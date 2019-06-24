Live TV
Trump calls off Iran strike
Trump expected to impose more sanctions on Iran

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 12:25 p.m. ET, June 24, 2019
1 min ago

Trump: Sanctions were going to "happen anyway," regardless of drone attack

President Trump said that the sanctions imposed on Iran were going to "happen anyway," regardless of the attack on a US drone last week.

Here's the exchange the President had with a reporter Monday after he signed the order:

Reporter: Just to be clear, is this the US response to the Iranians shooting down the drone?
Trump: This, you could probably, Steve, add that into it. Basically this is something that was going to happen anyway.

Moments later, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin also added that Trump's order today was already "in the works."

 "The executive order that the President signed was in the works previously," he said.

12 min ago

Trump: "Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon"

President Trump signs an executive order on Iran sanctions in the Oval Office of the White House on June 24, 2019.
President Trump signs an executive order on Iran sanctions in the Oval Office of the White House on June 24, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump, while announcing new sanctions against Iran, said his executive order was a "proportion response" to Iran's recent actions.

Here's how he put it:

“These measures represent a strong and proportionate response to Iran’s increasingly provocative actions. We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran until the regime abandons its dangerous activities and aspirations, including the pursuit of nuclear weapons, increased enrichment of uranium, development of ballistic missiles, engagement in and support for or terrorism, fueling of foreign conflicts and belligerent acts directed against the United States and its allies.”

Trump added: “Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon."

14 min ago

Trump is signing an executive order on Iran sanctions

From CNN's Noah Gray

President Trump said he is signing an executive order in a few minutes imposing “hard hitting” sanction on Iran. The order will deny Supreme Leader and others access to financial instruments. 

“We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran,” Trump said. “Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon.” 

Trump made the announcement at the White House. Vice President Pence was over his left shoulder. 

16 min ago

Iran Foreign Minister: Iran is proud of shooting down a US drone

From CNN’s Shirzad Bozorgmehr and Fred Pleitgen

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh (C), Iran's Head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division, looks at debris from a downed US drone reportedly recovered within Iran's territorial waters and put on display by the Revolutionary Guard in the capital Tehran on June 21, 2019.
General Amir Ali Hajizadeh (C), Iran's Head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division, looks at debris from a downed US drone reportedly recovered within Iran's territorial waters and put on display by the Revolutionary Guard in the capital Tehran on June 21, 2019. MEGHDAD MADADI/AFP/Getty Images

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is praising Iran for shooting down a US drone. He also is denying the claim that the drone was shot by a Russian-made air defense system.

“I am not an expert in this field but the weapon system used (to shoot down the American drone) was manufactured by Iranians which is a source of great pride for the Iranian nation,” Zarif said according to a report by Iranian state-run news IRNA, Monday.

Zarif called the attack a courageous technical feat in defense of Iran’s sovereignty.

He added: ”Our sovereignty is not up for discussion. Violators of lran’s borders will always face the reaction of the Iranian nation and its armed forces.”

He said Iran sent a letter to the UN Secretary General the day of the “encroachment of the US drone into Iranian territory” complaining about the American aggression, IRNA reports.

He added that in the letter Iran had requested international action to prevent “this kind of dangerous American behavior which has caused regional tension and threatens the borders of regional countries and their sovereignty and authority.”

Zarif also said that Iran is going to attend the UN Security Council’s meeting (to present Iran’s case) and will continue its exchange of views with other countries to “shed light on the continuation and the addiction of the United States to break international rules and regulations.”

1 hr 51 min ago

Trump tweets that US will impose more sanctions on Iran

Over the weekend, President Trump tweeted that his administration would announce "additional sanctions" against Iran on Monday.

"I look forward to the day that.........Sanctions come off Iran, and they become a productive and prosperous nation again - The sooner the better!," the tweets said.

Read his tweets here:

Trump told reporters Saturday that he believes further sanctions will drive Iran to the bargaining table with the United States, calling Iran an "economic mess" that is "going through hell."

"The sanctions have hit them hard — more sanctions are going to be put on them, a lot more," the President told reporters.

