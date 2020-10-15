Trump: "I don’t know, I don’t even remember" when asked whether he was tested before first debate

President Donald Trump. Source: NBC

President Trump said he feels "good" after testing positive for Covid-19 weeks ago and couldn't recall whether he was tested on the day of the first presidential debate.

"I don't know, I don't even remember. I test all the time. I can tell you this. After the debate, like, I guess, a day or so, I think it was Thursday evening, maybe even late Thursday evening, uh, I tested positive. That's when I first found out," the President said.

Asked again whether he took a test in adherence to rules set by the Commission on Presidential Debates, he said, “I probably did and I took a test the day before.”

Asked once more, he said, “Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t.”

Trump's remarks were made during his town hall on NBC tonight, adding that he has no Covid-19 symptoms "what so ever."

"I feel good, I was in North Carolina today, a big rally with a tremendous turnout. I just feel really good. Florida, Pennsylvania, we're all over the place. It's been great," Trump said.

Trump also discussed how he felt after contracting the virus.

"I didn't feel good. I didn't feel strong. I had a little bit of a temperature," the President said.

