The latest on the 2020 election

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 8:48 a.m. ET, October 15, 2020
1 min ago

Biden and Trump won't debate tonight. Here's how it fell apart.

Last year,  before we even knew who would be the Democratic presidential nominee, the Commission on Presidential Debates scheduled the second of three presidential debates for tonight.

But last week, the commission canceled the event between President Trump and Joe Biden after the President declined to do a virtual debate despite concerns over his Covid-19 diagnosis, organizers said.

Instead of meeting on the same debate stage and directly taking on each other, Biden and Trump will hold individual town halls — both at 8 p.m. ET. Trump's will air at NBC and Biden's will be on ABC.

Here's how we got here: The Commission on Presidential Debates last week announced it was shifting to a virtual debate due to concerns about coronavirus, particularly after Trump's positive diagnosis with the virus.

Shortly after, the President announced he would not participate in a virtual debate. The Trump campaign then proposed delaying the the town hall debate a week, and pushing the third and final debate a week as well. Biden's campaign rejected that proposal, and in the meantime, Biden booked a town hall on ABC.

After Trump released letters from his doctor clearing him to resume public activity, his campaign pushed for the in-person debate to be reinstated.

The commission officially canceled the debate last Friday. NBC on Wednesday announced it would hold a town hall with Trump at the same time as Biden's ABC event.

25 min ago

Trump and Biden will participate in competing town halls tonight. Here's what we know about the events.

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Arlette Saenz

President Trump will participate in a town hall with NBC News tonight, the network announced yesterday. The event, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Miami, will compete with an ABC town hall featuring Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which is set to begin at the same time.

Biden's town hall will be held in Philadelphia and moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Stephanopoulos moderated a town hall with President Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia last month.

How we got here: Trump and Biden were originally scheduled to participate in the second presidential debate Thursday night, but the event was eventually canceled after Trump objected to the virtual format announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates in light of Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis.

"The event is set to take place outdoors and in accordance with the guidelines set forth by health officials, also consistent with all government regulations," Hoda Kotb said on NBC's "Today" show Wednesday ahout Trump's town hall.

National Institutes of Health Clinical Director Clifford Lane said in a statement to NBC News that they have concluded, via PCR test analysis, "with a high degree of confidence" that Trump is "not shedding infectious virus."