President Trump said that the sanctions imposed on Iran were going to "happen anyway," regardless of the attack on a US drone last week.

Here's the exchange the President had with a reporter Monday after he signed the order:

Reporter: Just to be clear, is this the US response to the Iranians shooting down the drone?

Trump: This, you could probably, Steve, add that into it. Basically this is something that was going to happen anyway.

Moments later, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin also added that Trump's order today was already "in the works."

"The executive order that the President signed was in the works previously," he said.