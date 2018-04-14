President Trump, addressing the nation tonight, spoke of an allied effort against the "barbarism and brutality."

He said the UK and France are also involved in the "combined operation."

"Today the nations of Britain, France, and the United States of America have marshaled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality," he said. "Tonight I ask all Americans to say a prayer for our noble warriors and our allies as they carry out their missions."

He continued: "We pray that God will bring comfort to those suffering in Syria. We pray that God will guide the whole region toward a future of dignity and of peace. And we pray that God will continue to watch over and bless the United States of America. Thank you and good night."