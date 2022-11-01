Smoke rises on the outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022.

Russia's war in Ukraine
Final sprint to the midterms

One week until Election Day

Aditi Sangal Adrienne Vogt
By Elise Hammond, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury and Adrienne Vogt, CNN
Updated 8:39 AM EDT, Tue November 1, 2022
Tapper: Here's what a Republican-controlled House may look like
What we're covering here

  • The final stretch: Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just seven days until the high-stakes midterm elections. Control of both chambers of Congress and dozens of governorships are on the line.
  • On the campaign trail: President Biden travels to Florida today to support Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. Former President Barack Obama will rally in Las Vegas for Democrats and former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
  • Early voting underway: Pre-election voting is surpassing 2018 levels with more than 21 million ballots cast so far in 46 states. Find out how and when to vote in your state here.
  • Are you having difficulty registering or voting, whether in person or by mail? Send us your stories here.
New Fetterman TV ad frames Senate race as a choice for Pennsylvania voters

From CNN's Terence Burlij
Democrat John Fetterman, left, is running against Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.
Democrat John Fetterman, left, is running against Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.
Reuters

Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, in a direct-to-camera closing TV ad, seeks to frame the Pennsylvania Senate race as a choice between the Democratic lieutenant governor and Republican nominee Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman touts his history of “fighting for people” while charging Oz has “spent his life taking advantage of people.”

Why this race matters: Fetterman’s race against Oz represents Democrat’s best chance to flip a Senate seat in 2022. Polls have shown the Democrat with a narrow lead, including a survey from the New York Times and Siena College released on Monday that found Fetterman with 49% support to Oz’s 44%, narrowly outside the survey’s error margin.

Attack ads fly in closing week of bitter Ohio Senate race

From CNN's David Wright

Two new ads launched in Ohio’s US Senate race reflect the bitter tone of the competitive campaign as it enters the final week.

Democratic nominee Tim Ryan hammered GOP opponent J.D. Vance in his campaign’s new spot, saying Vance is “not Ohio,” with a closing reference to former President Donald Trump’s notorious remark to Vance that “all you do is kiss my ass to get my support.” 

Calling out some of Vance’s investments and comments on abortion, Ryan’s ad calls him “a California impostor who grew a beard and wore flannel to fit in.” He says at the end, “I’m Tim Ryan and I approved this message because Ohio needs an ask kicker, not ass kisser.” 

Meanwhile, Senate Leadership Fund, a top GOP super PAC doing some heavy lifting in the Ohio race, launched a new attack ad hitting Ryan on inflation. The spot echoes lines seen in ads from the group across several key races, as Republicans look to channel voter frustration with the economy against Democrats.  

“Tim Ryan and Joe Biden’s reckless spending: a resort in Florida. Ski slopes in Iowa,” the ad begins. “It’s crushing Ohio with inflation, and higher prices on everything from groceries to gas and to pay for it all,” it continues, tying Ryan to Biden administration policies and alleging they have led to higher taxes on low- and middle-income Ohioans.

Ohio’s Senate race has drawn more than $64 million in ad spending since Labor Day. Republicans have outspent Democrats about $37.7 million to $26.3 million during that period. Senate Leadership Fund accounts for about $28 million of the GOP spending, while Ryan has spent about $17.6 million. 

Fetterman on why he decided to participate in the Senate debate: "I thought it was important that I show up"

From CNN's Dan Merica
Senate candidate John Fetterman gives an interview to "CNN This Morning."
Senate candidate John Fetterman gives an interview to "CNN This Morning."
CNN

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz “wasn’t going to be easy” following a stroke earlier this year but “thought it was important that I show up,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on “CNN This Morning.”

Fetterman’s first and only debate against Oz intensified the focus on the Democrat’s recovery from the near-fatal stroke he suffered in May. Fetterman’s delivery during the contest was at times halting and repetitive, with the candidate dropping words during answers and occasionally losing his train of thought. The interview with CNN, like during the debate, was conducted with closed captioning technology.

“I just always understood that it wasn’t going to be easy. I am five months into recovery from that, but I thought it was important that I show up and I did it. And at the end of the day, we did, I think, make some important points,” Fetterman said, noting that the debate also gave the Democratic campaign the opportunity to highlight Oz saying “local political leaders” should be involved with women and their doctors when making decisions about abortion.

Fetterman added that he and his doctors believe he is going to “continue to get and feel better and better.”

Fetterman’s race against Oz represents Democrat’s best chance to flip a Senate seat in 2022. Polls have shown the Democrat with a narrow lead, including a survey from the New York Times and Siena College released on Monday that found Fetterman with 49% support to Oz’s 44%, narrowly outside the survey’s error margin.

After the debate, Republicans intensified their focus on Fetterman’s health, particularly over whether Fetterman had been honest about the extent of the damage caused by his stroke.

The Fetterman campaign has released two letters from doctors. In June, Dr. Ramesh Chandra explained the Democrat’s health and recovery, disclosed the candidate suffers from atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy, and said that after being advised to follow up on his health five years earlier, Fetterman “did not go to any doctor for 5 years and did not continue to take his medications.”

And in an October letter, Dr. Clifford Chen wrote Fetterman is “recovering well from his stroke” and “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.” Chen also wrote that during their meeting Fetterman “spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits” but “continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty.”

While both letters were meant to quell concerns that he had not been transparent in his recovery, he has stopped short of releasing full medical records.

Keep reading here.

Biden hopes to use Florida’s "extreme MAGA Republicans"as foils for his closing midterm pitch

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond, Kevin Liptak and MJ Lee
President Joe Biden speaks to the press after voting early in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday.
President Joe Biden speaks to the press after voting early in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

When President Joe Biden rallies Democrats in Florida on Tuesday for a final-stretch campaign stop, he will finally land in the state his advisers have long eyed as the ideal backdrop for his warnings against “mega-MAGA” Republicans.

For months, Biden and his team have been hoping to use Florida’s constellation of Trump-aligned Republicans – including the former president himself – to crystallize Biden’s closing pitch that the election is a choice and not a referendum and galvanize Democratic voters.

“You can’t shake a stick (in Florida) without hitting a Republican that represents the MAGA extremes that the president is talking about,” a senior Biden adviser said. “So, it allows the president to really drive home what’s at stake and what the choice is.”

Biden makes that argument to voters in Miami Gardens on Tuesday, a week from Election Day. The rally comes as Biden has sharpened his attacks on Republicans and painted an increasingly grim picture of America under a Republican majority in Congress.

The Sunshine State represents an important battleground state for the midterms and future presidential elections. But more importantly, with the President’s approval ratings underwater, Biden’s team views Florida as the perfect political backdrop to frame the midterm elections as a choice – between “extreme MAGA Republicans” and Democrats – rather than a referendum on the President and his party, according to multiple Biden advisers and Democratic officials.

Biden’s team first identified Florida as an ideal launching point for his midterm message over the summer. That kickoff was delayed by the president’s Covid-19 diagnosis and scuttled again by Hurricane Ian, so instead Biden has chosen it as the location for a major rally as he makes his closing argument ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

He has drawn on Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s policy proposals and on threats of Republican brinkmanship over the debt ceiling to argue the GOP will hurt the economy and put popular entitlement programs at risk. And with senior-heavy Florida as the backdrop, Biden will also hold an official event before the rally, calling attention to Republicans’ Social Security and Medicare proposals.

Democratic officials are under no illusions that Biden’s visit to Florida on Tuesday will drastically change the dynamics of a Senate and gubernatorial race that appear to be heading Republicans’ way, but they see a chance to nationalize the stakes of the midterms in the final stretch.

Keep reading here.

Women and Black candidates across the country could make history this midterm election 

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo 
Stacey Abrams is running for governor in Georgia.
Stacey Abrams is running for governor in Georgia.
Dustin Chambers/Reuters

There are 309 women overall running for House, Senate or governor on midterm ballots across the country this year. Many of them are in a position to make history if they are elected. 

The country has never had a Black woman serve as the governor of any state — but that could change with several Black women on the ballot: 

  • Alabama - Democrat Yolanda Flowers
  • Georgia - Democrat Stacey Abrams
  • Iowa - Democrat Deidre DeJear

There are also several Senate candidates that could become the first Black senator in their state: 

  • Arkansas - Democrat Natalie James
  • Florida - Democrat Val Demings 
  • Kentucky - Democrat Charles Booker
  • Louisiana - Democrat Gary Chambers
  • New York - Republican Joe Pinion
  • North Carolina - Democrat Cheri Beasley 
  • Wisconsin - Democrat Mandela Barnes

Additionally, 17 states have never had a woman serve in the Senate: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.  

Vermont is the only state that hasn’t sent a woman to either chamber in Congress. The others have had female representatives at some point in their histories. That could change in Vermont with Democrat Becca Balint on the ballot for the state’s at-large House seat. She is expected to win the seat. 

These 5 midterm races have the power to change the future of American elections 

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten  
Democrat Adrian Fontes, left, and Republican Mark Finchem are running for Arizona secretary of state.
Democrat Adrian Fontes, left, and Republican Mark Finchem are running for Arizona secretary of state.
AP

Secretary of state contests — typically low-profile races that determine who helps administer elections in a state – have drawn national attention and millions of dollars in political spending this year as several Republican nominees who doubt the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election pursue the jobs. 

In all, voters in 27 states will choose secretaries of state in the midterms. Fourteen of those seats currently are held by Republicans and 13 by Democrats.  

Now, the pivotal role these offices will play in affirming the outcome of future elections, including a potential 2024 rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. 

Here’s a look at five key secretary of state races: 

Arizona: Republican Arizona voters picked state Rep. Mark Finchem as their nominee. Finchem, who has described himself as a member of the far-right Oath Keeper’s group, scored Trump’s endorsement back in September 2021. The GOP lawmaker has lobbied to toss out the results of the 2020 election in some of the state’s largest counties – including Maricopa, home to Phoenix, where a widely derided review of ballots ordered by Republicans in the state Senate still concluded that Biden had won more votes than Trump did. 

He faces Democrat Adrian Fontes, the former top election official in Maricopa County. He lost his reelection bid as county recorder two years ago. 

Georgia: The Georgia contest features one of the country’s best-known election chiefs – Republican Brad Raffensperger, who refused Trump’s request to “find” the votes needed to overturn his loss in the Peach State.  

Raffensperger’s national profile has made him a tougher target for the Democratic nominee, state Rep. Bee Nguyen, who has been rising political star in her own right. She has taken aim at Raffensperger’s support for an election law enacted last year that imposed new restrictions on voting and has seized on his views on abortion in an attempt to gain ground. The Republican’s campaign aides have argued that Raffensperger’s position on abortion is not relevant to the job he now holds. 

Michigan: The race pits the incumbent, Democrat Jocelyn Benson – a leading national voice countering election denial – against Republican Kristina Karamo, who has made false claims about the 2020 election and who was behind the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. 

Karamo, a community college professor who secured an endorsement from Trump last year, has said he won the election, and she signed on to an unsuccessful Supreme Court lawsuit that challenged Biden’s victory in four states. She — along with Finchem and several other Republican nominees – have joined a coalition of so-called “America First Constitutional Conservative” candidates, who have pledged to ban mail-in ballots, expand voter identification and eliminate early voting. 

Republicans in the state have criticized Benson for her decision to mail absentee ballot applications to every voter in 2020 during the pandemic, but courts have upheld her authority to do so. 

Minnesota: Republican lawyer Kim Crockett is challenging Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon. Crockett would like to increase in-person voting, reduce the state’s current 46-day window of early voting and require that voters show ID to cast ballots in the state, which is not currently required for active voters under Minnesota law. 

Republican lawmakers objected to Simon striking deals with litigants during the pandemic to drop the requirement that voters casting ballots by mail find another registered voter to witness their signatures. 

Nevada: In Nevada, Republican Jim Marchant – a former state assemblyman who organized the coalition of America First candidates – and Democrat Cisco Aguilar are vying for an open seat in what has emerged as one of the more competitive secretary of state contests in the country. 

On his website, Aguilar said he wants to “remove barriers to voter participation” and make elections transparent to “to maintain the public trust.” 

But Marchant has drawn more national attention than Aguilar with his outspoken activism. Marchant has fed distrust of voting machines and encouraged county commissions in the rural reaches of the state to hand-count ballots – a practice critics say could lead to errors and delays in delivering results. 

