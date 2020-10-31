Live TV
It's the Saturday before Election Day

By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 6:38 p.m. ET, October 31, 2020
4 min ago

Trump issues memo instructing agencies to "assess the potential consequences of fracking bans"

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Just three days before Election Day, President Donald Trump has issued a memo instructing his administration to “assess the potential consequences of fracking bans,” a move that he hopes will resonate with voters in Pennsylvania, where he is spending the day campaigning.

The memo was released just before Trump delivers remarks at a campaign rally outside of Pittsburgh, where fracking is a big part of the Western Pennsylvania economy.  

While the memo does not mention Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by name, it does say certain “powerful voices in the United States” are calling "to ban, or sharply restrict" fracking.

“Now that we have achieved a dominant position in energy production, powerful voices in the United States, echoed by countries such as China and Russia, are clamoring for policies that would undermine that position, forgetting the very real costs and risks of energy dependence. Some of these voices call for using legislative or regulatory mechanisms to ban, or sharply restrict, the use of fracking and other technologies,” the memo reads in part. 

The memo calls for a report to be submitted to the President within 70 days assessing the economic and national security impacts of potential fracking bans or restrictions.

Fracking has been a focus of both the Trump and Biden campaigns recently, especially since the final presidential debate, and Trump has repeatedly claimed, misleadingly, that Biden plans to “end fracking” if elected.

The President also tweeted about the memo, which he calls an “order to protect fracking and the oil and gas industry.” The tweet also misleadingly claims Biden wants to “BAN fracking.” 

Biden’s climate plan proposes "banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters," not ending all new fracking anywhere or ending all existing fracking on public lands and waters.

25 min ago

Boy who bonded with Biden over stuttering records campaign video 

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

Brayden Harrington, the 13-year-old New Hampshire boy who bonded with Joe Biden over their mutual struggle with stuttering, recorded a new video promoting the Democratic nominee in the final days before the election.

The Biden campaign is running the spot on digital platforms in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, a campaign aide said, with the goal of targeting young people.

“Joe Biden has always believed anyone can do great things,” Harrington says in the video. “So when they count you out because you don’t come from the right place, or when they don’t tell you the truth because they think you’re gonna panic, just know Joe’s in your corner. Mine too.”

“He’ll never underestimate you. He’ll never underestimate a teacher, never underestimate a nurse, never underestimate a solider, never underestimate a generation, a justice seeker, or a different voice, and never underestimate the power of a voter,” Harrington says. “Never underestimate an American.”

Harrington first met Biden, who stuttered as a child, at a campaign event in New Hampshire in February. After the event, Biden offered to spend extra time with Harrington to talk about how to cope with stuttering.

Harrington also recorded a powerful video talking about their connection over stuttering that aired at the Democratic National Convention in August.

"He told me that we were members of the same club: We stutter. It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president," Harrington said.

2 hr 56 min ago

Biden tests negative for Covid-19

From CNN's Liz Turrell

Former Vice President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The Biden campaign said the Democratic presidential nominee underwent PCR testing Saturday, and “COVID-19 was not detected.”

Biden is regularly tested prior to traveling.

3 hr 35 min ago

Joe Biden to "address the nation" on election night in Delaware

From CNN’s Arlette Saenz

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, on October 31.
Joe Biden will spend election night in Wilmington, Delaware, where his campaign said he “will address the nation.”

He will be joined by his wife Jill, running mate Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. 

3 hr 59 min ago

Melania Trump goes after Biden and defends the President's coronavirus response

From CNN's Ali Main

US First Lady Melania Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kingsheart Farm in West Bend, Wisconsin on October 31.
On her second solo day of campaigning for her husband this year, first lady Melania Trump defended the President's response to the coronavirus pandemic and went after the Democratic ticket by name.

At a campaign event in West Bend, Wisconsin, the first lady again attacked Democrats for making the virus a "partisan issue."

"In a time when unity and leadership is vital, the Democrats want to project feelings of fear and doubt, purely for political reasons. Shame on anyone who casts doubt on the potential effectiveness of a vaccine just because it would come under my husband’s leadership," she said.

Trump called out Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying his warning that there would be a "dark winter" ahead is "not the statement of a leader."

"He wants to make us hide in fear in our basements rather than work bravely within our communities to find lasting solutions. His solution is to move backwards and to shut things down," she said, before touting the administration's pandemic response.

4 hr 1 min ago

Biden praises Obama, calling him "a president of character"

Former US President Barack Obama arrives to speak for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at a campaign event in Flint, Michigan, on October 31.
Following a speech from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden shared words of adoration for his former boss during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan, Saturday afternoon.

"It reminds me of what we can be when you have a president of character, a president respected around the world, a president our kids looked up to," Biden said. "I want to say something we don't say often enough and I mean this from the bottom of my heart; Barack Obama was a great president of the United States of America."

Biden went on to say that it's time for President Trump "to pack his bags and go home."

"We're done with the chaos, the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the refusal to take any responsibility. We've got a lot of work to do, got a lot of work to do and if I'm elected your president, we're going to do it. We're going to act, and we're going to need your help in doing it as well," Biden added.

4 hr 16 min ago

Trump repeats false claims about coronavirus during campaign stop in Pennsylvania

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally on October 31, in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
President Trump wrapped his first of four stops in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, speaking for 85 minutes in Newtown.

The President predicted he would win the commonwealth, which he won by less than 50,000 votes in 2016. Trump also repeated his baseless claim that there would be issues with the ballots in Philadelphia.

Trump also again falsely claimed that the US was “rounding the turn” when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. His comments come one day after the US set a global record for cases reported on Friday.

He praised his administration’s response to the pandemic, claiming a vaccine would “end the pandemic once and for all,” and that the country is “now just weeks away from the mass distributing of a safe vaccine.” Throughout the summer, he often predicted a vaccine would be available by Election Day.

The President's next event is a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania.

4 hr 21 min ago

Trump rails against recent Supreme Court decisions on mail-in ballots

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

A worker at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department works on tabulating the Vote by Mail ballots that have been returned for the general election on October 30, in Doral, Florida.
President Trump railed against some recent decisions from the US Supreme Court that allows some states to receive mail-in ballots after election day, and predicted there could be bedlam in the country if a winner isn’t declared on Nov. 3.

Per a CNN fact check, there is no requirement that the result of the election is announced on the night of Election Day.

When the media calls the winner that night, it is not because complete results have been tabulated by election authorities; it is because media outlets have used the available data to make a projection.

Vote tallies always change after Election Day as absentee ballots and provisional ballots get counted; results that are publicly reported on election night are always "unofficial" and "preliminary." The official, final count is typically certified weeks later.

"I hope based on the Supreme Court they don't delay it too long, this decision yesterday. I will tell you is not a good decision. When you're allowed to wait days to count and days to have the final count. You're allowed to have time limits beyond November 3rd. So what does this mean? The whole world and our nation is going to be waiting and waiting and waiting to hear who won,” Trump said at a rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Some context: The Supreme Court has made a string of decisions recently on how long states can receive mail-in ballots after election day, including leaving in place, for now, a Pennsylvania state Supreme Court decision that allowed the counting of ballots received up to three days after the election, even if there is no legible postmark.

4 hr 27 min ago

Store fronts in New York City and Washington, DC, are being boarded up ahead of Election Day

From CNN's Sheena Jones

Wooden boards protect a Starbucks location near the White House on October 31, in Washington, DC.
The windows of Macy’s on 34th street in New York City are being boarded-up over fears of Election Day protests, according to video taken by CNN.

The iconic retail store said it was boarding-up its widows to take “additional security measures.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are implementing additional security measures at several of our stores,” Macy’s told CNN affiliate WPIX.

CNN has reached out to Macy’s to ask if the security measures are being put in place because of elections this week and if the stores being boarding up were only NYC locations. 

On Friday, businesses in Washington, DC, were also spotted placing boards over its windows.

“We do not have any intel on planned activity to suggest the need to board up; however, we remain vigilant and understand the difficult position building owners and operating businesses are in. We call upon all who participate in First Amendment activities to denounce violence and report it immediately should it occur,” deputy mayor for planning and economic development John Falcicchio said.