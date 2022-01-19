Follow CNN Politics
By Maureen Chowdhury, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 5:45 p.m. ET, January 19, 2022
29 min ago

Manchin admonishes Democrats' push to gut filibuster, calling it a "perilous course" for the nation

From CNN's Manu Raju

In a floor speech that occurred just as President Biden was speaking at his news conference, Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic moderate, reiterated that he would not change the Senate's filibuster rules along straight party lines to let 51 votes advance legislation.

Manchin said he was speaking out against "a great misleading of the American people."

Manchin added: "For the last year, my Democratic colleagues have taken the airwaves, pages of newspapers across the country to argue that (eliminating) the filibuster is restoring the vision of the Founding Fathers intended for this country. That is simply not true."

He later said that "eliminating the filibuster would be easy way out...I cannot support such a perilous course for our nation ... It's time we do the hard work to forge the difficult compromises that can stand the test of time," he said, admonishing his colleagues.

He argued Democrats were trying to "break the rules to change the rules."

He also reiterated what he told CNN earlier: That Schumer shouldn't prematurely shut down debate on the elections and voting bill, saying it should be on the floor for weeks to build support for the bill.

1 hr 1 min ago

Schumer says he’ll put forward "talking filibuster" proposal once GOP blocks Democrats' elections bill

From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer gave an impassioned floor speech earlier today as the Senate debated voting legislation for the first time in this Congress, and he reiterated that when GOP lawmakers block Democrats’ election legislation from advancing, he will put forward his proposal to allow for a "talking filibuster" on voting legislation.

“As we debate this issue, so critical to the wellspring of our democracy, we will all confront the critical question: Shall members of this chamber do what is necessary to pass these bills and move them to the President's desk? It’s my hope that courage awakens within the heart of our Republican colleagues before the day is out,” he said, adding that if the Senate cannot protect the right to vote, “then the Senate rules must be reformed.”

“Our proposal for a talking filibuster on these pieces of legislation would be the first step towards passing voting rights, restoring this body and breaking the gridlock that we now face on this vital issue,” Schumer continued.

As Schumer spoke, CNN counted about 30 Democrats in the Senate chamber, including the majority leader and Sen. Pat Leahy, who was presiding. No Republicans were in the chamber during his speech. It’s impactful, as Schumer’s daily morning speeches are typically given to an empty chamber. Sen. Joe Manchin, who is set to eventually vote against the nuclear option, was in the chamber, but Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was not.  

Schumer repeated in his remarks that he knows “it’s an uphill fight” to change the Senate rules to pass election legislation as there are some in the caucus who believe the legislative filibuster “helps bring us together.”

He slammed that argument, saying, “I don't see that evidence, evidence of that at all, and I think a majority of my colleagues would agree with that.”

As the two moderate Democrats, Manchin and Sinema, remain opposed to lowering the threshold of the legislative filibuster, the vote to change the Senate rules is expected to fail. 

39 min ago

19 states passed 34 laws that restrict voting in some way in the last year, analysis shows

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten

Republicans aligned with former President Trump are pressing ahead at the state level to change voting procedures, conduct partisan investigations of the last presidential contest and seize more control over the machinery of elections.

Democrats and voting rights advocates warn that the unrelenting campaign to cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Biden's 2020 victory over Trump could erode voter confidence in elections and increase the chances that losing candidates and their supporters will challenge the results of free and fair elections in the future.

"Every day that goes by, I am more and more concerned about the direction and resilience of American democracy," said David Becker, executive director of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation & Research. "I'm worried that we are heading down a path where there are those who cannot accept that ... their candidate could lose."

Recent polling underscores the peril. A CBS News-YouGov poll found that more than six in 10 of Americans said they now expect violence over the loss of future presidential elections. And a separate poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that about one in three Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified.

The Post-UMD poll also exposed a stark partisan divide: 40% of Republicans and 41% of Independents said violence against the government could be justified versus 23% of Democrats.

In the last year, 19 states passed 34 laws that restrict voting in some way, according to an analysis by the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice. And more changes are expected as state legislatures convene early this year.

Brennan's analysis found 88 restrictive bills introduced last year will carry over into upcoming legislative sessions, and that 13 new bills had been pre-filed as of last month.

The new proposals include a measure that would ban the use of drop boxes in Georgia — where Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in 28 years. An Arizona lawmaker wants to establish stricter voter ID requirements.

Read more about where things stand on voting rights on the state level.

17 min ago

Congressional Black Caucus marches to Senate to urge support on filibuster change

From CNN's Lauren Fox

In a show of support for voting rights and changing Senate rules to pass the legislation, House members in the Congressional Black Caucus marched to the Senate, warning that no matter what happens today, they won’t stop fighting to pass it.

“We want the Senate to act today in a favorable way, but if they don’t, we ain’t giving up. I am too young to give up,” Rep. Jim Clyburn, the no.3 House Democrat in the House, told CNN.

CNN asked Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio, if she backed primary challenges against moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

“I think today we support voting rights. Today, we want to make sure that 52 senators are asked that question. Today is not about primary races. Today, we came here to singly focus on voting rights and only talk about voting rights,” Beatty said.

39 min ago

McConnell blasts Democrats for using nuclear option that will "destroy the Senate"

From CNN's Ted Barrett 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted the push by Democrats to use the nuclear option to weaken the legislative filibuster, which they plan to do late Wednesday in order to advance a pair of elections bills opposed by Republicans. 

In a blistering floor speech, that was listened to by most members of the Democratic caucus sitting at their Senate desks, McConnell warned the move would “destroy the Senate” and leave a post-nuclear Senate where cooperation between the parties would plummet. 

McConnell said when President Biden was sworn-in — one year ago tomorrow — he promised to “lower the temperature and bring people together” but now he and Senate Democrats will “try to use fear and panic to smash the Senate, silence millions of Americans, and seize control of our democracy.”

McConnell argued democracy is not threatened as Democrats say and that “more American believe current voting laws are too lax than believe they are too restrictive. So let that sink in. You could have taken in hundreds of hours of left wing rhetoric and media coverage over the past year and had no inkling that was true.”  

Note: A CNN/SSRS poll from September 2021 found that 36% of respondents believe rules around voting make it too difficult for eligible voters to cast ballots while 45% said the rules are not strict enough to prevent illegal votes from being cast.

McConnell said Schumer’s use of the nuclear option would be a “direct assault on the core identity of the Senate” that would “kill the character of the institution he is supposed to protect and serve.” 

He went on: “The legislative filibuster is a central Senate tradition. It is the indispensable feature of our institution. It makes the Senate serve its founding purpose, forging compromise, cooling passions and ensuring that new laws earn broad support from a cross-section of our country.”

1 min ago

Clyburn says he's not giving up on voting rights legislation bills yet

From CNN's Daniella Diaz and Chandelis Duster

House Majority Whip James Clyburn said Sunday he does not think two key pieces of voting rights legislation the Senate will take up this week are dead — yet.

"They may be on life support," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union." "But, you know, John Lewis, others, did not give up after the '64 Civil Rights Act ... So I'm going to tell everybody, we're not giving up."

When asked about moderate Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema saying a filibuster carve-out for voting rights could cause even harsher voter restrictions in the future by Republicans, Clyburn said he did not agree with her.

"No, she's not right about that," he said. "We just got around the filibuster to raise the debt limit. Why? Because we don't put the full faith and credit of the United States at risk. No one has asked her to eliminate the filibuster. The filibuster is there for all of these issues that may be policy issues. But when it comes to the Constitution of the United States of America, no one person sitting down ... ought to be able to pick up the telephone and say you are going to put a hold on my ability to vote. And that's what's going on here.

He added: "If we do not protect the vote with everything that we've got, we will not have a country to protect going forward."

Read more here.