Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admitted Wednesday that he appeared in blackface at a 1980 party.

In a statement, Herring said that he wore blackface as a 19-year-old to dress up as a rapper at a party.

"In 1980, when I was a 19-year-old undergraduate in college, some friends suggested we attend a party dressed like rappers we listened to at the time, like Kurtis Blow, and perform a song," he said. "It sounds ridiculous even now writing it. But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes — and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others — we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup."

He added: "This was a onetime occurrence and I accept full responsibility for my conduct. That conduct clearly shows that, as a young man, I had a callous and inexcusable lack of awareness and insensitivity to the pain my behavior could inflict on others. It was really a minimization of both people of color, and a minimization of a horrific history I knew well even then."

The last controversy further plunges Richmond into chaos as Democrats in the state struggle to overcome a trio of scandals rocking their top statewide elected officials — Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.