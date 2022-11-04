President Joe Biden took his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession at the beginning of October.
Now, voters in several states will also weigh in on the issue — deciding whether to make recreational marijuana legal. “Yes” votes on these ballot measures mean the voter supports legalization:
- Maryland: Question 4 on the Maryland ballot would legalize the use of cannabis by people over 21 years of age.
- Arkansas: Issue 4 would authorize the possession and personal use of cannabis by adults. It would also authorize the cultivation and sale of cannabis by licensed commercial facilities and provide for the regulation of those facilities.
- Missouri: This measure would amend the Missouri constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21. The amendment would also allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged.
- North Dakota: Measure 2 in North Dakota would legalize the production, processing and sale of cannabis and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by people who are 21 years of age or older.
- South Dakota: This measure, which voters will see as measure 27 on the ballot, would legalize the possession, use and distribution of marijuana.