US, UK and France strike SyriaBy Veronica Rocha, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
Mattis: "Right now, we have no reports of losses" to the US
Defense Secretary James Mattis said the selected targets specifically targeted the Syrian regime's chemical weapons program.
He said that, as of now, there are no reports of losses to the United States.
These are the 3 targets hit in the strikes
Air Vice Marshall Gavin Parker said the strikes launched at 9 p.m. ET tonight struck targets associated with the Syrian regime's chemical weapons program.
Here are the three sites he listed:
- A scientific research center located in Damascus.
- A chemical weapons storage facility, which is located west of Homs, Syria.
- The third target, which was in the vicinity of the second target, contained a chemical weapons equipment storage facility and an important command post.
Tonight's strikes meant as "a clear message" to Assad
US Defense Secretary James Mattis is speaking at the Pentagon an hour after President Trump announced the start of precision strikes on Syria.
He said that President Trump directed the US military to conduct the operations with the goal of destroying the Syrian regime chemical weapons research and development and production capability.
He added: "Clearly the Assad regime did not get the message last year. This time our allies and we have struck harder. Together we have sent a clear message to Assad and his murderous lieutenants that they should not perpetrate another chemical weapons attack for which they will be held accountable."
Photo: Fire lights up the sky over Damascus
Syrian state TV reports attack on research center in Damascus, 13 missiles downed
From CNN's Roba Alhenawhi
Syrian state-run TV says there are reports of aggression targeting the research center in the Barzeh area of the city of Damascus
Syrian air defenses have also hit 13 missiles in Al Kiswah in the suburbs of Damascus, the state TV also reports.
US officials: "What you’ve seen tonight is not the end of the US response"
From CNN's Pam Brown and Jim Sciutto
Two US officials said attacks could continue beyond tonight, with a senior administration official saying “this isn't over."
A US official said a big concern is how much more sophisticated Russia’s capabilities are now compared to last year. The source says they are "significantly enhanced" in terms of anti-strike and anti-aircraft capabilities.
Part of the calculation this week has also been gaming out how Russia will respond either in the region or around the world.
“We are watching what Russians do in the next 24 hours,” the official said.
There will be intelligence collection to see what Russians are up to in the wake of the strikes, such as turning on their systems or talking about retaliating.
Witnesses report explosions in Damascus
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports that witnesses say they are hearing explosions in Damascus, Syria, and that they began while President Trump was still addressing the nation.
VP Pence called congressional leaders minutes before the announcement
From CNN's Manu Raju
Vice President Pence called Congressional leaders minutes before the Trump announcement about Syria strikes, according to two sources.
Pence was in Lima, Peru.
State media says Syria is responding to strikes
From CNN's Robe Alhenawi
Syrian State TV is reporting that Syrian Air Defense was responding to "the American, British and French aggression against Syria."