More than 34 million people have voted already. These states have the most pre-election votes cast so far. 

A poll worker directs voters at an early voting site in Miami on Monday, October 31, 2022. Lynne Sladky/AP Photo

More than 34.6 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 47 states, according to data from Elections officials, Edison Research and Catalist.

Pre-election voting has been ahead of the 2018 pace across the states where data is available for the last three cycles. However, it’s still too early to know if overall turnout will reach 2018 levels, as voting patterns may have changed in the last few years.

Today is the last day of in-person early voting in Texas, and the state continues to have the largest number of pre-election votes cast, with more than 4.6 million.

There have been more than 3.8 million votes in Florida. In California, where every voter receives a ballot in the mail, more than 3.4 million pre-election ballots have been cast.

Among some of the key battleground states, there have been more than 2.2 million ballots cast in Georgia, more than 1.2 million in Michigan and Arizona, and pre-election voting in Pennsylvania has crossed 1 million.

In Wisconsin, 590,000 people have voted, while more than 460,000 votes have been cast in the smaller battleground state of Nevada.

Some voter data comes from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.

