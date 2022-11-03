Candidates make final pitch to voters. Here are some of Thursday's top headlines

With just a few days left until Election Day, some big names are hitting the campaign trail as voters get to decide which party will control both chambers of Congress as well as weigh in on key issues, including abortion and the economy.

Here's a roundup of some of the top headlines Thursday:

A tighter-than-expected New York race: Hillary Clinton is set to take the stage on Thursday in New York City to boost Democrats in her deep blue adopted home. Her event with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be the first candidate-specific rally she will headline this year. That New York Democrats are asking for her help to juice turnout in Manhattan, with Hochul locked in a tight race against Republican Lee Zeldin.

Clinton accuses Republicans of hypocrisy: Hillary Clinton said the Republican focus on crime ahead of the midterm election was clear hypocrisy, telling CNN that the party is not “concerned about voter safety, they just want to keep voters scared.” She said she agreed that crime should be a concern but said Republicans “don’t want to solve a problem, whether it is crime, inflation or anything else — they just want an issue.”

Trump on the trail: Starting Thursday night, the former president is back in a new way – four rallies in five days – for his sprint to Election Day, putting himself at the forefront of the GOP fight for control of Congress. The rallies in Iowa, Florida, Pennsylvania and Ohio serve another purpose as well – to buttress Trump’s increasingly likely 2024 presidential campaign.

Some top issues for voters: Republican Ron Raduechel, who lives in Waukesha, Wisconsin, said the two issues he is most focused on are election security and the economy. Raduechel is one of nearly 2,000 Wisconsin Republicans who say they’ve been recruited to work as a poll worker this cycle, saying, "I wanted to experience that, to confirm for myself firsthand how it's done, how it can be an honest vote." Keith Greenberg, a registered Republican in Arizona, told CNN he is concerned about democracy. He said he wasn’t voting for Democrats in this election, he is voting against the Trump ticket.

Early voting: More than 30.1 million ballots have been cast in 46 states, according to data from elections officials, Edison Research and Catalist.

Here are some of the key campaign events still ahead: