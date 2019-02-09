Virginia politics in chaosBy Veronica Stracqualursi and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Fairfax out as chair of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association
From CNN's Dan Merica
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is no longer the chair of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association. The group announced late on Friday night that Fairfax was out as chair and that his role would be filled by Bethany Hall-Long of Delaware and Cyrus Habib of Washington.
They did not say whether Fairfax stepped down on his own or if he was forced out.
Fairfax was chair starting in August 2018.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax faces second sexual assault allegation
From CNN's Ryan Nobles, Caroline Kelly and Dan Merica
On Friday, a second woman came forward to say that she was raped by Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
Meredith Watson alleged that Fairfax's assault on her was "premeditated and aggressive" when they both attended Duke in 2000 and that the two were friends but not romantically involved, according to a statement from her legal counsel, the firm Smith Mullen. Fairfax denied the allegation.
"Ms. Watson shared her account of the rape with friends in a series of emails and Facebook messages that are now in our possession. Additionally, we have statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her," the statement reads.
Watson is the second woman to accuse Fairfax of sexual assault. Vanessa Tyson, a professor in California, released a lengthy statement early this week detailing her alleged encounter with Fairfax during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.
Read more on the allegation here.
Virginia Gov. Northam tells Cabinet he has no plans to resign, source says
From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Jamie Ehrlich
Prior to speaking to The Washington Post, Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam told his Cabinet on Friday that he has no plans to resign in the wake of a blackface scandal that has tossed his state's government into chaos, a source with direct knowledge of the meeting told CNN.
What's going on? Northam has been under fire for a week after the public reveal of a photo on his medical school yearbook page featuring two individuals in racist costumes -- one in blackface and the other in a Ku Klux Klan outfit. Northam initially apologized and said he was one of the people in the photo, but later recanted in an hour-long news conference, saying he was not in the picture.
Though Northam defended himself in the news conference last Saturday, he also revealed that he had worn blackface in a separate incident, when he performed dressed as Michael Jackson in a dance competition in the 1980s.
Get caught up here.