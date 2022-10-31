Live Updates

Final push before the midterm elections

By Maureen Chowdhury and Elise Hammond, CNN
Updated 8:12 AM EDT, Mon October 31, 2022
These 3 races may determine the fate of the Senate
What you need to know

  • Countdown to Election Day: Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just eight days to go until the midterm elections.
  • What’s at stake: The control of both chambers of Congress are on the line, with 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens of governorships, secretaries of states and attorneys general are also on the ballot.
  • See the latest House race ratings here and Senate race ratings here.
  • Early voting: More than 20 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states. Florida, Texas and California have each crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. 
  • Voter guide: Find out how and when to vote in your state here.
  • Are you having difficulty registering or voting, whether in person or by mail? Send us your stories here.
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast nationwide

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Devan Cole
Early voters line up outside a building in Columbus, Georgia, on October 17.
Early voters line up outside a building in Columbus, Georgia, on October 17.
Cheney Orr/Reuters

More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist.

Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold:

  • More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas
  • More than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida
  • More than 2.1 million in California

Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.

More than 1.6 million ballots have been cast in Georgia, and North Carolina has become the fifth state with more than 1 million ballots cast.

The states’ key races: Georgia is home to several competitive statewide races this year, including for governor – with GOP incumbent Brian Kemp facing a rematch from four years ago against Democrat Stacey Abrams – and for Senate – where Republican Herschel Walker is challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a contest that could decide control of the chamber next year. Kemp and Abrams will face off in a final gubernatorial debate Sunday evening.

In North Carolina, the election for the state’s open Senate seat features a high-profile contest between Democrat Cheri Beasley, who would become the state’s first Black senator if elected, and GOP Rep. Ted Budd, who has the support of former President Donald Trump.

In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is favored to win a second term amid talk of a potential 2024 presidential bid and a showdown with Trump. GOP Sen. Marco Rubio is also on the November ballot as he seeks a third term against Democratic Rep. Val Demings.

More on the data: Some voter data comes from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.

Key takeaways from the second Georgia gubernatorial debate

From CNN's Gregory Krieg
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams debate each other in Atlanta on Sunday.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams debate each other in Atlanta on Sunday.
Ben Gray/AP

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams faced off in their second and final gubernatorial debate Sunday night, with a little more than a week to go before Election Day amid record high early voting.

They sparred over the state’s economy, abortion rights and, in a sign of the race’s national implications, whose party should be blamed for the country’s woes.

Kemp has led in most polling of the race, but Abrams – who came within a few thousand votes of pushing their 2018 race to a run-off – has a strong base of support and has succeeded in helping to mobilize Democrats in her campaigns and those of other high-ranking Democratic candidates, including President Joe Biden and Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in their 2020 campaigns.

Here are some key takeaways from the second gubernatorial debate in Georgia:

A tale of two economies: Is Georgia booming, as Kemp says, or nearing a calamitous bust, as Abrams argued?

The candidates painted vastly different portraits of the economic situation in the state, with Kemp pointing to higher wages and low unemployment – and blaming any pain on inflation, which he attributed to Democratic policies in Washington – while Abrams singled out a low minimum wage and Kemp’s refusal to accept Medicaid expansion funds under Obamacare as twin albatrosses being worn by Georgia’s working class.

The future of abortion rights remains a potent issue: In some sense, the abortion debate is at a standstill in Georgia. The state has a law on the books, passed three years ago, that bans the procedure after about six weeks. And with the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, it’s now in effect.

But Abrams, and the debate moderators, had another question for Kemp: with no federal limits in place, would the Republican, if re-elected, sign further restrictions into law?

Kemp didn’t give a straight, yes or no answer, saying he didn’t want to pre-judge “any specific piece of legislation without actually seeing exactly what it’s doing,” before adding: “It’s not my desire to go back, to go move the needle any further.”

Joe Biden vs. Herschel Walker? They’re not running for governor, but they are top of mind for many in Georgia.

For Democrats, it’s GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker, who has become a symbol of what his critics describe as Republican hypocrisy on issues like abortion, support for law enforcement and business acumen.

On the Republican side, President Joe Biden is the go-to boogeyman for most economic issues, with GOP candidates and their surrogates relentlessly trying to tie Democratic nominees to the President and the soaring inflation that’s occurred during his time in office.

Read more takeaways here.

