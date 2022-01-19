In a floor speech that occurred just as President Biden was speaking at his news conference, Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic moderate, reiterated that he would not change the Senate's filibuster rules along straight party lines to let 51 votes advance legislation.

Manchin said he was speaking out against "a great misleading of the American people."

Manchin added: "For the last year, my Democratic colleagues have taken the airwaves, pages of newspapers across the country to argue that (eliminating) the filibuster is restoring the vision of the Founding Fathers intended for this country. That is simply not true."

He later said that "eliminating the filibuster would be easy way out...I cannot support such a perilous course for our nation ... It's time we do the hard work to forge the difficult compromises that can stand the test of time," he said, admonishing his colleagues.

He argued Democrats were trying to "break the rules to change the rules."

He also reiterated what he told CNN earlier: That Schumer shouldn't prematurely shut down debate on the elections and voting bill, saying it should be on the floor for weeks to build support for the bill.