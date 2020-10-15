Biden says he'll take a Covid-19 vaccine when scientists give the green light

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Joe Biden on Thursday made it clear that he would not hesitate to receive a coronavirus vaccine once the scientific community signs on to its safety and effectiveness.

“If the body of scientists say (it’s ready) and it’s been tested, it’s gone through the three phases – yes, I would take and I would encourage people to take it,” he told a questioner who brought up a comment by his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, who expressed concern that President Trump would push forward a vaccine for political purposes.

Biden took the question as an opportunity to remind viewers of some of Trump’s most shocking and ridiculous statements about potential Covid-19 treatments, specifically when he mused, as Biden described it, about “inject(ing) bleach in your arm.”

Asked if he would mandate that others do the same, Biden did not commit to a position, noting that he – if elected – would not have that power.

As to whether he would do his best to pressure others, Biden said, “It depends on the state of the nature of the vaccine when it comes out and how it’s being distributed.”

“We should be thinking about making it mandatory,” he said, adding that, should that be the decision, he would press “every governor” and, failing that, “every mayor” to pursue a mass vaccination policy in their jurisdictions.