Russia's war in Ukraine
Live Updates

Final sprint to the midterm elections

Adrienne Vogt Aditi Sangal
By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
Updated 7:46 AM EDT, Wed November 2, 2022
Data analyst: Midterms will go "down to the wire"
What we're covering here

  • Countdown to Election Day: Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with less than a week to go until the high-stakes midterm elections. Control of both chambers of Congress and dozens of governorships are on the line.
  • See the latest House race ratings here and Senate race ratings here.
  • Obama hits the campaign trail: Former President Barack Obama continues his campaign swing, traveling to Arizona Wednesday to rally with Sen. Mark Kelly and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs.
  • Early voting underway: More than 24 million votes have already been cast in 46 states. Pre-election voting is surpassing 2018 levels in 36 states where data is available. Find out how and when to vote in your state here.
  • Are you having difficulty registering or voting, whether in person or by mail? Send us your stories here.
CNN Poll: Republicans hold a narrow edge ahead of next week’s congressional election

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta and Ariel Edwards-Levy

An enthusiastic Republican base and persistent concerns about the state of the economy place the GOP in a strong position with about a week to go in the race for control of the US House of Representatives, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

The new survey out Wednesday shows that Democratic enthusiasm about voting is significantly lower than it was in 2018, when the Democratic Party took control of the House. Republican voters in the new poll express greater engagement with this year’s midterm election than Democrats across multiple questions gauging likelihood of vote.

Overall, 27% of registered voters say they are extremely enthusiastic about voting this year, down from 37% just ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The decline in enthusiasm comes almost entirely among Democrats.

Four years ago, 44% of Democratic registered voters said they were extremely enthusiastic about voting; now, just 24% say the same. Among Republicans, the number has dipped only narrowly, from 43% to 38%.

Here are the top issues for likely voters:

The economy and inflation: About half of all likely voters (51%) say this will be the key issue determining their vote for Congress this year.

Abortion: It is the top concern for 15% of likely voters.

Other issues tested were chosen by fewer than 10% of likely voters each, including voting rights and election integrity (9%), gun policy (7%), immigration (6%), climate change (4%) and crime (3%).

Obama tries to shore up the Senate’s most vulnerable Democrat in Nevada

From CNN's Maeve Reston

Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Nevada Tuesday night to try to shore up support for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who is widely viewed as the most vulnerable Democrat in the US Senate, urging Nevadans to cast their ballots for her as well as the state’s other Democratic candidates.

“I’m here to tell you, Nevada, that tuning out is not an option. Moping and feeling cynical is not an option. The only way to make this economy fair is if we – all of us – fight for it,” Obama said.

In this economic climate, Cortez Masto’s race against former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is one of the GOP’s best opportunities to pick up a Democratic seat and gain control of the chamber.

Many Nevadans are angry about an inflation rate that is among the highest in the nation and gas prices that are still averaging nearly $5 a gallon in a state where workers often drive long distances as part of their daily commute.

Even though President Joe Biden narrowly won Nevada in 2020, he’s not on the trail for Cortez Masto in this race, which has become the third-most expensive Senate contest this fall.

Instead, allies of the first Latina elected to the Senate looked to Obama to help fire up younger voters and Latino voters who might not otherwise turn out in a midterm election. Though working-class voters and Latino voters have helped power previous Democratic wins in the Silver State – particularly when the party was led by former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid – those groups have been disproportionately affected by the double hit of pandemic-era closures and high inflation.

Employment has recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the tourism-dependent state, but voters remain nervous about the current economic climate.

“Inflation is a real problem right now,” Obama said, addressing the economic pain that many are feeling, particularly in Nevada, and pointing to the legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine. “So you see, gas prices going up, grocery prices going up – that takes a bite out of your paycheck. It’s no joke. It hurts. The question, though, you should be asking is – who’s going to actually try to do something about it?”

Read more here.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules wrongly dated or undated ballots must be set aside

From CNN's Dianne Gallagher

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered that any general election ballots that are mailed in undated or incorrectly dated envelopes must be set aside and not counted by election boards.

“We hereby direct that the Pennsylvania county boards of elections segregate and preserve any ballots contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes,” the court said in a Tuesday order in response to a lawsuit from the Republican National Committee, the Republican Congressional Committee and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania requires voters to sign and date the outer envelope when mailing in a ballot.

In the 3-3 deadlocked order – a spot on the bench remains vacant after the chief justice died – the court acknowledged it was “evenly divided” on whether failing to count the undated or incorrectly dated ballots qualifies as a violation of federal election law. Three justices said they would find a violation of federal law, while three justices said they would find no violation.

The case is the result of the lawsuit brought by state and national Republicans last month that alleged Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of commonwealth was circumventing the General Assembly by telling county boards to count ballots returned in a timely manner, but without a dated envelope.

CNN has reached out to the Pennsylvania secretary of commonwealth’s office for comment.

The two-page order didn’t provide any details about the justices’ reasoning, saying only that opinions would be released later.

“This ruling is a massive victory for Pennsylvania voters and the rule of law,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement. “Republicans went to court, and now Democrats and all counties have to follow the law: this is a milestone in Republicans’ ongoing efforts to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat in Pennsylvania and nationwide.”

Pennsylvania does not start processing mail-in ballots until Election Day.

Biden says election is a "choice between two vastly different visions for America"

From Allie Malloy and Phil Mattingly 

President Joe Biden called the upcoming midterm election a choice between two “different visions for America” while holding a rare rally in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday. 

“This election is not a referendum. It’s a choice. It’s a choice between two vastly different visions for America,” Biden said at the Florida Memorial University rally.  

Biden also warned Republicans were “coming after” the right to vote, warning once again that “democracy is on the ballot.”

The President spent much of the speech painting what he called the “stark contrast” between Democrats and Republicans, including on issues of Social Security, Medicare, abortion and student loans.

On student loans, Biden said, “They moaned and groaned about it and they challenged it in court, which they’re going to lose.”

“Who in the hell do they think they are?” Biden asked the audience. 

The President used phrases he’s said in the past to describe some Republicans, including “Mega MAGA Republicans” and “not your father’s Republican Party.”

Biden also once again slammed oil company profits as “outrageous” and said companies haven’t “met the commitment to invest in America and support the American people.”

"We’re going to look beyond partisan politics." Liz Cheney travels to Michigan to endorse a Democrat

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Bonney Kapp

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney returned to the campaign trail in Michigan Tuesday night, receiving a standing ovation more than 1,600 miles from her Wyoming home — and a world away from the Republican politics that has been her family’s lifeblood.

“If we want to ensure the survival of the republic, we have to walk away from politics as usual,” Cheney said. “We have to stand up — every one of us — and say we’re going to do what’s right for this country. We’re going to look beyond partisan politics.”

A week after Cheney offered a surprise endorsement of Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat whom she praised as “a good and honorable public servant,” Cheney traveled here to deliver the message in person.

She said a peaceful transition of power was essential to a functioning democracy and should be demanded by Republicans and Democrats alike.

“The chips are down for us. This is our time of testing,” Cheney said. “Not a single one of us in this room and not a single one of us across this country can be a bystander. We all must stand and defend this republic.”

Slotkin, who was first elected in 2018, is the only Democrat serving in the House who represents a Congressional district won by Mitt Romney in 2012 and Trump in 2016 and 2020. She implored independents and Republicans to join her campaign, hoping that Cheney’s visit would offer a last-minute burst of support in a highly-competitive race.

“Welcome to Michigan!” Slotkin said, bluntly acknowledging that she would never have imagined herself sharing a stage with Cheney two years ago. 

It was an assessment that Cheney shared, saying: “This is, by the way, the first time I have ever campaigned for a Democrat.” 

Cheney and Slotkin serve together on the House Armed Services Committee, sitting on different sides of the political aisle and holding starkly different views on many aspects of domestic and foreign policy. They said they came together through their shared views of what they believe are urgent threats to democracy.

“The truth is that Liz and I differ on lots of substantive policy issues,” Slotkin said. “But there’s one really, really big thing that we agree on. That is preserving American democracy, the thing that all of us here and the two of us desperately, desperately love.” 

The rally, which was billed as “an evening for patriotism and bipartisanship,” drew a crowd of about 600 people to the East Lansing High School gymnasium. It was unlike anything Cheney held during her own race in Wyoming earlier this year.

Her campaign stops were largely limited to living rooms and other private events, as she faced myriad security threats and the wrath of Republicans furious at her role on the committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 202, and on her vote to impeach Donald Trump. 

Slotkin, a former CIA officer and Pentagon official during the Bush and Obama administrations, is locked in a competitive contest with GOP state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, which is anchored in Lansing and nearby counties. 

Michigan Republicans were also taking careful note of Cheney’s visit.

“This is going to fire up Republicans, certainly, it’s going to fire up independents,” Barrett told CNN in an interview Tuesday. “It’s going to fire up people who don’t want to see a permanent war machine continue to perpetuate in Washington DC.”

Barrett, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, delivered a blistering critique of both Cheney and Slotkin. This week, he announced the endorsement of Harriet Hageman, who defeated Cheney in the Wyoming primary and is on her way to filling her seat.

“People are sick and tired of these establishment forces hanging together, no matter what,” Barrett said during a campaign stop. “The phony idea that Elissa Slotkin and Liz Cheney are now part of some non-partisan coalition together, the only thing they brought us is the misery we’re all feeling right now.”

Slotkin dismissed the suggestion that Cheney’s visit could backfire. She said she was proud to invite her to Michigan and said it was incumbent on people in both parties to help protect the country’s fragile democracy.

“When I look at the loudest voices, particularly on the other side of the aisle, including my opponent, it is not about policy. It is about denying the results of the 2020 election, drumming up fear and exclusion of other groups,” Slotkin said. “It feels to me that at the most senior levels, the soul has left the body. But here’s the thing, when republicans are out of whack, so are Democrats.”

Analysis: The midterms are less than a week away. Here are the scenarios that could play out on election night

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

We’re just days from Election Day. Democrats are hoping to hold on to power, while Republicans yearn to gain control of both the House and the Senate. And while we all have guesses of what will happen, the truth is that we don’t know what will play out.

With that uncertainty in mind, here are three different scenarios that could be key to how the battle for control shakes out.

Georgia runoff determines Senate

If you follow politics to any degree, you certainly have. Unlike other states with close Senate races, Georgia requires candidates to receive a majority of the vote to win on Election Day. If no candidate does, then a runoff between the top two candidates is held in December.

The conditions are fairly ripe for such a scenario. Neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican Herschel Walker is at 50% in the Georgia Senate polls. Libertarian Chase Oliver is pulling in 3% to 4%.

If every other race goes exactly as the polls predict, Democrats will have 49 seats, not including Georgia. Republicans will have 50 seats. This means that whichever side wins in Georgia would control the Senate.

The Senate actually gets projected early

Then there’s the other side of the spectrum. Most people are anticipating that we won’t know who wins the Senate until days, if not weeks, after Election Day. That may be the case, but it’s far from a certainty.

There are a few ways we could conceivably get a fairly fast call. The easiest way for it to happen is if the Republicans win both Georgia (with a majority to avoid a runoff) and Pennsylvania. That way, we’re probably not reliant on what could be longer counts in Arizona and Nevada.

Another way this might happen is if there is a surprising result in the east. If Republicans have a very good night, they could win the New Hampshire Senate race, where Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is running for reelection against Republican Don Bolduc. If Democrats have a very good night, they could win the Ohio Senate race, an open seat where Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is facing off with Trump-endorsed J.D. Vance.

An early call of the House

Just weeks ago, the race for both the House and Senate looked close. While the Senate still does, it’s easy to see how the House could turn into a relative blowout.

If that happens, we won’t have to wait for the West Coast. We won’t have to wait for the results from ranked-choice voting races.

Instead, we’ll get a pretty good idea from even the earliest of poll closings. Consider a race like that for Virginia’s 2nd District, a swing district centered in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria would likely win if Democrats are to be competitive in the House. If she’s defeated, Republicans are probably on their way to House control.

If it’s a big Republican night, we could also see Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan go down in Indiana. Indiana, unlike a lot of other states, requires voters to have an excuse to vote absentee.

The bottom line is that if Republicans end up with close to 240 seats (as they did in 2010), then the race for House control won’t be drawn out.

Read more potential Election Day scenarios here and listen to the CNN Political Briefing podcast for more analysis on key races this midterm cycle here.

There are 7 open Senate seats. Here’s what we know about the races with no incumbents. 

From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo 

There are 35 total Senate races happening this midterm election — seven of them are for empty seats, with six Republicans and one Democrat leaving. 

Here’s a look at who is fighting for the open spots: 

  • Alabama: Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby’s former chief of staff, Katie Britt, should have little trouble securing the open Senate seat for Republicans. She’s facing Democrat Will Boyd, the pastor of the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church. 
  • Missouri: GOP Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement put Missouri on the map as a possible Democratic pick-up. Republican primary voters stuck with an establishment candidate in Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt – rather than the more controversial former Gov. Eric Greitens. Schmitt faces beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. Even though a Democrat won a Senate seat in 2012, Missouri has been moving towards Republicans ever since. Trump won 57% of the vote in 2020. 
  • North Carolina: GOP Rep. Ted Budd won the primary to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr with Trump’s endorsement, though he’ll have to win over moderate Republicans and independents to secure the seat. Budd also co-sponsored a national 15-week abortion ban. Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, has made abortion rights a centerpiece of her campaign. 
  • Ohio: After Rep. Tim Ryan’s failed 2020 presidential bid, he quickly turned his sights towards the open Senate seat in Ohio, created by Sen. Rob Portman’s decision to retire. Republican J.D. Vance, who wrote “Hillbilly Elegy.” won the crowded GOP primary with a boost from Trump. Ryan has tried to paint Vance as a wealthy outsider and has worked to separate himself from Biden and his party. 
  • Oklahoma: GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn will compete in the special election to fill the remainder of Sen. Jim Inhofe’s term. Inhofe is slated to step down in January. Mullin couldn’t win the Republican nomination with a majority of the vote in the initial primary, but later won in a runoff election. However, he’s favored to hold the seat for Republicans through the end of Inhofe’s term in 2027. 
  • Pennsylvania: Republicans are hoping to defend this seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, but GOP nominee Mehmet Oz hasn’t had the smoothest campaign. Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke just before the primary and spent about two months off the campaign trail. In 2013, Fetterman chased an unarmed Black man with a shotgun after Fetterman believed the man had fired shots near Fetterman’s home. 
  • Vermont: Democratic Sen. Pat Leahy, the Senate president pro tempore, announced in 2021 he would retire and end one of the longest Senate tenures in history. Vermont’s at-large Rep. Peter Welch has been the favorite to replace Leahy since the day he announced his retirement and is facing a longshot challenge from Republican Gerald Malloy. 

