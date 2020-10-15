The latest on the 2020 election

Harris County, Texas, has reported more than 240,00 ballots were cast in-person during the first two days of early voting.

Numbers released by the county clerk's office show that 128,186 votes were cast in person on Wednesday, with an additional 114,996 cast on Thursday.

As CNN previously reported, the number of people casting ballots on Thursday broke a record for the highest number of votes cast on the second day of early voting.

The previous record was in 2016, when 73,542 people voted on the second day.

Between the in-person votes and absentee ballots sent through the mail, the county clerk said a total of 287,531 votes have been cast in the first two days of early voting.

Harris County said nearly 2.4 million people are registered to vote in the county, and the ballots cast so far represent nearly 12% of the registered voter base

There are 122 polling locations open in Harris County, which includes the Houston-metro area.

Early voting in Texas ends on Oct. 30.