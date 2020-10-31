Trump issues memo instructing agencies to "assess the potential consequences of fracking bans"

Just three days before Election Day, President Donald Trump has issued a memo instructing his administration to “assess the potential consequences of fracking bans,” a move that he hopes will resonate with voters in Pennsylvania, where he is spending the day campaigning.

The memo was released just before Trump delivers remarks at a campaign rally outside of Pittsburgh, where fracking is a big part of the Western Pennsylvania economy.

While the memo does not mention Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by name, it does say certain “powerful voices in the United States” are calling "to ban, or sharply restrict" fracking.

“Now that we have achieved a dominant position in energy production, powerful voices in the United States, echoed by countries such as China and Russia, are clamoring for policies that would undermine that position, forgetting the very real costs and risks of energy dependence. Some of these voices call for using legislative or regulatory mechanisms to ban, or sharply restrict, the use of fracking and other technologies,” the memo reads in part.

The memo calls for a report to be submitted to the President within 70 days assessing the economic and national security impacts of potential fracking bans or restrictions.

Fracking has been a focus of both the Trump and Biden campaigns recently, especially since the final presidential debate, and Trump has repeatedly claimed, misleadingly, that Biden plans to “end fracking” if elected.

The President also tweeted about the memo, which he calls an “order to protect fracking and the oil and gas industry.” The tweet also misleadingly claims Biden wants to “BAN fracking.”

Biden’s climate plan proposes "banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters," not ending all new fracking anywhere or ending all existing fracking on public lands and waters.