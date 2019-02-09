Pressure on Fairfax ramps up: Key supporters are calling for the Lieutenant governor's resignation after a second woman accuses him of sexual assault.

Northam hangs on: One week ago, fellow Democrats thought the governor of Virginia would resign over a racist yearbook photo. But nothing's happened.

Herring laying low: Since admitting Wednesday of his own blackface episode in 1980, Virginia's attorney general has stayed out of the public eye.

