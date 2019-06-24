General Amir Ali Hajizadeh (C), Iran's Head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division, looks at debris from a downed US drone reportedly recovered within Iran's territorial waters and put on display by the Revolutionary Guard in the capital Tehran on June 21, 2019. MEGHDAD MADADI/AFP/Getty Images

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is praising Iran for shooting down a US drone. He also is denying the claim that the drone was shot by a Russian-made air defense system.

“I am not an expert in this field but the weapon system used (to shoot down the American drone) was manufactured by Iranians which is a source of great pride for the Iranian nation,” Zarif said according to a report by Iranian state-run news IRNA, Monday.

Zarif called the attack a courageous technical feat in defense of Iran’s sovereignty.

He added: ”Our sovereignty is not up for discussion. Violators of lran’s borders will always face the reaction of the Iranian nation and its armed forces.”

He said Iran sent a letter to the UN Secretary General the day of the “encroachment of the US drone into Iranian territory” complaining about the American aggression, IRNA reports.

He added that in the letter Iran had requested international action to prevent “this kind of dangerous American behavior which has caused regional tension and threatens the borders of regional countries and their sovereignty and authority.”

Zarif also said that Iran is going to attend the UN Security Council’s meeting (to present Iran’s case) and will continue its exchange of views with other countries to “shed light on the continuation and the addiction of the United States to break international rules and regulations.”