Biden says his position on court-packing "depends on how this turns out"

Joe Biden said he is "not a fan" of court-packing, but whether he ultimately seeks to push for more seats on the Supreme Court depends on how Senate Republicans handle the confirmation process of Amy Coney Barrett.
"It depends on how this turns out," Biden said. Pressed on what that means, he said, "if there's actually real, live debate on the floor" of the Senate.
If that does not take place and Republicans rush to confirm Barrett before the election, he said, "I'm open to considering what happens from that point on."
Biden said he would take a clearer position on court-packing before the election, after seeing how the confirmation process plays out. But he also said he was hesitant to take a specific position at this stage because he wants attention to focus on what confirming Barrett and handing conservatives a 6-3 Supreme Court majority would mean for abortion rights, health care, LGBTQ rights and more.
"If I answer the question directly, then all the focus will be on, what's Biden going to do if he wins, instead of if it is appropriate what is going on now," Biden said. "This is a thing the President loves to do, which is always take our eye off the ball."
