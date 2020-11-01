Live TV
It's the Sunday before Election Day

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:08 p.m. ET, November 1, 2020
1 hr 15 min ago

White House pandemic adviser appears on Russian state media, dismisses predictions about Covid-19 deaths in US

From CNN’s Marshall Cohen and Maggie Fox

White House pandemic adviser Dr. Scott Atlas gave an extensive interview to RT, the Kremlin-controlled state media network in which he asserted coronavirus lockdowns “are killing people,” attacked public health experts and dismissed models predicting hundreds of thousands more pandemic deaths in the US.

Atlas gave the interview via satellite from the White House grounds, according to the footage. He said the pandemic is improving in the US, even as daily case counts and death counts hit new records for the pandemic as a whole.

“We see a lot of cases. We do not see an explosion of deaths,” Atlas asserted.

Atlas, who is a radiologist and who has no expertise in infectious diseases or epidemiology, also dismissed forecasts from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine that forecasts 399,000 coronavirus deaths in the US by Feb. 1 under current conditions.

“The IHME model is really sort – it’s absurd to start looking at this model at this point,” Atlas said. “At this point in time anybody who’s even focusing on models has not learned from the past.”

1 hr 2 min ago

Trump arrives in Michigan for first of 5 rallies just days out from Election Day

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Donald Trump arrives at Oakland County International Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, in Waterford Township, Mich.
President Donald Trump arrives at Oakland County International Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, in Waterford Township, Mich. Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump stepped into 37-degree Michigan underneath a black umbrella and descended the stairs into wind and hard rain.

Trump is now heading to Washington, Michigan, for his first rally of the day.

“It’s tough out here,” he said as he fought with the wind and the umbrella, climbing into the limo. 

From Michigan, Trump heads to Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

1 hr 39 min ago

Pittsburgh newspaper endorses Trump, first for a Republican since 1972 

From CNN's Dana Bash

Citing his record on the economy, reductions in unemployment for Black Americans, and his America-first trade policies, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, announced it was endorsing President Trump for a second term.

“We believe Mr. Trump, for all his faults, is the better choice this year. We respect and understand those who feel otherwise. We wish that we could be more enthusiastic and we hope the president can become more dignified and statesmanlike. Each American must make up his or her own mind and do what he or she thinks is best for the community and the republic. Vote your conscience. And, whatever happens, believe in the country,” the Post-Gazette editorial board wrote.

Some context: The presidential endorsement, the first for a Republican since 1972, was announced on the newspaper’s website late Saturday night. 

1 hr 56 min ago

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: "We haven't beaten it, let's all agree on that"

From CNN's Rebecca Grandahl

Sen. Rick Scott speaks during a press conference on Monday, October 26 in Washington.
Sen. Rick Scott speaks during a press conference on Monday, October 26 in Washington. Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP

Republican Sen. Rick Scott, of Florida, admitted that the US has not beaten Covid-19, contrary to President Trump’s consistent messaging that America is “rounding the corner” on the pandemic.

“We haven’t beaten it, let’s all agree on that,” Scott told CNN.

When asked on the safety of Trump’s large campaign rallies, which have featured scarce masking of attendees and no social distancing, Scott emphasized the importance of public safety measures.

“There’s a way to do these things safely, and that’s what my expecting is, that every American does that. But it’s part of all of us, everybody has got to take this – I mean, take it seriously,” Scott said. “We haven’t beaten this yet.”

2 hr 7 min ago

Half of all registered voters in Wisconsin have cast early ballots

From CNN's Casey Tolan

Evelio Mancera and his daughter, Jennifer, fill out their ballots on the first day of Wisconsin's in-person absentee voting. They were outside the City-County Building in Madison.
Evelio Mancera and his daughter, Jennifer, fill out their ballots on the first day of Wisconsin's in-person absentee voting. They were outside the City-County Building in Madison. John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal/AP

Half of all Wisconsin registered voters have cast early ballots, new data released by the state Elections Commission on Sunday showed, as the state’s largest cities hold their last day of in-person early voting.

As of Sunday morning, 1,873,403 voters had cast early ballots in Wisconsin. That’s 62.4% of the 2016 general election turnout, and 50.8% of the state’s total registered voters. In addition, the state released new data Sunday on registered voters, showing that an additional 100,922 Wisconsinites registered to vote in October – and those who haven’t can still do same-day registration at the polls on Election Day. 

Slightly more than a third of the early votes, 636,697, were cast in person, while the rest were cast by mail. There are still 179,828 absentee ballots in the state that have yet to be returned, although some of those voters may have decided to cancel their mailed ballots and vote early in person instead. 

Today is the last day that in-person early voting is allowed anywhere in the state, although many smaller municipalities ended it on Friday. The state’s two biggest cities, Milwaukee and Madison, are still opening in-person voting sites today. All absentee ballots have to be delivered by 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. 

Wisconsin doesn’t have partisan voter registration so no party breakdown is available. 

2 hr 19 min ago

White House official says Trump still has faith in Fauci

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

White House communications director Alyssa Farah says President Trump still has faith in Dr. Anthony Fauci, despite the White House offering blistering criticism towards the country’s leading infections disease expert on Saturday. 

Asked by CNN if Trump still has faith in Fauci, Farah said Sunday, “Yes we do."

What is this about: The White House unloaded on Fauci Saturday, following his comments to the Washington Post that criticized the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, including Dr. Scott Atlas, who the President has relied on for advice on handling the coronavirus.

2 hr 13 min ago

Trump campaign adviser defends Trump on claim that doctors are profiting from the pandemic

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on Friday, October, 30, in Rochester, Minnesota.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on Friday, October, 30, in Rochester, Minnesota. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski sought to minimize remarks from President Trump that front line medical workers are profiteering off of coronavirus during an interview on Fox News.

"We have seen on multiple occasions instances where people have claimed that they have been, died from Covid-19 and that wasn't the case," Lewandowski said.

When asked specifically about the President’s claim doctors are lining their pockets, Lewandowski said, “I haven't spoken to the president about this directly so I couldn’t answer that,” and adding, “Look, we have enormous respect for doctors who are serving front-line patients and they do an amazing job by and large.”

2 hr 41 min ago

Biden senior advisor casts optimistic outlook on election chances

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, October 31.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, October 31. Andrew Harnick/AP

Joe Biden senior advisor Anita Dunn cast an optimistic outlook on the race two days before the election, telling CNN that the campaign feels "confident" about their pathways to victory.  

When asked about the Democratic nominee’s different campaigning style from that of President Trump, who has held big in-person rallies, Dunn said, “What Vice President Biden has done is basically why he's gotten in this race. He showed people what a responsible president does and how a responsible president acts.”  

She said that while normally at this point in a race the number of competitive and pathways to victories shrink, the campaign has actually expanded the number of states where it believes it has a chance and where it is investing resources and time campaigning, listing Texas and Georgia as two examples.  

Dunn said, the thing that keeps her up at night is making sure they have done everything to get people to the polls.

“The thing keeping me up as the same thing keeping people up on both sides, I'm sure, which is, how do we get out to vote, how do we make sure that we get out every single vote we can between now and when the polls close,” she said. “And then how do we make sure all the votes get counted and a winner gets called.”  
2 hr 59 min ago

Roughly 8.7 million ballots have been cast in Florida so far

From CNN's Curt Devine

Poll workers receive Vote-by-Mail ballots in a drive thru system setup at the Election Headquarters polling station on October 19, in Doral, Florida.
Poll workers receive Vote-by-Mail ballots in a drive thru system setup at the Election Headquarters polling station on October 19, in Doral, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More than 8.7 million people (8,700,645) have voted in Florida so far, state data shows.

Registered Democrats’ lead over registered Republicans has dwindled since early in-person voting began in the state almost two weeks ago. 

Data from Oct. 20 showed how almost half a million more Democrats (481,892) than Republicans had voted at that point. Today, Democrats lead Republicans by less than 100,000 total votes (94,905). 

Separately, nearly 1.9 million people (1,854,160) with no party affiliation have voted already.