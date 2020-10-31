Nearly 60% of registered voters in North Carolina have voted

More than 90 million Americans have voted so far with three days left until Election Day, according to a survey of election officials in all 50 states and Washington, DC, by CNN, Edison Research, and Catalist.

These votes represent almost 43% of registered voters nationwide. Fourteen states have seen more than half of their registered voters cast ballots already.

As pre-Election Day voting surges nationwide amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many states are reporting record turnout compared to last cycle.

As of Friday, Texas and Hawaii surpassed its total turnout from the 2016 general election.

Nationwide, the more than 90 million ballots already cast represents about 66% — almost two-thirds — of the more than 136.5 million ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Some context: So far, 35 states and Washington, DC, have crossed their halfway marks for total 2016 ballots cast, including 13 of CNN’s 16 most competitively-ranked states: Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin, Maine, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska.

About half of the votes already cast this cycle comes from those 16 key states, which will play a crucial role in determining who wins the presidency this year.

Some voter information comes from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.

Watch: