Virginia's attorney general says he wore blackface at 1980 college party

Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax denied reports that he committed sexual assault.

He instead described an encounter that was "100% consensual."

The allegation was first published on the conservative website Big League Politics on Sunday night. Fairfax denied the allegation in a written statement overnight, then again to cameras Monday afternoon.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the woman who says she was assaulted by Fairfax approached the paper in 2017. The Washington Post said they did not report the allegations because "Fairfax and the woman told different versions of what happened in the hotel room with no one else present. The Washington Post could not find anyone who could corroborate either version."

The Post said it did not find "significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegations," contrary to what Fairfax said in his written statement.

CNN has not been able to reach the woman. The Washington Post reported that she had not responded to their attempts to reach her for comment.

Why this matters: The allegations come amid days of controversy in Richmond around Gov. Ralph Northam's changing story regarding a racist photo in his medical school yearbook showing one person dressed in blackface and another in the Ku Klux Klan's signature white hood and robes. Northam has fought to stay in power despite a cascade of calls for his resignation from nearly every top Virginia Democrat and a series of high profile national elected officials.