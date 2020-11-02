It's too late to mail in your ballot. Here's what to do instead.

A woman deposits her ballot in an official ballot drop box at the satellite polling station outside Philadelphia City Hall on October 27 in Philadelphia. Mark Makela/Getty Images

USPS says it needs seven days to safely deliver ballots. We're now just one day away from Election Day.

Bottom line: If you've got a mail-in ballot, you probably shouldn't mail it.

Luckily, there are other alternatives including drop boxes, early polling places or old fashioned voting on Election Day at a polling place.

Voters in most places can deliver their absentee or mail ballots directly to their election offices to sidestep any potential mail delays. There's usually also the option to vote early or on Election Day. Repeat: The mail-in window is about closed.

In states that allow the counting of ballots received after Election Day -- including the battleground states of Ohio, Iowa and Nevada -- it's still possible too use the postal system and be outside that seven-day recommended time period.