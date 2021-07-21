Pelosi made "the right call" in rejecting 2 Republicans from Jan. 6 committee, Democratic senator says

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “made exactly the right call” in her decision to reject two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's picks for the House committee that's investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“This is a special committee that's designed to get at the truth and the facts about what happened during the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 and all the events leading up to it. You can't get to the truth when you have people on the committee who are just spreading the ‘big lie’ and who have demonstrated time and again that they're only interested in spreading false information. So she made the right call. She tried, of course, to establish a bipartisan commission. That was shot down here in the Senate by Sen. Mitch McConnell and others. So, I'm glad she's proceeding as she says,” he told CNN’s Erica Hill.

Pelosi announced earlier that she was vetoing the appointment of Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana — two Republicans who objected to the certification of the November election — adding that "the unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision."