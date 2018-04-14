Live Updates

US launches strikes on Syria

By Veronica Rocha, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
updated less than 1 min ago9:25 p.m. ET, April 13, 2018
less than 1 min ago

US Defense officials: Both US ships and aircrafts were used in the strikes

From Barbara Starr and Ryan Browne

Multiple US defense officials tell CNN that both US ships and aircrafts were used in the strikes in Syria.

2 min ago

UK's Theresa May authorizes strikes on Syria

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla

UK Prime Minister Theresa May, in a statement, said that she has “authorised British armed forces to conduct co-ordinated and targeted strikes to degrade the Syrian Regime’s chemical weapons capability and deter their use.”

 Moments ago, President Trump said the UK and France were involved in the strike.

"A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way. We thank them both," Trump said.

5 min ago

UK and France also involved in strikes

President Trump, addressing the nation tonight, spoke of an allied effort against the "barbarism and brutality."

He said the UK and France are also involved in the "combined operation."

"Today the nations of Britain, France, and the United States of America have marshaled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality," he said. "Tonight I ask all Americans to say a prayer for our noble warriors and our allies as they carry out their missions."

He continued: "We pray that God will bring comfort to those suffering in Syria. We pray that God will guide the whole region toward a future of dignity and of peace. And we pray that God will continue to watch over and bless the United States of America. Thank you and good night."

10 min ago

Trump calls out Russia and Iran for backing Assad regime

President Trump directly addressed Russia and Iran, two countries that have supported the embattled regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

"What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women, and children?"

"The nations of the world can be judged by the friends they keep. No nation can succeed in the long run by promoting rogue states, brutal tyrants and murderous dictators," Trump said.

"Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilized nations as a force for stability and peace. Hopefully someday we'll get along with Russia and maybe even Iran, but maybe not," Trump said.

15 min ago

Trump calls suspected Syria gas attack the "crimes of a monster"

President Trump described the "despicable attack" in Syria as the "crimes of a monster" as he announced the start of precision retaliatory strikes.

"This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime," Trump said.

"The evil and the despicable attack left mothers and fathers, infants and children thrashing in pain and gasping for air. These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead."

17 min ago

Trump: Strikes will continue until Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons ends

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Trump said Friday the purpose of a campaign of airstrikes in Syria is to "establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons."

"The combined American, British and French response to these atrocities will integrate all instruments of our national power: military, economic and diplomatic," Trump said from the White House.

Trump indicated the strikes would continue until the Syrian regimes use of chemical weapons ends.

"We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents," Trump said.

19 min ago

Trump orders strikes on Syria

President Trump says he has ordered US forces to launch precision strikes against chemical weapons facilities of Assad in Syria.

"I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad."

Trump said the strikes were in coordination with France and the United Kingdom.

23 min ago

Trump wanted tougher options on Syria all along

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Trump has been pusher for tougher options on Syria with advisers, and any disagreements that existed were apparently resolved.

A senior US official told CNN that National Security Advisor John Bolton and United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are both supportive of the stronger campaign of strikes that Trump has been pushing.

It's the Pentagon, and United States Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who were holding out.

This official said the resistance from military officials had upset Trump, who wanted to take quick action and feels like the options being presented don't go far enough.

33 min ago

President Trump to speak on Syria soon

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Kevin Liptak

President Trump will address the nation about Syria tonight, a White House official said.

A US official says President Trump has made a final decision on Syria after a week of deliberation.

Vice President Pence in Lima, Peru left a summit event at the National Theater unexpectedly to return to hotel.

