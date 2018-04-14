As it happened: The strike and its aftermath

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Saturday that British strikes against Syria as part of a coalition alongside France and the United States have no legal basis.

"You could only do it under the basis of self-defense – if there was a direct threat to us, and there wasn't,” Corbyn told reporters.

The leader of UK's Labour party called for British Prime Minister Theresa May to publish a full legal basis and justification for the airstrikes.

He also criticized the British PM for appearing to take cues from her American counterpart, US President Donald Trump, before questioning why May had not waited for approval by the UK Parliament.

“Parliament should be consulted, parliament should be allowed to take a view on this, but instead the strikes were launched last night,” said Corbyn. “She could have come to Parliament on Monday to discuss the whole situation and instead they have launched the strikes.”

The British Prime Minister is not obliged to put the matter to a vote in Parliament.