56 min ago

More than 158,000 absentee ballots in North Carolina are still outstanding, election officials say

From CNN's Dianne Gallagher

There are still 158,500 "Outstanding Absentee Ballots" in North Carolina, according to the NC State Board of Elections data, as of Nov. 2.

That same data shows that 1,360,754 individual voters requested an absentee by mail ballot and 939,690 mail ballots have been returned (either by mail or in-person at an early voting site or county board of elections).

Using that data, it appears 262,564 voters chose to cancel their absentee by mail ballot by voting in person during the early voting period, which ended Saturday in North Carolina.

7 min ago

Yes, it's possible Trump and Biden could tie

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

Tomorrow is Election Day in America, and a candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the election.

But is is possible that Joe Biden and President could Trump could tie? Absolutely.

If Trump wins Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina and Ohio along with Pennsylvania, Maine's second congressional district and Nebraska's second congressional district, both candidates will have 269 electoral votes.

What happens if they tie? There's a complicated process — learn about it here — but essentially, the House of Representatives elected on Tuesday would pick the winner. Each state would get a vote. Trump probably has an edge in a tie since Republicans control more state congressional delegations.

The Electoral College explained:

1 hr 4 min ago

Nearly 4 million ballots have been cast in Georgia, secretary of state says

From CNN’s Jason Morris and Tori Apodaca

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a press conference in Atlanta on November 2.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a press conference in Atlanta on November 2. CNN

Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger said at his news conference Monday morning that 3,915,147 early ballots have been cast across the state, a record 55% of active voters.  

At least 2,689,692 ballots were cast at in person voting locations, and 1,225,455 voters have had their mail absentee ballots accepted by the counties. 

At least 262,700 Georgians still haven’t returned their absentee mail ballots, per Raffensperger, and 1,588 absentee mail ballots have been rejected so far, according to his office.     

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager. said that there have not been challenges to any absentee ballots so far.   

“The system has worked really smoothly. The counties are really happy with the adjudication software they have that allows them to pull their canvassing teams in,” Sterling told CNN while speaking at their press conference in Atlanta. “It’s a lot better than the manual process we use to have.” 

Counties in Georgia have been processing and scanning early vote absentee ballots using high speed scanners since Oct.19.

1 hr 14 min ago

GOP challenger kicked out of Detroit absentee counting board for not covering nose with mask

From CNN's Annie Grayer and Omar Jimenez

A GOP challenger was kicked out of the absentee ballot counting board center Monday in Detroit for not keeping her mask pulled up above her nose.

Robin Bozenski, 61, from Southgate, Michigan, told reporters that she couldn’t keep her mask above her nose because she has polyps in her nose that hinders her breathing, and had documentation from an ears, nose and throat doctor to prove it. Bozenski had her mask covering her mouth but not her nose.

“I have a medical reason” Bozenski shared with reporters after being removed from the absentee counting board where the processing of absentee ballots was underway. 

Bozenski shared that at least seven poll workers approached her and asked her to cover her nose as she was making challenges before making an official complaint. Bozenski added that poll workers were also complaining that she was getting too close to them, but she said that was the only way she could see. 

“I think it’s more pettiness in there than it is anything because I was doing some challenging and they didn’t like that.” 

To justify that she is not an infectious person, Bozenski said that she had submitted a negative Covid-19 test and also showed that her temperature was 96.4, which was listed on her credential. “I’m not an infectious person.”

Describing the types of challenges she was making, Bozenski said, that she saw an instance where the numbers on the envelopes were not matching, meaning that the number on the envelope and the number scanned on the computer did not match. Bozenski also said that she challenged the weight of an envelope, thinking it was too heavy, but was told that type of challenge couldn’t be made until tomorrow when ballots get counted.

A lawyer with the Michigan Republican Party came up to Bozenski after she got kicked out to learn more about the situation. When Bozenski said she couldn’t cover her nose the lawyer, Nicholas Wittner, said she wouldn’t be allowed in even if she wore a face shield. Wittner then took down Bozenski’s notes on the challenges she made. 

CNN also witnessed a second poll challenger, unclear if GOP or not, escorted out by police earlier today, seen wearing a white Halloween style mask. 

A coordinator for the poll challengers says a poll worker yelled at the masked man to get away from her before police showed up. This same coordinator says the man kept telling police “slavery is not over” as he was being escorted out.

Those that checked him in as a challenger said, outside of his mask, he was behaving relatively normally during the check in process. 

1 hr 48 min ago

Nevada judge denies GOP efforts to change voting procedures in Vegas county

From CNN's Stephanie Becker

Nevada Judge James Wilson is denying the Nevada Republicans and the Trump campaign’s requests to change ballot processing and observing, to stop using the signature matching machine.

The court found that if the machine was not used, the county would not be able to meet the canvas deadline.  

The judge found that the Clark County Registrar has complied with state law requiring a plan for public viewing of the count. 

51 min ago

Tomorrow's election night. Is there a problem if we don't know the winner then?

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

No, there is not. In fact, it's happened in recent memory. Here is a breakdown of when CNN projected the last five presidential elections:

  • 2016 — 2:47 a.m. ET — CNN projected Donald Trump would win after Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump to concede.
  • 2012 — 11:18 p.m. ET — CNN projected Barack Obama would win shortly after polls closed on the West Coast. 11:18 p.m.
  • 2008 — 11 p.m. ET — CNN projected Barack Obama would win as polls on the West Coast closed.
  • 2004 — No projection — It was close and came down to Ohio. John Kerry conceded the next day after Bush had a 100,000 vote lead in decisive Ohio. A concession on such a small margin is hard to imagine today with all the absentee and provisional ballots cast in 2020.
  • 2000 — No projection. We didn't know George W. Bush would be the President until December, after a Supreme Court showdown. It was wild.

1 hr 47 min ago

It's too late to mail in your ballot. Here's what to do instead.

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

A woman deposits her ballot in an official ballot drop box at the satellite polling station outside Philadelphia City Hall on October 27 in Philadelphia.
A woman deposits her ballot in an official ballot drop box at the satellite polling station outside Philadelphia City Hall on October 27 in Philadelphia. Mark Makela/Getty Images

USPS says it needs seven days to safely deliver ballots. We're now just one day away from Election Day.

Bottom line: If you've got a mail-in ballot, you probably shouldn't mail it.

Luckily, there are other alternatives including drop boxes, early polling places or old fashioned voting on Election Day at a polling place.

Voters in most places can deliver their absentee or mail ballots directly to their election offices to sidestep any potential mail delays. There's usually also the option to vote early or on Election Day. Repeat: The mail-in window is about closed.

In states that allow the counting of ballots received after Election Day -- including the battleground states of Ohio, Iowa and Nevada -- it's still possible too use the postal system and be outside that seven-day recommended time period.

1 hr 48 min ago

White House communications director predicts "silent majority" will turn out for Trump

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

White House director of communications Alyssa Farah speaks with reporters at the White House on October 27 in Washington, D.C.
White House director of communications Alyssa Farah speaks with reporters at the White House on October 27 in Washington, D.C. Alex Brandon/AP

White House communication director Alyssa Farah expressed optimism about the President’s reelection chances, predicting the “silent majority” will prove polls wrong once again, despite Trump trailing in nationwide and battleground state polls one day before Election Day. 

“We feel the momentum on the ground. The polls got it wrong last time and we think they're gonna get it wrong again. That silent majority that came out in full force, is strong once again for President Trump.” Farah said in an interview Monday on Fox. 

Asked if the President’s massage about “rounding the turn” on coronavirus is helpful given the spike in cases, Farah said Trump is trying to convey that the US is now “in the best place to treat” those who might contract the virus.  

“I don't want your viewers to think that that means we're through the thick of the virus but we are getting to a place, we are in the best place to treat it if you contract coronavirus now. We are within a month most likely of a vaccine that we can mass deploy. We’re in the best place to defeat the virus today,” Farah said. She added that the American people need hope after she misleadingly characterized Joe Biden’s plan to combat the virus earlier in the interview.

She spent most of the interview touting the President’s first term accomplishments.  

50 min ago

