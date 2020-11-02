Live TV
It's the day before Election Day

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:13 a.m. ET, November 2, 2020
5 min ago

Get ready for tomorrow and personalize your election night experience with CNN's My Election

On Nov. 3, Americans will choose a president, senators, representatives, governors and a host of local officials. To help you follow the races that are most important to you and your community, we developed a tool called My Election.

My Election allows you to select races to follow prior to election night. When results begin to come in on November 3, the races you've selected will be conveniently available in the My Election drawer, which can be opened anywhere in CNN's Election Center.

Here's how to get started:

  1. Go to the CNN Election Center and open My Election.
  2. Create or sign in to your CNN account so you can save races you follow. Learn more about data privacy.
  3. Search for a race by typing a candidate's name, a state, or a type of race such as "president", "senate", or "house." Then, click "Follow" to save that race.
  4. On election night you'll be able to discover and follow races from all over CNN's website and Election Center.
  5. Once results begin to come in, your saved races will automatically update.
  6. Not sure which races to follow? CNN Collections offer suggestions from CNN's top political anchors, analysts and contributors. Select "Follow" to instantly add that collection's races to your list of favorites with one click. We'll automatically ignore any races that you've already followed.

Learn more here.

10 min ago

Lady Gaga and John Legend will join Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for final campaign events today

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Superstars Lady Gaga and John Legend will join Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their final respective events on the campaign trail on the eve of Election Day, the Biden campaign announced Sunday.

Gaga is scheduled to appear at a drive-in rally with the Democratic nominee and Jill Biden in Pittsburgh and Legend will join Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff in Philadelphia as the Democratic ticket concludes a day barnstorming the Keystone State the day before the election.

No stranger to politics, Lady Gaga has been active on social media encouraging her followers to cast their ballots, and in 2017, she joined Biden on a campaign to raise awareness about sexual assault. Biden, who championed the "It's On Us" campaign in the White House to battle sexual assault introduced Gaga for her performance of the Oscar-nominated song, 'Til it Happens To You' in 2016.

During a "Tonight Show" interview with Jimmy Fallon in April, Biden, who was appearing before Lady Gaga, expressed his admiration for the singer and shared that his favorite song of hers is "Til it Happens To You."

"You have a woman coming on, I'm told, that's gonna be on your show. Tell her I love her, because I know she loves me," Biden said. "We're good friends all kidding aside, and my favorite song of hers is "Til It Happens to You.' Look at the lives she's changed," he added.

Ahead of Gaga's rally appearance, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh released a statement Sunday evening casting her as an "anti-fracking activist" whose support for Biden is a "desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm."

The comments earned a quick rebuke from Gaga, who tweeted, "HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris."

Legend, who voted for and campaigned with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the primary, has since lent his voice and talents to the Democratic nominee's campaign. Over the summer, he appeared alongside celebrities like Andy Cohen and Barbra Streisand, among others, at a "Celebration for Change" virtual fundraiser hosted by Jay Leno to benefit Biden's campaign.