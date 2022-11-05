Audio
Midterms 2022

Russia's war in Ukraine

Final sprint to the midterm elections 

By Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 9:15 a.m. ET, November 5, 2022
18 min ago

Independent Pennsylvania voter on why she's backing Oz: He's cared about people since his TV days

From CNN's Kit Maher in South Abington Township, Pennsylvania

(CNN)

Independent voter Sarah Barrett says she is backing Republican Mehmet Oz for Senate because she believes he truly cares about people.

"The most important thing is people, you know, not what we fight over," the Moscow, Pennsylvania, resident said. 

Barrett attended her first Oz rally Thursday night in Lackawanna County and shared how she became a fan of Oz's television show. 

"My mom and my grandmother got me into watching his show years ago. They loved him. I fell in love with him, and when I saw that he was running, I was just like, 'Yes,' because I feel like he cares about people. I felt that watching the show. I feel that now," she told CNN.

"I love that man. I think he will do a good job," Barrett said.

Another reason she's throwing her support behind Oz is because of his stance on abortion. 

"I am very pro-life, and just the fact that he is, that kind of really sells it for me," Barrett said.

Oz's campaign website says he is "100% Pro-Life." At a press conference on Sept. 6, Oz said he has three exceptions: Life of the mother, rape and incest.

Barrett did not have a comment about Oz's support toward exceptions to abortion, adding, "I don't know all of his stances."

As an independent voter, Barrett said she makes her choices at the polls based on the candidate. 

"A lot of it is my feeling, my vibes I get from them and just looking into a little bit more about what they say on issues," Barrett said. 

Barrett said she is enthusiastic about the upcoming midterm election and "can't wait to see what happens next."

Oz is facing Democrat John Fetterman. Both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will be stumping for Fetterman at a rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania, while former President Donald Trump is attending an Oz rally.

1 min ago

Analysis: This Republican senator won’t commit to accepting the election results

Analysis from CNN's Chris Cillizza

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson was asked a simple question on the campaign trail this week: Would he commit to accepting the results of next week’s midterm elections?

His answer was anything but simple.

“I sure hope I can, but I can’t predict what the Democrats might have planned,” Johnson said. “You know, we’re not trying to do anything to gain partisan advantage, we’re just doing whatever we can to restore confidence. It sure seems like there’s an awful lot of, in the past, a lot of attempts on the part of Democrats to make it easier to cheat.”

Which is not “yes.” Or anything close to it.

Johnson, who is running for reelection against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, offered no actual evidence to back up his claim that there had been “a lot of attempts on the part of Democrats to make it easier to cheat.”

Johnson was asked the question, at least in part, because on Thursday a top Milwaukee election official was fired after allegedly requesting military ballots for fake voters and sending them to a Republican state lawmaker.

This is far from the only time over the last few years that Johnson has dabbled in conspiracy theories. Consider:

* Johnson suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (and House Democrats) voted to impeach Donald Trump for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol as a way to cover up her own culpability for what happened that day. (There’s no evidence to back up that claim.)

* Johnson said that he saw no evidence that January 6 was an “armed insurrection.” (There’s lot of evidence it was.)

* In a Senate hearing on the Capitol attack, Johnson read excerpts of a piece by J. Michael Waller, which ran in The Federalist on Jan. 14, 2021, claiming that “a small number of cadre appeared to use the cover of a huge rally to stage its attack,” and suggesting that these “agents-provocateurs” were a) not Trump supporters and b) were primarily responsible for the violent storming of the Capitol. (There’s zero evidence to back up that claim.)

Keep reading here.

55 min ago

Here are 3 charts that show the state of pre-election voting in this year’s pivotal states

From CNN's Christopher Hickey and Nicholas Anastacio

Early voting is up since the 2018 midterms across the country and in four of the six key states to watch for the 2022 midterms.

More than 34 million people have already voted in 47 states, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Mail-in voting was less common in 2018 and pre-election votes are still below the 2020 presidential election. Presidential elections typically see larger turnout and many states expanded early and mail-in voting for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are three charts that show how pre-election voting is shaping up in this year’s key states:

54 min ago

Biden, Obama and Trump hit the campaign trail in Pennsylvania today. These are the key races in the state. 

From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo  

President Joe Biden is traveling to Pennsylvania — a key state for control of the Senate — to hold a rally with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and former President Barack Obama at 5 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump will hold a rally for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. ET.

Here's what to know about the key races in the states:

Senate: 

  • Both parties’ hopes to control the Senate could be made, or lost, in the Keystone State. Tradition-bucking Fetterman and Republican celebrity physician Oz are on the ballot. Republicans are hoping to defend this seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey in a state Biden won by less than 82,000 votes, but Oz hasn’t had the smoothest campaign. After a widely mocked campaign video of him discussing the prices for “crudité” ingredients in a Pennsylvania supermarket, Oz’s campaign attacked Fetterman’s fitness to serve after the lieutenant governor suffered a stroke just before the primary and spent about two months off the campaign trail.

House: 

  • 7th Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Susan Wild is seeking a third term in a Lehigh Valley district that gained some Republican territory in redistricting. Republican Lisa Scheller, a businesswoman and former chair of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners, lost to Wild by less than four points in 2020. Wild has tried to link Scheller to the more extreme factions of the GOP, especially on abortion rights, while Scheller has largely kept her distance from her party’s statewide candidates. 
  • 8th Congressional District: Rep. Matthew Cartwright has defied odds for Democrats in northeast Pennsylvania before. The northeastern district, home to Scranton and blue-collar voters who have moved away from Democrats in recent years, voted for Trump in 2020 by three points. That same year, Cartwright won reelection by just over three points against Republican Jim Bognet. In this year’s rematch, Bognet’s hopes to flip the seat lay in tying Cartwright to Biden’s low approval ratings and high inflation. 
  • 17th Congressional District: Democrat Chris Deluzio and Republican Jeremy Shaffer are competing to represent the redrawn district in the Allegheny County suburbs. Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, who used to represent much of this district, chose not to seek reelection in order to run in the Democratic primary for US Senate earlier this year. The district has a diverse group of voters, from affluent suburbs to post-industrial working-class neighborhoods. 

Governor:

  • Pennsylvania Republicans bucked more traditional members of their party to pick Trump-endorsed state Sen. Doug Mastriano as their nominee for governor. The conservative Republican was a central player supporting Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and chartered buses to bring Trump supporters to Washington, DC, on Jan. 6. His Democratic opponent is Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

What to keep in mind about the political landscape: Biden flipped Pennsylvania back to the Democratic column in 2020. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016, but before that, the state had voted for Democrats in six consecutive presidential elections. 