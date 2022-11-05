More than 3,400 mail-in ballots in Philadelphia at risk of rejection

A highly competitive US Senate race that could decide control of the chamber is on the ballot in this key swing state, along with a closely watched contest for governor.
“I am extremely disappointed in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision with regard to undated and incorrectly dated ballots,” Deeley said in a Saturday statement. “Handwritten dates are not material and the lack of such a date should not be a reason to disenfranchise a voter.”
Currently, more than 1,800 of the ballots flagged by Philadelphia authorities lack the required dates.
Election officials say their city hall office will be open Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to help voters fix the problem.
Pennsylvania’s requirement that voters sign and provide a handwritten date on their ballot return envelope has been the subject of litigation for months. And on Friday, several Pennsylvania groups, including the state branches of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, filed a lawsuit in federal court, challenging the state’s plan to not count undated ballots.
The lawsuit calls a missing or incorrect date “a meaningless technicality” and argues that throwing out a ballot on those grounds violates federal civil rights law.
Biden rallies for Pennsylvania Democrats in joint appearance with Barack Obama
From CNN's Sam Fossum and Sarah Fortinsky
President Joe Biden rallied with former President Barack Obama and top Pennsylvania Democratic candidates in North Philadelphia, where he criticized "mega MAGA Republicans" and touted his bipartisan infrastructure law.
“Elect John Fetterman in the Senate, please. He’ll protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare. And will guarantee that veterans are always cared for. Always, always, always," Biden told a packed crowd at The Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus.
"My objective when I ran for president, was to build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out. It’s a fundamental shift, compared to the Oz and the mega MAGA Republican trickledown economics," Biden said, referring to Fetterman's GOP opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
As the crowd booed, the president continued, "No really. This ain’t your father’s Republican Party. This is a different breed of cat. I really mean it. Look, they’re all about the wealthier getting wealthy. And the wealthier staying wealthy. The middle class gets stiffed. The poor get poorer under their policy."
Obama offered a prebuttal to the possibility of Democratic losses.
“I can tell you from experience that midterms matter, a lot,” Obama said, a reference to the 2010 election that saw the GOP retake power in the House of Representatives during his first administration.
“When I was president, I got my butt whupped in midterm elections. I was elected in the midst of a financial crisis and we did the right things to get the economy back on track but it was slow and people were frustrated, just like they are right now.”
Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate, and Josh Shapiro, the nominee for governor, both spoke before Obama at the Saturday night event. Fetterman, who had a stroke in May, joked about appearing on stage just ahead of the former president.
“Let me tell you, anyone in recovery of having a stroke, really, the worst guy you have to go before, Barack Obama coming up has got to be the worst,” Fetterman said to laughs.
Obama’s speech was chock full of praise for Fetterman and Shapiro and disdain for their opponents.
“Josh’s opponent, woof. Oy vey,” Obama said. “He is willing to take the most extreme positions on pretty much everything.”
The former president hit Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano’s position on abortion and recalled that he wore a Confederate war uniform in a photo in a 2013-14 faculty photo at the Army War College.
“Pennsylvania, let’s remember what century it is,” Obama said. “This would be funny, it would be an SNL skit, if it weren’t so serious. You cannot let somebody that detached from reality run your state.”
Obama couldn’t hide his disapproval for Oz.
“Who do you really think knows more about budgets and having to pay the bills, John Fetterman or Dr. Oz? Come on,” Obama said.
“It’s easy to joke about Dr. Oz. I mean, some of these remedies he has pushed on TV… but you know what, that matters because if somebody who knows better, who knows better, is willing to sell snake oil just to make money, than he is going to be willing to do anything or say anything to get elected.”
Obama said Fetterman “is a guy who has been fighting for regular folks his whole life.”
“You can tell, just talk to him. He is just a dude. He is who he says he is. He doesn’t pretend to be somebody else,” Obama said.
And the former president invoked Fetterman’s stroke while complementing the lieutenant governor.
“He knows what it is like to get knocked down,” Obama said. “But John's stroke didn’t change who he is, it didn’t change what he cares about and it will not change who he fights for when he get to the United States Senate. He will fight for you.”
Bill Clinton draws contrasts with Republicans during rally for NY Gov. Kathy Hochul
From CNN's Gloria Pazmino and Nicole Grether
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul got a last-minute campaign boost from former President Bill Clinton on Saturday at a rally in Brooklyn -- part of an increased campaign push by the Hochul camp, which is locked in a closer-than-expected race against Republican challenger and current Rep. Lee Zeldin.
“This is serious -- I know the average election rally is just ‘whoop dee doo do vote for me’ but your life is on the line. For young people in the audience, your life is on the line,” Clinton said.
During his speech, Clinton tried to draw a contrast between Democrats and Republicans, saying everything from reproductive rights to climate change and democracy is on the ballot. Clinton also acknowledged the economic headwinds which have become a central focus point in midterm contests across the country.
“Why is this a close race? Because of inflation. Because when the cost of living goes up, it’s unsettling to people,” he said.
New York’s Democratic establishment has been out in force in recent days as the potential of a Zeldin win becomes a plausible scenario in reliably blue New York. Zeldin has been running behind Hochul by single digits according to some polls. The state has not elected a Republican governor in 20 years.
The Zeldin campaign has been largely focused on crime and public safety. Zeldin, who represents parts of Long Island and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has promised to do away with cash bail if he’s elected governor and has said he will declare a “crime emergency” in the city to do so.
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson again casts doubt on election process
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi and Omar Jimenez
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson on Saturday again cast doubt on Tuesday’s upcoming election results, saying he’s unsure whether there will be “full transparency” in the process.
“I want nothing more than when the polls close, to say, ‘OK, nothing weird happened here. We didn't find a bunch of suspicious activity. Our observers were able to observe, they were given full access,’” Johnson told reporters following a campaign event in Waukeska.
“We want full transparency, full access and if that happens, and that's what needs to happen, then I'll accept the results. But we need that full transparency. I'm not sure we're gonna get it.”
When asked if he’s seen anything that gives him pause about Tuesday’s elections. Johnson pointed to the Milwaukee elections official who was fired and criminally charged this week after allegedly requesting absentee military ballots for fake voters.
“It's very puzzling to me. Are we gonna have a thorough investigation, are we gonna know what that's all about before Election Day?” Johnson said of the case. “I mean my problem is, we're doing everything we can to restore confidence in our election. That's why we recruited so many poll workers, observers. Now we got jurisdictions not letting them observe. I want Democrats to have as many poll workers and observers as well. I want all eyes on the process. So at the end of the night -- I can't explain why Democrats just make it impossible to have confidence in the elections. It’s very tragic. I hate it."
Remember: On Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced that Kimberly Zapata, the deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, allegedly requested military absentee ballots through the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website and sent them to a Republican state lawmaker.
Zapata has since been charged with one felony count of misconduct in public office and three misdemeanor counts of making false statements to obtain or vote through absentee ballots.
CNN asked Johnson on Saturday if he feels better that the election official was caught.
“She got caught by, and being prosecuted by and defended by a bunch of Democrats," he said. “I do not know what's happening. It is the most bizarre story, it’s just suspicious. And we should be doing everything we can to restore confidence. But Democrat leaders, Democratic election officials will not allow it."
Jill Biden campaigns for Sen. Mark Kelly in Arizona: "This race is going to be close"
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
First lady Jill Biden campaigned for Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Saturday, lending her weight to one of the most competitive races in the country three days out from Election Day.
“What you do on Nov. 8 won’t just set the course for the future of Arizona; you’ll decide the future of our county as well,” Biden told a crowd of supporters in Phoenix, Arizona.
President Joe Biden notably bypassed Arizona — a key state with competitive elections — when he spent four days in Western states last month, reflecting the reality of Biden’s unpopularity among Democrats. Kelly’s Republican opponent Blake Masters has sought to tie Kelly to Biden and his administration’s policies and frequently claims Kelly votes in lockstep with Biden.
But on Saturday the First Lady appeared before a crowd of Kelly supporters and focused her pitch on the choice Arizonans have before them — one that she argued was between “two drastically different visions for our country.”
“In one we elect Katie Hobbs as your governor and we send Mark and (Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego) back to Washington to keep building on that historic progress … And in the other vision extremists are putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block," the first lady said. "A Republican majority will attack women’s rights and affordable health care. They will once more give the tax cuts to large corporations and the wealthy — that just doesn’t make sense.”
First lady on the campaign trail: Jill Biden has been to several swing states in the last month that her husband has not, including Wisconsin, Georgia, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Arizona.
Biden and Obama just took the stage with Fetterman in Philadelphia
President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama just took the stage at a packed rally in Philadelphia, where they're hoping to boost support for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.
The two men walked out together, waving to the crowd, before standing on stage with Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The four raised their arms, hands locked, and then Biden began to speak.
Read more about what this rare joint appearance means for a key Senate race, and potentially the 2024 election, here.
Early voting numbers set Georgia record for midterm election
From CNN’s Andy Rose
A record number of midterm ballots were cast in Georgia’s early voting period this year, the secretary of state’s office announced Saturday.
“Georgia’s record breaking early turnout concluded with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, with 231,063 showing up on Friday, November 4th,” the office said in a press release.
That's fewer people than the nearly 2.7 million who cast early in-person votes for the 2020 election, but a 21% increase over the number of advance ballots cast in person in 2018’s midterm. Friday was the final day of in-person voting in Georgia prior to Election Day next Tuesday.
Remember: The Georgia race is considered to be a critical one for control of the U.S. Senate, with polling showing a neck-and-neck battle between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
With voting underway in this year's midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities.
The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida, with its large Spanish-speaking community, foreign-born population and significant political influence. A longtime battleground that's been moving toward Republicans, the state is home to a gubernatorial and Senate contest this year.
Ahead of the midterms, the main false narrative is about alleged widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, according to Tamoa Calzadilla, managing editor of the Spanish-language fact-checking website Factchequeado.com. There is no evidence of such fraud.
Disinformation is often similar in English and Spanish, Calzadilla said, but her team has identified specific subjects particularly targeted at the Latino population, including falsehoods that the Biden administration is a socialist, communist regime, which is sensitive for people who came from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua because of those countries' histories, she said.
The spread of misinformation and disinformation in Spanish, some of it coming directly from politicians and partisan media outlets, has plagued social media platforms for years.
"(It's) something that is fracturing our democratic institutions. It's affecting our families. It's dividing our families," Evelyn Perez Verdia, a Democrat and communications strategist, told CNN.
Bowing in part to public scrutiny, platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter have sought to come up with ways to slow the spread of misinformation about elections over the years.
But on WhatsApp, the same kind of labels and fact-checks are not possible. WhatsApp is an encrypted messaging service — meaning no one is supposed to be able to see the messages users are sending to each other.
That poses a challenge for slowing the spread of misinformation -- a challenge WhatsApp's parent company Meta has said it's committed to.
Some Democratic Latino activists in South Florida recently described to CNN how their family WhatsApp groups had in recent years become overrun with election misinformation.
Democrat in Wisconsin Senate race says he'll accept election results, in contrast to opponent
From CNN's Omar Jimenez and Veronica Stracqualursi
Wisconsin Senate Democratic nominee Mandela Barnes said he will accept the results of the 2022 election, but Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson has not committed to doing the same.
“I will accept the results. I’ve said this multiple times. It’s a shame that Ron Johnson can’t commit to something as simple as participation in democracy,” Barnes said Saturday at a canvass launch in Greendale, Wisconsin.
When asked on the campaign trail this week whether he will accept the results, Johnson said he hopes he can, but "can’t predict what the Democrats might have planned."
"We’re not trying to do anything to gain partisan advantage, we’re just doing whatever we can to restore confidence. It sure seems like there’s an awful lot of, in the past, a lot of attempts on the part of Democrats to make it easier to cheat,” Johnson said.
Barnes has noticeably gone on offense in the last stretch ahead of Election Day, attacking Johnson in ads and campaign event speeches.
Asked by CNN about his strategy in the last final days, Barnes said:
“In any campaign, you just talk about the things that matter, right? And whether it’s holding Ron Johnson accountable and making sure people know exactly who I am, what I represent, what I stand for and how I intend to represent the entire state, not just the wealthy few that Ron Johnson has been beholden to.”
More context: Johnson has been hard to pin down on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
In December 2020, he called the election legitimate and said that, although he soon planned to hold a Senate hearing on “irregularities,” he hadn’t seen anything that would change the fact that Biden won. In early January 2021, though, he complained of “so many irregularities,” cited false allegations of tens of thousands of illegal votes in Nevada, and signed on to the joint statement, along with Kennedy, Lankford and other Republican senators, declaring his intention to reject certification of “disputed states.”
Johnson ended up changing his mind and approving certification after the January 6 riot at the Capitol, saying that things were different in light of what had just transpired.