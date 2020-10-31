Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

It's the Saturday before Election Day

By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 2:37 p.m. ET, October 31, 2020
15 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
23 min ago

Store fronts in New York City and Washington, DC, are being boarded up ahead of Election Day

From CNN's Sheena Jones

Wooden boards protect a Starbucks location near the White House on October 31, in Washington, DC.
Wooden boards protect a Starbucks location near the White House on October 31, in Washington, DC. Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

The windows of Macy’s on 34th street in New York City are being boarded-up over fears of Election Day protests, according to video taken by CNN.

The iconic retail store said it was boarding-up its widows to take “additional security measures.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are implementing additional security measures at several of our stores,” Macy’s told CNN affiliate WPIX.

CNN has reached out to Macy’s to ask if the security measures are being put in place because of elections this week and if the stores being boarding up were only NYC locations. 

On Friday, businesses in Washington, DC, were also spotted placing boards over its windows.

“We do not have any intel on planned activity to suggest the need to board up; however, we remain vigilant and understand the difficult position building owners and operating businesses are in. We call upon all who participate in First Amendment activities to denounce violence and report it immediately should it occur,” deputy mayor for planning and economic development John Falcicchio said.

17 min ago

On Election Day, "everything is on the line," Obama says

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a Biden-Harris drive-in rally in Orlando, Florida on October 27.
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a Biden-Harris drive-in rally in Orlando, Florida on October 27. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama spoke to residents of Flint, Michigan, today during a campaign stop for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Obama, as he's done along the campaign trail this cycle, implored Americans to vote.

"This Tuesday, everything is on the line. Our jobs are on the line, our health care is on the line. Whether or not we get this pandemic under control is on the line. But here's the good news. On Tuesday, you can choose change," Obama said. "On Tuesday, you can like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. You can choose a better America."
42 min ago

USPS ballot delivery data shows mixed delivery performance

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

Mail-in ballots sit in containers from the US Postal Service waiting to be processed by election workers at the Salt Lake County election office in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 29.
Mail-in ballots sit in containers from the US Postal Service waiting to be processed by election workers at the Salt Lake County election office in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 29. George Frey/AFP/Getty Images

The processing score for ballots, both inbound and outbound, is showing mixed results according to data submitted by the USPS to a federal court as part of a new preliminary injunction.

USPS defines processing scores as, "the time between its first and last processing operations." A higher score means that a higher percentage of ballots are travelling through the system on-time, as expected.

According to the data, outbound ballots — heading to voters — are seeing a drop in their on-time processing nationwide. On Tuesday, USPS reported the processing score is at 88.95%, down from 95.20% on Monday and 94.07% on Friday.

Inbound ballots — heading to election officials — have seen an uptick in its nationwide on-time processing score. On Tuesday, USPS reported they were at 95.05%, up from 93.39% on Monday and 94.73% from Friday.

Although the dataset is the most precise indicator available for tracking the movement of ballots within the USPS system, the Postal Service cautions in its court filing that the data doesn't provide the full picture. That's because not all ballots use the intelligent mail barcodes that helps track ballots.

More data: The on-time processing score for first-class mail, which election mail is shipped at, dropped significantly — 18.75% — on Tuesday. The processing score was at 88.56% on Monday and 86.17% on Friday.

The USPS argued that the data is not an indicative of its on-time delivery performance though, saying, "does not produce accurate, reliable information, as it is incomplete, subject to change, and overall, is not an accurate representation of the Postal Service’s performance."

54 min ago

Kamala Harris visits youth mentoring program in Florida

From CNN's Hannah Sarisohn

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Sen. Kamala Harris speaks to the media during a stop at Buccaneer Park on October 31, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Sen. Kamala Harris speaks to the media during a stop at Buccaneer Park on October 31, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris made a quick stop in Miami Gardens this afternoon, paying a visit to Rep. Frederica Wilson and members of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. 

After a brief indoors meeting, Harris came outside and spoke about the importance of the Miami Gardens area.

"I wanted to come by, the congressman's convening, congresswoman's convening of these community leaders, to listen to them, and to speak with them about what Joe Biden and I intend to do as it relates to many issues that are about empowerment of community that are about reform of the criminal justice system that is about what we need to do to create economic opportunity and, and to also just the leaders who are here, really are role models in the nation for what can happen when we do the right thing in terms of investing in the capacity of human beings," she said.
1 hr 12 min ago

Obama to join Biden at campaign event in Flint, Michigan

From CNN's Liz Turrell

In their first campaign stop today, former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a drive-in rally in Flint about what’s at stake in this election and encourage residents to vote early. 

This is their first joint in-person appearance this election cycle. 

In Detroit, Biden and Obama will hold a drive-in rally encouraging people across Michigan to turn out for the Biden-Harris ticket this cycle.

Biden and Obama will encourage voters to make their plans to vote at iwillvote.com/MI and vote early, and all voters will be able to watch the livestream of the President’s visit. The stop comes three days before Election Day.

Detroit and Flint voters can vote early in person right up until Election Day at multiple satellite offices across the city. The campaign is also making a push for voters with absentee ballots to drop them off at official drop boxes or clerk’s offices across the city. 

1 hr 41 min ago

Minnesota's voter registration system and online ballot tracker experience outage

From CNN's Taylor Romine

US President Donald Trump arrives to a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota on October 30.
US President Donald Trump arrives to a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota on October 30. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Some online tools for voters in Minnesota and sections of the statewide voter registration system (SVRS) went down Saturday morning, according to the secretary of state's office.

The public-facing tools, including the online tracker for mail-in ballots, are now operational, but officials are still working on restoring the SVRS. 

It appears that a hardware issue impacted the systems, but no further information is available at this time, said Risikat Adesaogun, press secretary for the secretary of state. 

Polling stations are able to administer absentee ballots while SVRS is unavailable, so voters should still be able to cast ballots today, she said. 

Some context: The malfunction comes three days before the election and as election officials expect higher voter turnout in the coming days.

In light of a federal appeals court decision that called for the segregation of ballots received after 8 p.m. local time on election night, Secretary of State Steve Simon encouraged voters to use the online tracker for mail-in ballots to make sure they arrived on time. If the ballot tracker doesn't show the ballot as received, voters are able to go in person to ensure their vote is counted before the deadline. 

2 hr 22 min ago

Joe Biden to hold 2 events in Philadelphia on Sunday

From CNN's Liz Turrell

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden boards his campaign plane at New Castle Airport on October 31, in New Castle, Delaware.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden boards his campaign plane at New Castle Airport on October 31, in New Castle, Delaware. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden will hold two events in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, continuing his focus in that critical battleground state.

During his first stop Sunday afternoon, Biden will deliver remarks at a “Souls to the Polls” event aimed at getting out of the vote with faith voters and leaders.

Biden also will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in the evening.

3 hr ago

New York Guardian Angels to increase patrols to help prevent election day unrest

From CNN's Sheena Jones

Members of the Guardian Angels, a volunteer organization of unarmed citizens which began in the late 1970's, stand guard near looted stores during a night of protests and vandalism over the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in New York City.
Members of the Guardian Angels, a volunteer organization of unarmed citizens which began in the late 1970's, stand guard near looted stores during a night of protests and vandalism over the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Guardian Angels New York chapter, a non-profit crime prevention organization, will increase patrols to help prevent unrest around the city following election day results, the organization’s president Curtis Sliwa told media Saturday morning during a brief news conference.

“We would be in the streets because we anticipate, like other New Yorkers, one side or the other may not be happy with the outcome of Nov. 3,” Sliwa said.

This comes as Sliwa says businesses have already started to board up their windows in anticipation of the unrest.

“More importantly we know that there are thugs, there are looters who have no political identity who may take advantage of the situation and riot and loot again like they did on June 1, June 2. We stood in their way in midtown and Soho if necessary we are prepared to do it again,” Sliwa said.

3 hr 14 min ago

Nearly 60% of registered voters in North Carolina have voted

From CNN's Suzanne Malveaux

A man walks into an early voting location at Massey Hill Recreation Center & Park on October 29, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
A man walks into an early voting location at Massey Hill Recreation Center & Park on October 29, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Alex Wong/Getty Images

As of this morning, 4,345,427 ballots have been cast in North Carolina, according to data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

This means 59.1 % of all currently registered voters in North Carolina have already voted in the 2020 election.