Amy Coney Barrett hearing

The 2020 election

The coronavirus pandemic

The latest on the 2020 election

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:00 a.m. ET, October 15, 2020
1 min ago

Texas' Harris County reports more than 240,000 ballots cast in 2 days of early voting

From CNN's Kay Jones

Harris County, Texas, has reported more than 240,00 ballots were cast in-person during the first two days of early voting.

Numbers released by the county clerk's office show that 128,186 votes were cast in person on Wednesday, with an additional 114,996 cast on Thursday.

As CNN previously reported, the number of people casting ballots on Thursday broke a record for the highest number of votes cast on the second day of early voting. 

The previous record was in 2016, when 73,542 people voted on the second day. 

Between the in-person votes and absentee ballots sent through the mail, the county clerk said a total of 287,531 votes have been cast in the first two days of early voting. 

Harris County said nearly 2.4 million people are registered to vote in the county, and the ballots cast so far represent nearly 12% of the registered voter base

There are 122 polling locations open in Harris County, which includes the Houston-metro area.

Early voting in Texas ends on Oct. 30.

9 min ago

Kamala Harris' communications director tests positive for Covid-19

Joe Biden's campaign announced that two people involved in the campaign have tested positive for coronavirus, including vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' communications director.

"Late on the night of Wednesday, October 14th, we learned that two individuals involved in the campaign tested positive for COVID-19: a non-staff flight crew member and Liz Allen, communications director to Senator Harris," the campaign said in a statement.

Harris was "not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests," the campaign said, adding that because of that, the senator does not need to quarantine.

Regardless, "out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign’s commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris’s travel through Sunday, October 18th," the campaign said.

Harris has spent the past few days participating in the confirmation hearing of President Trumps' Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Instead of attending in-person in the hearing room, she has video conferenced in.

Neither Allen nor the flight crew staffer have had contact with Biden or Harris since testing positive, his campaign said.

13 min ago

Some of North Carolina's in-person voters say they don't trust the absentee ballot system

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

As early voting kicks off in North Carolina, voters are coming to vote in person and many say it’s because they don’t trust the absentee ballot system.

So far, more than 1.3 million North Carolina voters have requested an absentee ballot. Almost 40% of them have already been returned. But state data shows that nearly 7,200 are still under review — meaning the vote hasn't yet been accepted.

Black voters make up only 16% of the total statewide ballot returns but they account for almost 40% of the ballots listed as pending.

Vincent Gager returned his ballot along with his 83-year-old father’s ballot weeks ago. He has been voting by mail for years, he says. But he was shocked to find out that their ballots have not yet been accepted.

“I feel like they’re trying to do voter suppression,” Gager told CNN.

Lee Zacharias submitted her application for an absentee ballot on August 20 in person at the Board of Elections office but she still hasn’t received her ballot. She is hoping to vote by mail for the first time this year.

“It makes me angry,” she said.

Election workers are supposed to notify a voter if they find a problem in their ballot as they review. Most issues can be fixed or cured without having to fill out a new ballot. But due to a slew of lawsuits surrounding what to do with ballots that are missing witness information, the state board told counties to do nothing and just wait for court guidance.

This has left thousands of voters in limbo as Election Day approaches.

“People are losing confidence. They're losing trust in the election cycle,” says T. Anthony Spearman, a member of the North Carolina Board of Elections.

50 min ago

White House coronavirus task force warns against small gatherings as Trump rallies with thousands

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The White House coronavirus task force expressed concern about virus spread stemming from small household gatherings as coronavirus cases rise across the country and colder months approach.

The warnings come as President Trump continues ignoring precautions as he gathers thousands of mostly maskless supporters at rallies across the country in the final sprint before the election.

Mitigation efforts — wearing a mask, social distancing — in retail settings such as stores and restaurants are working, the task force suggested in its weekly report released to states Tuesday. But the same precautions aren't being taken as smaller groups of friends and family gather in private home settings, which could be cause for alarm ahead of the winter months and the Thanksgiving holiday.

"What we're seeing as the increasing threat right now is actually acquisition of infection through small household gatherings. And particularly with Thanksgiving coming up, we think it's really important to stress the vigilance of these continued mitigation steps in the household setting," US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield told the nation's governors in a conference call Tuesday, according to audio of the call obtained by CNN.

That messaging was communicated in reports released from the task force to each state this week. The White House has declined to make the reports public but CNN has obtained reports from several states.

4 min ago

Fauci clarifies what he meant by saying Trump ad could backfire 

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN on Monday, October 12.
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN on Monday, October 12. CNN

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos on Thursday that he isn’t contemplating further action after being used in an ad for President Trump.

He clarified what he meant when he said the ad could backfire, saying he has “stated without any equivocation” that he is an apolitical person, and he doesn’t like to be associated with anything political – “certainly any political party campaign.”

He said the way the ad juxtaposed him made it look “very much” like he was part of a political campaign.

“And I’m expressing that I don’t like that,” he said. “When I said it might backfire, I think if people see that they’re doing things that are clearly against my will, it’s going to make them look bad. That’s what I meant – nothing more than that.”

On Sunday, Fauci told CNN he did not consent to being featured in the Trump team's new advertisement and that his words were taken out of context.

Dr. Fauci reacts to Trump ad: This is disappointing

1 hr 13 min ago

Biden and Trump won't debate tonight. Here's how it fell apart.

Last year,  before we even knew who would be the Democratic presidential nominee, the Commission on Presidential Debates scheduled the second of three presidential debates for tonight.

But last week, the commission canceled the event between President Trump and Joe Biden after the President declined to do a virtual debate despite concerns over his Covid-19 diagnosis, organizers said.

Instead of meeting on the same debate stage and directly taking on each other, Biden and Trump will hold individual town halls — both at 8 p.m. ET. Trump's will air at NBC and Biden's will be on ABC.

Here's how we got here: The Commission on Presidential Debates last week announced it was shifting to a virtual debate due to concerns about coronavirus, particularly after Trump's positive diagnosis with the virus.

Shortly after, the President announced he would not participate in a virtual debate. The Trump campaign then proposed delaying the the town hall debate a week, and pushing the third and final debate a week as well. Biden's campaign rejected that proposal, and in the meantime, Biden booked a town hall on ABC.

After Trump released letters from his doctor clearing him to resume public activity, his campaign pushed for the in-person debate to be reinstated.

The commission officially canceled the debate last Friday. NBC on Wednesday announced it would hold a town hall with Trump at the same time as Biden's ABC event.

26 min ago

Trump and Biden will participate in competing town halls tonight. Here's what we know about the events.

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Arlette Saenz

Getty Images
Getty Images

President Trump will participate in a town hall with NBC News tonight, the network announced yesterday. The event, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Miami, will compete with an ABC town hall featuring Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which is set to begin at the same time.

Biden's town hall will be held in Philadelphia and moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Stephanopoulos moderated a town hall with President Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia last month.

How we got here: Trump and Biden were originally scheduled to participate in the second presidential debate Thursday night, but the event was eventually canceled after Trump objected to the virtual format announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates in light of Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis.

"The event is set to take place outdoors and in accordance with the guidelines set forth by health officials, also consistent with all government regulations," Hoda Kotb said on NBC's "Today" show Wednesday ahout Trump's town hall.

National Institutes of Health Clinical Director Clifford Lane said in a statement to NBC News that they have concluded, via PCR test analysis, "with a high degree of confidence" that Trump is "not shedding infectious virus."