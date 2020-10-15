President Trump said he denounced White supremacy tonight during a town hall on NBC after he didn't do so during the first presidential debate.
"I denounced White supremacy. I denounced White supremacy for years but you always start off with the question, you didn't ask Joe Biden whether or not he denounces Antifa," Trump said. "I denounced white supremacy. I denounce Antifa and I denounce these people on the left that are burning down our cities, that are run by Democrats."
The President's stance on White supremacy became a flash point after the first debate when Trump refused to condemn White supremacists for inciting violence at anti-police brutality demonstrations across the country, claiming instead that violence was coming from "the left wing."
During that debate, the President instead used his allotted time to blame what he called "Antifa and the left" for violence and to tell the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."