on a vaccine — preferably before Nov. 3.