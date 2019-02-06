Virginia politics in chaosBy Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Mark Herring leaves post with Democratic Attorneys General Association
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has stepped down as co-chair of the Democratic Attorneys General Association, spokesperson Lizzie Ulmer told CNN on Wednesday.
“Virginia AG Herring offered to step aside as co-chair and the committee accepted. District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine will step back in as co-chair for an interim period to lead alongside current co-chair Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum,” she said.
The decision comes hours after Herring admitted he wore blackface at a party in 1980.
Virginia senator on Herring's admission: "I’m shocked and disappointed"
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said he was shocked and disappointed by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s admission that he appeared in blackface at 1980 college party.
“I’m shocked and disappointed. I’m still processing it. I have not even had a chance to review his statements ... it’s obviously been a challenging week,” the Democratic lawmaker said.
Asked how he planned to navigate the trio of controversies embroiling the governor's office and attorney general's office, Warner said, “This has obviously been an extraordinarily challenging week for all Virginians."
Justin Fairfax's accuser issues a statement
Vanessa Tyson, the woman who said she was sexually assaulted by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, described the encounter in a statement issued Wednesday.
“What began as consensual kissing quickly turned into a sexual assault. Mr. Fairfax put his hand behind my neck and forcefully pushed my head towards his crotch. Only then did I realize that he had unbuckled his belt, unzipped his pants, and taken out his penis. He then forced his penis into my mouth."
Tyson said she released this statement to set the record straight and does not want to get “further embroiled” in the political situation.
Fairfax denied reports that he committed sexual assault, and he instead described an encounter that was "100% consensual."
Blackface's racist history is often shrouded in claims of ignorance
In modern discussion over blackface, its racist history is often swept under the rug or shrouded in claims of ignorance.
In a 2018 segment on "Megyn Kelly Today" about political correctness and Halloween costumes, for instance, the former NBC host said that when she was growing up, it was seen as acceptable for a white person to dress as a black person.
"But what is racist?" Kelly asked. "Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character."
Her comments sparked widespread anger. She apologized, but her show was ultimately canceled.
White celebrities, college students and even elected officials have made similar claims of ignorance over past and current controversies involving blackface.
But the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) is clear on this: "Minstrelsy, comedic performances of 'blackness' by whites in exaggerated costumes and makeup, cannot be separated fully from the racial derision and stereotyping at its core."
Northam meets with prominent black leaders on path forward
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is currently meeting with two prominent black leaders in an effort to better understand how he can move past the scandal that has engulfed his office and begin the conversation on racial injustice he told reporters on Saturday that he wanted to begin, an adviser to the Democrat tells CNN.
Northam is meeting with Dr. Charles Steele Jr., the president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and Dr. Bernard LaFayette, chairman of the SCLC board, two well-known black leaders from a group that was once led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The meeting — which began at the governor’s mansion at 1 p.m. ET – comes days after a photo on Northam’s medical school yearbook page was made public showing one person in blackface and another in a KKK robe and hood.
Northam invited the two leaders to a private meeting in the governor’s mansion and they accepted.
The meeting marks the latest example of Northam trying to go on with his job as governor and move past the controversy. Northam gave an extraordinary press conference at the governor’s mansion on Saturday where, in an attempt to defend against the yearbook photo, admitted that he had dressed in blackface during a dance contest in San Antonio.
“I am ready for an honest conversation about racial injustice ... and real equality," Northam said during the press conference.
The meeting between Northam and the two leaders is taking place as Richmond is in a state of chaos on Wednesday after Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring admitted that he appeared in blackface during a 1980 party, where he and friends dressed like rappers and performed a song.
"In 1980, when I was a 19-year-old undergraduate in college, some friends suggested we attend a party dressed like rappers we listened to at the time, like Kurtis Blow, and perform a song," Herring said in a statement. "It sounds ridiculous even now writing it. But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes -- and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others -- we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup."
Blackface isn't just about painting one's skin darker. It invokes a racist and painful history.
The origins of blackface date back to the minstrel shows of mid-19th century.
White performers darkened their skin with polish and cork, put on tattered clothing and exaggerated their features to look stereotypically "black." The first minstrel shows mimicked enslaved Africans on Southern plantations, depicting black people as lazy, ignorant, cowardly or hypersexual, according to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC).
The performances were intended to be funny to white audiences. But to the black community, they were demeaning and hurtful.
One of the most popular blackface characters was "Jim Crow," developed by performer and playwright Thomas Dartmouth Rice. As part of a traveling solo act, Rice wore a burnt-cork blackface mask and raggedy clothing, spoke in stereotypical black vernacular and performed a caricatured song and dance routine that he said he learned from a slave, according to the University of South Florida Library.
Though early minstrel shows started in New York, they quickly spread to audiences in both the North and South. By 1845, minstrel shows spawned their own industry, NMAAHC says.
Its influence extended into the 20th century: Al Jolson performed in blackface in "The Jazz Singer," a hit film in 1927, and American actors like Shirley Temple, Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney put on blackface in movies too.
The characters were so pervasive that even some black performers put on blackface, historians say. It was the only way they could work -- as white audiences weren't interested in watching black actors do anything but act foolish on stage.
William Henry Lane, known as "Master Juba," was one of the first black entertainers to perform in blackface. His shows were very popular and he's even credited with inventing tap dance, according to John Hanners' book "It Was Play or Starve: Acting in Nineteenth-century American Popular Theatre."
Despite Lane's relative success, he was limited to the minstrel circuit and for most of his life performed for supper. He eventually died "from something as simple and as pathetic as overwork," Hanners wrote.
Virginia's attorney general says he wore blackface at 1980 college party
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admitted Wednesday that he appeared in blackface at a 1980 party.
In a statement, Herring said that he wore blackface as a 19-year-old to dress up as a rapper at a party.
"In 1980, when I was a 19-year-old undergraduate in college, some friends suggested we attend a party dressed like rappers we listened to at the time, like Kurtis Blow, and perform a song," he said. "It sounds ridiculous even now writing it. But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes — and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others — we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup."
He added: "This was a onetime occurrence and I accept full responsibility for my conduct. That conduct clearly shows that, as a young man, I had a callous and inexcusable lack of awareness and insensitivity to the pain my behavior could inflict on others. It was really a minimization of both people of color, and a minimization of a horrific history I knew well even then."
The last controversy further plunges Richmond into chaos as Democrats in the state struggle to overcome a trio of scandals rocking their top statewide elected officials ��� Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
What you need to know about the Virginia governor's yearbook
Last week, a racist photograph from Virginia governor Ralph Northam's 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook surfaced. It shows one person dressed in blackface and another in the KKK's signature white hood and robes.
What Northam is saying: Northam initially apologized for the photo and said he was in it — but in a news conference Saturday, he denied that he was in the image and said he would not resign as governor.
In the same news conference, the governor said he did once darken his face to resemble Michael Jackson during a dance contest in 1984.
There's a pattern of inappropriate yearbook photos: The president of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school said that other yearbooks had a number of photos that were "shockingly abhorrent" and inappropriate, including as recently as 2013.
Virginia's attorney general met with Legislative Black Caucus
A source with knowledge confirms that Attorney General Mark Herring met with members of the Legislative Black Caucus to make them aware of the situation regarding him appearing in blackface.