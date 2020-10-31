Store fronts in New York City and Washington, DC, are being boarded up ahead of Election Day

Wooden boards protect a Starbucks location near the White House on October 31, in Washington, DC. Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

The windows of Macy’s on 34th street in New York City are being boarded-up over fears of Election Day protests, according to video taken by CNN.

The iconic retail store said it was boarding-up its widows to take “additional security measures.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are implementing additional security measures at several of our stores,” Macy’s told CNN affiliate WPIX.

CNN has reached out to Macy’s to ask if the security measures are being put in place because of elections this week and if the stores being boarding up were only NYC locations.

On Friday, businesses in Washington, DC, were also spotted placing boards over its windows.

“We do not have any intel on planned activity to suggest the need to board up; however, we remain vigilant and understand the difficult position building owners and operating businesses are in. We call upon all who participate in First Amendment activities to denounce violence and report it immediately should it occur,” deputy mayor for planning and economic development John Falcicchio said.