Virginia politics in chaosBy Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Virginia's attorney general met with Legislative Black Caucus
From CNN's Ryan Nobles
A source with knowledge confirms that Attorney General Mark Herring met with members of the Legislative Black Caucus to make them aware of the situation regarding him appearing in blackface.
Virginia's lieutenant governor is facing assault allegations
From CNN's Dan Merica
Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax denied reports that he committed sexual assault.
He instead described an encounter that was "100% consensual."
The allegation was first published on the conservative website Big League Politics on Sunday night. Fairfax denied the allegation in a written statement overnight, then again to cameras Monday afternoon.
The Washington Post reported Monday that the woman who says she was assaulted by Fairfax approached the paper in 2017. The Washington Post said they did not report the allegations because "Fairfax and the woman told different versions of what happened in the hotel room with no one else present. The Washington Post could not find anyone who could corroborate either version."
The Post said it did not find "significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegations," contrary to what Fairfax said in his written statement.
CNN has not been able to reach the woman. The Washington Post reported that she had not responded to their attempts to reach her for comment.
Why this matters: The allegations come amid days of controversy in Richmond around Gov. Ralph Northam's changing story regarding a racist photo in his medical school yearbook showing one person dressed in blackface and another in the Ku Klux Klan's signature white hood and robes. Northam has fought to stay in power despite a cascade of calls for his resignation from nearly every top Virginia Democrat and a series of high profile national elected officials.
Virginia's governor is a Democrat. But a Republican could take over.
The Virginia state constitution lays out a line of succession for the governorship. Here's how it goes:
- If the governor resigns, the lieutenant governor succeeds him.
- After the lieutenant governor, the attorney general assumes responsibility as governor.
- The constitution goes on to say that if the AG is ineligible, the speaker of the House of Delegates, if he is eligible, succeeds to the governor’s office.
If Virginia's current governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general all resign, Republican Speaker Kirk Cox will become governor. This would flip control of the executive mansion, as Gov. Northam, LG Fairfax, and AG Herring are all Democrats.
Reminder: Control of the Virginia House of Delegates was determined by drawing the name of a tied delegate seat election in January 2018. As CNN's Eric Bradner noted at the time, “The quirk of democracy came as the Virginia Board of Elections used the procedure laid out in a 1705 law to settle the 11,608-to-11,608 tie between Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds for the seat.”
This gave Republicans control of the House.