Live Updates

Final sprint to the midterm elections

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 7:17 a.m. ET, November 4, 2022
15 min ago

These states have marijuana on the ballot 

From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo 

President Joe Biden took his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession at the beginning of October.  

Now, voters in several states will also weigh in on the issue — deciding whether to make recreational marijuana legal. “Yes” votes on these ballot measures mean the voter supports legalization: 

  • Maryland: Question 4 on the Maryland ballot would legalize the use of cannabis by people over 21 years of age. 
  • Arkansas: Issue 4 would authorize the possession and personal use of cannabis by adults. It would also authorize the cultivation and sale of cannabis by licensed commercial facilities and provide for the regulation of those facilities. 
  • Missouri: This measure would amend the Missouri constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21. The amendment would also allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged. 
  • North Dakota: Measure 2 in North Dakota would legalize the production, processing and sale of cannabis and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by people who are 21 years of age or older. 
  • South Dakota: This measure, which voters will see as measure 27 on the ballot, would legalize the possession, use and distribution of marijuana. 
24 min ago

What to know about the Voting Rights Act — and the challenges it has faced

Analysis From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

The Voting Rights Act of 1965, which serves to protect and enforce the 14th and 15th Amendments, was enacted in response to voter suppression in the 1960s by state governments, local governments and law enforcement. But, in its history, parts of it have been challenged and cut — most recently the US Supreme Court heard the latest arguments in October of this year.

The first gutting of the Voting Rights Act came in 2013, when the court invalidated the system of preclearance, which forced states and jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination and extremely low voter turnout to clear new voting restrictions with either the federal government or a federal court in Washington, DC.

But in the case, Shelby County v. Holder, Chief Justice John Roberts noted that the formula for determining which states and locations must preclear voting law changes was based on data from 1964, 1968 and 1972.

“Our country has changed,” he wrote, arguing that Congress should come up with a new formula. It never did and efforts to update the law with a new Voting Rights Act named for the late Rep. John Lewis are unable to break a GOP filibuster.

The second gutting of the Voting Rights Act came in 2021. In the case Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court upheld provisions of an Arizona law that would throw out ballots cast at the wrong precinct and limited who could collect absentee ballots. The decision opened the floodgates to new restrictions in GOP-controlled states and called into question protections in Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act against vote denial, or making it hard for people to vote.

Now the court is looking at upending the Section 2 protection against vote dilution, or making votes meaningless, with a case out of Alabama concerning the state’s congressional map. More than a quarter of Alabamians are Black, but the map created only a single majority-Black congressional district out of the state’s seven districts. A federal court ruled the map harmed minority voters, but in a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court allowed the map to remain in place while it considers the case.

Alabama’s Republican secretary of state has argued that considering race to draw maps that give power to Black voters is itself discriminatory. A result favorable to Alabama could let the state draw congressional lines in such a way that no minority voters would ever have a reasonable chance of achieving proportionate influence.

Learn more about changes to the Voting Rights Act

24 min ago

There are 8 open seats for governor in the midterm election. Here’s what to know about the candidates 

From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo 

There are eight open gubernatorial races on the ballot across the country during the midterms, where the incumbent is either term-limited or retiring. Three of those governors are Democrats and five are Republicans. 

Here’s a look at the states with open races for governor: 

  • Arizona will host one of the most-watched gubernatorial races of the 2022 cycle. With Republican Gov. Doug Ducey term-limited, his party nominated Kari Lake, who is backed by former President Donald Trump. Lake has echoed Trump’s lies about the 2020 election being stolen, come out against vaccine mandates and has said drag queens are dangerous to children. Democrats all but cleared the field for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who became a national figure during the 2020 election when she oversaw the state’s election. 
  • In Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the one-time press secretary and communications director for Trump and the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, is favored. Democrat Chris Jones is a minister and former non-profit leader who got a degree in nuclear engineering from MIT. 
  • Maryland’s Republican nominee Dan Cox is a conservative member of the House of Delegates who attended former President Donald Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 and tweeted that former Vice President Mike Pence was a “traitor.” Democrats nominated Robin Hood Foundation founder and Oprah Winfrey-endorsee, Wes Moore, over former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez. 
  • Hawaii has only elected two Republican governors in its history, and it’s unlikely that will change this year. Hawaii voters will choose between Democratic Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona.  
  • Massachusetts is another blue state with an outgoing Republican governor that could elect a Democrat in November. Democratic state attorney general Maura Healey is favored against former GOP state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who is endorsed by Trump. Healey, if elected, would be the state’s first openly gay governor and first female governor. Massachusetts generally votes Democratic but has a history of electing moderate Republican governors. Diehl, who said in August that the 2020 election was “stolen from Trump,” is not a moderate. 
  • Voters in Nebraska haven’t elected a Democratic governor in the 21st century, and Republican Jim Pillen, a member of the University of Nebraska board of regents, is favored in the 2022 race. While Pillen appeared at candidate forums during the campaign, he said he would not participate in a debate against his Democratic opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood, and his campaign likened debates to political theater. 
  • In Oregon there is an unusual three-way race. Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator, is running a centrist campaign as an unaffiliated candidate, supporting both abortion rights and a more muscular policy on crime and homelessness. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, the former speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives, and Republican nominee Christine Drazan, the former minority leader of the Oregon House of Representatives, are also on the ballot. 
  • Pennsylvania Republicans picked Trump-endorsed state Sen. Doug Mastriano as their nominee for governor. The conservative Republican was a central player supporting Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and chartered buses to bring Trump supporters to Washington on Jan. 6. Mastriano also has a close relationship to Gab – a far-right social media site that often spews antisemitic posts – and the sites’ founder. His opponent in the general election, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, is Jewish. 