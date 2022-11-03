Audio
By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Maureen Chowdhury and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 8:07 a.m. ET, November 3, 2022
1 min ago

Democrats won the Senate after flipping Georgia last year. The state could be pivotal once again

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

The fight for control of the US Senate could come down to Georgia — again.

For the second time in less than two years, the Peach State, which elected two Democratic senators in the last election cycle, is home to a contest that has gripped both national parties and potentially holds the key to the fate of President Biden's agenda.

This time around, though, at least one key characteristic of the race has been reversed: Democrat Raphael Warnock has gone from challenger to incumbent, trying to fend off Republican nominee Herschel Walker. The former football great, recruited and endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has run an uneven campaign and spent the past month beset by controversy, but is still running neck-and-neck with Warnock with early voting in high gear and Election Day nearing.

A Warnock victory would likely foreclose Republicans' path to a majority in the Senate, which is currently split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a decisive vote. That reality, coupled with headwinds — in the form of economic angst and Biden's low approval ratings — familiar to Democrats across the country, has helped coalesce Republicans behind Walker. 

The most recent polling of the race, from the New York Times and Siena College, showed no clear leader, with 49% of likely voters supporting Warnock to the 46% backing Walker — a difference well within the survey's margin of error. Another poll, from Fox News at the end of October, also found a remarkably close contest, with Warnock at 44% and Walker at 43%. If neither candidate notches a majority of the vote, the race would be decided in a Dec. 6 runoff.

Walker, whose candidacy has endured a stream of gaffes on policy, has more recently been contended with allegations from two women who say he had pressured them to have abortions. Warnock, meanwhile, initially sought to steer clear of directly addressing the controversy. But late last month, he launched a television ad titled "Hypocrite."

"For you, Herschel Walker wants to ban abortion," says a narrator, before playing comments the Republican made supporting no exceptions to a national abortion ban. "But for himself," the narrator then asks before playing news reports about the allegations.

5 min ago

Trump kicks off campaign blitz to boost Republicans — and his increasingly likely 2024 presidential bid

From CNN's Gabby Orr and Jeff Zeleny

To say that Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail would suggest he’s ever gone away.

But starting Thursday night, the former president is back in a new way – four rallies in five days – for his sprint to Election Day, putting himself at the forefront of the GOP fight for control of Congress.

The rallies in Iowa, Florida, Pennsylvania and Ohio serve another purpose as well – to buttress Trump’s increasingly likely 2024 presidential campaign.

His final push to boost Republican candidates whose races could determine control of the US Senate begins Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa, a state he won comfortably in 2016 and 2020 but where Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley is looking for a last-minute boost from Trump’s base after a Des Moines Register poll last month found the seven-term senator in a far closer contest than expected against Democrat Mike Franken. Two people familiar with the matter said the Iowa Republican asked Trump to make a stop in his state.

But the former president’s appearance there, along with the other stops on his final midterm blitz, is also motivated by his desire to return to the White House, said multiple sources close to him. Trump, who lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, hasn’t returned to Iowa in more than a year, and some Republicans suggest his absence has opened the door for other presidential prospects, some of whom have already made multiple trips to the first-in-the-nation state

“In this climate, there is zero chance Chuck Grassley is truly in trouble. There’s a major opening [in the Iowa caucuses], so this is a 2024 thing,” said former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg.

Yet several top Republicans in Iowa were caught off guard by the former president’s decision to choose Sioux City for a rally on Thursday night as Gov. Kim Reynolds was already scheduled to be on the opposite end of the state for a bus tour, officials said. When Trump decided to parachute in days before the election, she and other candidates adjusted their plans to join him for the first stop of his pre-election rallies.

“This rally is about President Trump’s future, not about the Iowa Republican,” a longtime Republican strategist in Iowa said.

One Trump adviser said the former president wants his appearance in Iowa “to be a show of force for 2024,” adding that Trump’s Sunday night rally in Miami should be viewed through the same lens.

But others insist that Trump’s primary focus over the next five days is to carry embattled Republicans to victory, acknowledging that his own political future will be inextricably linked to Tuesday’s outcome.

4 min ago

Hillary Clinton will hit the trail today in her deep blue home as New York governor race tightens

From CNN's Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg

When Hillary Clinton takes the stage on Thursday in New York City to boost Democrats in her deep blue adopted home, it will be an unfamiliar scene for someone who was the party's presidential standard bearer just six years ago.

Clinton, along with former President Bill Clinton, have been far less visible in campaign rallies in recent years. Her event with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be the first candidate-specific rally she will headline this year. She will join Hochul, Vice President Kamala Harris and New York Attorney General Letitia James for an event at Barnard College that, organizers say, will bring together the top female political figures in the state and nationally to energize women voters to turn out and elect Hochul to her first full term. Hochul, New York's first female governor, was elevated to the top position in August 2021 following former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation amid sexual harassment scandals.

Clinton, according to a spokesperson, will make the case for Democrats' record on the economy and urge unconvinced voters to consider the alternative, arguing they must take Republican candidates — some of whom have flirted with the idea of altering Social Security and Medicare — at their word.

"I hope that voters really rally in this last week, before the midterms, to understand fully what's at stake, to not get diverted," Clinton told MSNBC on Tuesday night. "The Republicans talk a good game, but they rarely do anything, other than try to take away your freedoms, undermine the quality of our life, make our political discourse violent, instead of bringing people together."

Democrats currently control every major state and citywide office and legislative body. No Republican has won statewide office in New York since former Gov. George Pataki secured a third term in 2002. But Hochul, who faces many of the same headwinds beating down Democrats across the country, now finds herself in a surprisingly competitive race with Zeldin, a Trump acolyte, who has hammered her on inflation, crime and a controversial bail reform law passed in 2019 — more than two years before she became governor.

Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who is running against Maloney in the 17th Congressional District and is allied with Zeldin, acknowledged Hochul was dealt a bad hand — her three Democratic predecessors all left office in disgrace — but argued she has leaned too hard into a messaging around "abortion and Trump"

14 min ago

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

From CNN's Simone Pathe

The race for the House is tilting strongly toward the GOP, but what's keeping this cycle interesting is the unpredictability of the Senate map. Here are the seats that could flip:

1. Pennsylvania: The race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey represents Democrats' best pickup opportunity. President Joe Biden narrowly won the commonwealth in 2020, after former President Donald Trump had carried it in 2016, making it a pivotal battleground for the midterms and the next presidential contest. The tight Senate race is between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor.

2. Nevada: Incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's task to win over voters dissatisfied with Biden is complicated with a transient population in a state that was hit hard by the pandemic and where average gas prices remain near $5 a gallon. Cortez Masto and her GOP challenger Adam Laxalt were tied at 47% in a the New York Times/Siena poll — a similar finding to a recent CBS poll and CNN polling from early October, which showed no clear leader. 

3. Georgia: No race has seen more drama in the last month than Georgia, where Trump's hand-picked candidate, Herschel Walker, is facing allegations from two women that he urged them to get abortions, which he has denied. But the accusations, which have played into the Democratic narrative about the retired football star being a hypocrite, don't seem to have done much damage to his standing in the race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who's seeking a full six-year term. After at first steering clear of the allegations, Warnock used them in a recent ad against his opponent.

4. Wisconsin: As the only Republican senator running for reelection in a state Biden won in 2020, Sen. Ron Johnson is the chamber's most vulnerable GOP incumbent. A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed no clear leader in the race between Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — similar to a CNN survey from mid-October — which is comparable to the close governor's race. Biden only carried Wisconsin by less than half a point in 2020, so it's still a tough state.

5. Arizona: The race between Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters has also narrowed. A Fox News poll released Tuesday shows no clear leader with Masters picking up support from Republicans. But Kelly, who won a 2020 special election and is running for a full six-year term, has proved a much more resilient Democrat to tarnish than some of the GOP's other targets. That has kept this race — in a purple state Biden won by less than half a point — more competitive for Democrats.

6. North Carolina: The race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr looks closer than many observers had expected at the beginning of the cycle. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Rep. Ted Budd were tied among registered voters in a late October Marist poll. Budd, a third-term congressman, had a small edge among definite voters. North Carolina is accustomed to close elections — Trump only won it by about 1 point in 2020. But Democrats haven't won a Senate race here since 2008, the last time the state went blue at the presidential level.

7. New Hampshire: This race's position on the rankings continues to be one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 cycle. Retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is taking on first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan after making it through the September primary.

8. Ohio: The race for retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman's seat wasn't supposed to be competitive. Trump won the state by 8 points and, with the exception of Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown's success, it's been trending red over the past decade. Given those fundamentals and the national mood, Republicans still very much have the edge here, which is why it's in the second half of this list. But there's no denying that Trump's hand-picked Republican candidate, J.D. Vance, struggled to raise money and consolidate GOP support after a divisive primary. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan had the airwaves mostly to himself over the summer, and his vast fundraising advantage has allowed him to run plenty of ads in which he says he has sided with Trump on trade and takes on his own party. The candidates were essentially tied in a late October Marist survey.

9. Florida: The Sunshine State has ranked lower on the list of seats most likely to flip because Republican Sen. Marco Rubio — although he's been out-raised by a strong challenger in Democratic Rep. Val Demings — is a two-term incumbent who seems to be doing everything he needs to do to win in this environment. 

10. Colorado: Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet is used to close races; he won his last reelection in 2016 by just 6 points against a GOP challenger whom the national party had abandoned. He's facing a much more formidable opponent this time in businessman Joe O'Dea, who has expressed support for abortion in the early stages of pregnancy and has criticized Trump. Biden's smaller margin in Colorado — he won Washington by 19 points — makes it more likely to flip if the national environment gives Republicans a chance to pick up a seat in a state seen as safely blue.

19 min ago

Biden heads west in final stretch of midterms as Democrats look to hold edge in governor's races

From CNN's MJ Lee and Arlette Saenz

President Joe Biden heads out west on Thursday to stump for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in what is poised to be one of his final western campaign stops of the midterms, aimed at boosting a key ally locked in one of the marquee gubernatorial races of the cycle.

The President’s visit will underscore the high political stakes for Democrats as they look to keep as many governor’s mansions in their control, in a midterm election that has largely focused on the question of whether Biden’s party will be able to keep control of Congress – and if not, how much it might be able to minimize its losses.

It marks the third time in as many weeks that the President has dropped into typically Democratic territory where his party’s gubernatorial nominees are facing tough races.

Last week, the president touted manufacturing investments in Syracuse, New York, alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is in a tighter-than-expected reelection race against Republican US Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul will get an additional boost Thursday when she appears with Vice President Kamala Harris and former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton at a get-out-the-vote event in New York City.

In early October, Biden made his way to Portland, Oregon, where his party’s gubernatorial nominee – Tina Kotek – hopes to retain Democratic control in a close three-way fight for the governor’s seat

“The role of governors in America is increasing exponentially in terms of how the states function and the roles they play,” Biden said at a fundraising event for Kotek.

While in New Mexico, the President is also set to deliver a speech on student debt relief, an issue Democratic officials have hoped will energize young voters heading into the midterm elections.

And while the political rally that Biden will headline on Thursday will most prominently feature Lujan Grisham, there are also competitive House races in New Mexico that officials hope will stand to benefit significantly from a high-profile visit from the President.

26 min ago

Obama argues democracy is on the ballot in Arizona

From CNN’s Maeve Reston

Former President Barack Obama rallied voters in Phoenix late Wednesday night, urging Arizona voters to reject the Trump-endorsed slate of election deniers at the top of the ticket, including GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem. All three won their primaries after echoing former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. 

“If you do need one more reason to vote – consider the fact that our democracy is on the ballot and nowhere is that clearer than here in Arizona,” Obama said. “If you’ve got an election denier serving as your governor, as your senator, and your secretary of state, as your attorney general, then democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona. That’s not an exaggeration. That is a fact.” 

The former President lamented the current state of the Republican Party in Arizona, which is controlled by Trump allies, and the repeated lies that he has heard from the GOP candidates this cycle about the 2020 election.

“I'm old enough to remember when Arizona elected, not just John McCain, but other Republicans who – they fought hard in elections. They didn't agree with Democrats on stuff, but they were decent, honorable public servants. That feels like a long time ago,” he said. 

“Right now, you’ve got Republicans right here in this state. They've nominated a whole cast of characters who at least say – I don't know if they really believe it – but they have decided it's advantageous for them to just assert that Donald Trump won the last election, and now they want control over the next election," Obama said. "And their argument has no basis in reality. You had other Republicans conduct audits, and look and say, ‘No, I'm sorry, you're wrong’ [about the 2020 presidential election tallies]. And it doesn't matter. Then they got threats. They got drummed out of the party.” 

Warnings about a fragile democracy hit home for some Arizona voters as election deniers compete for key offices
24 min ago

In their final New Hampshire debate, Hassan and Bolduc battle over abortion rights

From CNN's Eric Bradner

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc opened their third and final debate Wednesday night with a clash over abortion rights.

Bolduc — who earlier in the campaign said Granite Staters should “rejoice” over the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade in June — said he would vote against any federal abortion ban. 

“I have promised all Granite Staters that I will not vote for any federal legislation that has to do with abortion. It is a state’s rights issue,” Bolduc said. 

Hassan said that Bolduc was trying to gloss over comments he’d made earlier in the race. 

She did not directly answer a question about whether she would support any limits on abortion rights or would be willing to strike a compromise on the issue. 

“This is about a fundamental right of a woman to make her own health care decisions and her own health and safety. And I believe strongly those decisions have to be made by a woman and her doctor,” Hassan said. 

The Democratic senator said Bolduc would be “a yes vote for a nationwide abortion ban.”

“That is an absolute lie,” Bolduc shot back.

Key race: New Hampshire’s Senate seat is a critical one for Democrats to hold if the party is to retain a narrow majority in the chamber.

Hassan is widely viewed as the favorite in the race, but there are signs it remains competitive: Senate Majority PAC, the top Democratic super PAC engaged in Senate races, added $600,000 to its final week ad reservations in the New Hampshire race. 

The Democratic spending comes after the top GOP super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, pulled out of the race in mid-October amid concerns about Bolduc’s electability. 

14 min ago

FBI and sheriffs' group have been discussing potential violence at the polls ahead of midterms 

From CNN’s Sean Lyngaa 

The FBI and sheriffs representing some of America’s biggest counties have been discussing the possibility of misinformation fueling violence at polling stations during the midterm elections, a representative of a sheriff’s association told CNN.  

At a briefing at the end of October, law enforcement covered how it can balance supporting the security needs of election officials without risking intimidating voters by being “out in force” near polling stations, said Megan Noland, executive director of Major County Sheriffs of America, which represents the 113 largest sheriff’s offices in the country. 

Police and federal agents are trying to prepare for the biggest election since Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat amid a climate of unprecedented threats of violence to election workers. That preparation includes federal training for state and local election officials to “safely de-escalate” confrontations with voters that could turn violent, CNN first reported. 

The FBI has given presentations to law enforcement agencies about the threat environment facing election officials, said Neal Kelley, a former election official and one of those presenters, said. 

“The whole idea was to give [sheriffs] an idea on how they can collaborate with their election officials because there’s not a lot of that happening nationwide,” Kelley said. Big counties have some of that collaboration between cops and election officials, but smaller ones often don’t, he added. 

For voters, there are already resources in place to help make sure the process to cast your ballot is smooth. You can use any of these resources to ask questions and report problems on Election Day: 

  • 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) – English, run by Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law 
  • 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) – Spanish/English, run by NALEO Educational Fund (National Association of Latino Elected Officials) 
  • 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683) – Mandarin, Cantonese, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and English, run by APIA Vote and Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC 
  • 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287) – Arabic/English, run by Arab American Institute (AAI) 
  • Complaints about possible violations of federal voting rights laws can be made by calling the voting section of the US Justice Department’s civil rights division at 800-253-3931. 
35 min ago

Republican voters are more enthusiastic about voting in the midterms, new poll says

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta and Ariel Edwards-Levy

Stickers are seen at a polling station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on October 25.
Stickers are seen at a polling station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on October 25. (Morry Gash/AP)

An enthusiastic Republican base and persistent concerns about the state of the economy place the GOP in a strong position with about a week to go in the race for control of the US House of Representatives, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

The new survey out Wednesday shows that Democratic enthusiasm about voting is significantly lower than it was in 2018, when the Democratic Party took control of the House. Republican voters in the new poll express greater engagement with this year’s midterm election than Democrats across multiple questions gauging likelihood of vote.

Overall, 27% of registered voters say they are extremely enthusiastic about voting this year, down from 37% just ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The decline in enthusiasm comes almost entirely among Democrats.

Four years ago, 44% of Democratic registered voters said they were extremely enthusiastic about voting; now, just 24% say the same. Among Republicans, the number has dipped only narrowly, from 43% to 38%.

Here are the top issues for likely voters:

The economy and inflation: About half of all likely voters (51%) say this will be the key issue determining their vote for Congress this year.

Abortion: It is the top concern for 15% of likely voters.

Other issues tested were chosen by fewer than 10% of likely voters each, including voting rights and election integrity (9%), gun policy (7%), immigration (6%), climate change (4%) and crime (3%).