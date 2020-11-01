Miami-Dade to be "flexible" with Covid-19 rules during Trump rally, mayor says

Miami-Dade County has Covid-19 restrictions in place, but the county “will be flexible” with the rules during the Trump rally scheduled tonight at an airport in Opa-Locka.
“As with any other events, the county will continue to enforce the curfew. We will be flexible, as we have been with recent late-ending sporting events, so that people get home safely,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez tweeted.
Wearing a mask in public is required in Miami-Dade County when social distancing is not possible, or when there is no physical barrier present. A midnight to 6 a.m. ET curfew is also in place.
According to Gimenez, the Republican National Committee confirmed that the event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. and is expected to end before midnight.
But according to an email sent to the Miami-Dade Aviation department by the RNC, and obtained by CNN, the permit requested a 10 p.m. start time, with remarks from President Trump expected to start at 11:00 p.m. According to an email obtained by CNN, the RNC requested a “first amendment permit” for the MAGA rally which could be attended by up to 10,000 people.
Gimenez said county personnel will hand out flyers listing local Covid-19 rule requirements, including the mask in public and physical distancing mandate. The RNC is expected to distribute masks and hand sanitizer to attendees, according to Miami-Dade County.