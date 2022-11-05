(CNN)

Independent voter Sarah Barrett says she is backing Republican Mehmet Oz for Senate because she believes he truly cares about people.

"The most important thing is people, you know, not what we fight over," the Moscow, Pennsylvania, resident said.

Barrett attended her first Oz rally Thursday night in Lackawanna County and shared how she became a fan of Oz's television show.

"My mom and my grandmother got me into watching his show years ago. They loved him. I fell in love with him, and when I saw that he was running, I was just like, 'Yes,' because I feel like he cares about people. I felt that watching the show. I feel that now," she told CNN.

"I love that man. I think he will do a good job," Barrett said.

Another reason she's throwing her support behind Oz is because of his stance on abortion.

"I am very pro-life, and just the fact that he is, that kind of really sells it for me," Barrett said.

Oz's campaign website says he is "100% Pro-Life." At a press conference on Sept. 6, Oz said he has three exceptions: Life of the mother, rape and incest.

Barrett did not have a comment about Oz's support toward exceptions to abortion, adding, "I don't know all of his stances."

As an independent voter, Barrett said she makes her choices at the polls based on the candidate.

"A lot of it is my feeling, my vibes I get from them and just looking into a little bit more about what they say on issues," Barrett said.

Barrett said she is enthusiastic about the upcoming midterm election and "can't wait to see what happens next."

Oz is facing Democrat John Fetterman. Both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will be stumping for Fetterman at a rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania, while former President Donald Trump is attending an Oz rally.