On Nov. 3, Americans will choose a president, senators, representatives, governors and a host of local officials. To help you follow the races that are most important to you and your community, we developed a tool called My Election.
My Election allows you to select races to follow prior to election night. When results begin to come in on November 3, the races you've selected will be conveniently available in the My Election drawer, which can be opened anywhere in CNN's Election Center.
Here's how to get started:
- Go to the CNN Election Center and open My Election.
- Create or sign in to your CNN account so you can save races you follow. Learn more about data privacy.
- Search for a race by typing a candidate's name, a state, or a type of race such as "president", "senate", or "house." Then, click "Follow" to save that race.
- On election night you'll be able to discover and follow races from all over CNN's website and Election Center.
- Once results begin to come in, your saved races will automatically update.
- Not sure which races to follow? CNN Collections offer suggestions from CNN's top political anchors, analysts and contributors. Select "Follow" to instantly add that collection's races to your list of favorites with one click. We'll automatically ignore any races that you've already followed.
Learn more here.