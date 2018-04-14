Live Updates

US, UK and France strike Syria

By Veronica Rocha, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
updated less than 1 min ago10:11 p.m. ET, April 13, 2018
less than 1 min ago

Mattis: "Right now, we have no reports of losses" to the US

Defense Secretary James Mattis said the selected targets specifically targeted the Syrian regime's chemical weapons program.

He said that, as of now, there are no reports of losses to the United States.

2 min ago

These are the 3 targets hit in the strikes

Air Vice Marshall Gavin Parker said the strikes launched at 9 p.m. ET tonight struck targets associated with the Syrian regime's chemical weapons program.

Here are the three sites he listed:

  • A scientific research center located in Damascus.
  • A chemical weapons storage facility, which is located west of Homs, Syria.
  • The third target, which was in the vicinity of the second target, contained a chemical weapons equipment storage facility and an important command post.
4 min ago

Tonight's strikes meant as "a clear message" to Assad

US Defense Secretary James Mattis is speaking at the Pentagon an hour after President Trump announced the start of precision strikes on Syria.

He said that President Trump directed the US military to conduct the operations with the goal of destroying the Syrian regime chemical weapons research and development and production capability.

He added: "Clearly the Assad regime did not get the message last year. This time our allies and we have struck harder. Together we have sent a clear message to Assad and his murderous lieutenants that they should not perpetrate another chemical weapons attack for which they will be held accountable."

12 min ago

Photo: Fire lights up the sky over Damascus

Damascus skies erupt with anti-aircraft fire as the US launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as President Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons.

16 min ago

Syrian state TV reports attack on research center in Damascus, 13 missiles downed

From CNN's Roba Alhenawhi

Syrian state-run TV says there are reports of aggression targeting the research center in the Barzeh area of the city of Damascus

Syrian air defenses have also hit 13 missiles in Al Kiswah in the suburbs of Damascus, the state TV also reports.

18 min ago

US officials: "What you’ve seen tonight is not the end of the US response"

From CNN's Pam Brown and Jim Sciutto

Two US officials said attacks could continue beyond tonight, with a senior administration official saying “this isn't over."

"What you’ve seen tonight is not the end of the US response," the senior administration official said. "They have built a lot of flexibility into the plan to allow for further strikes based on what they’ve hit tonight."

A US official said a big concern is how much more sophisticated Russia’s capabilities are now compared to last year. The source says they are "significantly enhanced" in terms of anti-strike and anti-aircraft capabilities.

Part of the calculation this week has also been gaming out how Russia will respond either in the region or around the world.

“We are watching what Russians do in the next 24 hours,” the official said.

There will be intelligence collection to see what Russians are up to in the wake of the strikes, such as turning on their systems or talking about retaliating.

21 min ago

Witnesses report explosions in Damascus

CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports that witnesses say they are hearing explosions in Damascus, Syria, and that they began while President Trump was still addressing the nation.

29 min ago

VP Pence called congressional leaders minutes before the announcement

From CNN's Manu Raju

Vice President Pence called Congressional leaders minutes before the Trump announcement about Syria strikes, according to two sources.

Pence was in Lima, Peru.

35 min ago

State media says Syria is responding to strikes

From CNN's Robe Alhenawi

Syrian State TV is reporting that Syrian Air Defense was responding to "the American, British and French aggression against Syria."

