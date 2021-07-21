Follow CNN Politics
The latest on the House Capitol riot committee

By Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:48 p.m. ET, July 21, 2021
10 min ago

Pelosi made "the right call" in rejecting 2 Republicans from Jan. 6 committee, Democratic senator says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “made exactly the right call” in her decision to reject two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's picks for the House committee that's investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“This is a special committee that's designed to get at the truth and the facts about what happened during the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 and all the events leading up to it. You can't get to the truth when you have people on the committee who are just spreading the ‘big lie’ and who have demonstrated time and again that they're only interested in spreading false information. So she made the right call. She tried, of course, to establish a bipartisan commission. That was shot down here in the Senate by Sen. Mitch McConnell and others. So, I'm glad she's proceeding as she says,” he told CNN’s Erica Hill. 

Pelosi announced earlier that she was vetoing the appointment of Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana — two Republicans who objected to the certification of the November election — adding that "the unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision."

15 min ago

Pelosi rejects two Republicans from serving on Jan. 6 select committee

From CNN's Annie Grayer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected GOP Rep. Jim Banks and Rep. Jim Jordan from joining the Jan. 6 select committee. Pelosi said she approved of the appointments of Rep. Rodney Davis, Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Rep. Troy Nehls. Banks, Jordan and Nehls all objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made the GOP appointments Monday, but according to House rules Pelosi has a veto on his picks. 