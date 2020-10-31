Live TV
It's the Saturday before Election Day

By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 1:25 p.m. ET, October 31, 2020
30 min ago

Minnesota's voter registration system and online ballot tracker experience outage

From CNN's Taylor Romine

US President Donald Trump arrives to a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota on October 30.
Some online tools for voters in Minnesota and sections of the statewide voter registration system (SVRS) went down Saturday morning, according to the secretary of state's office.

The public-facing tools, including the online tracker for mail-in ballots, are now operational, but officials are still working on restoring the SVRS. 

It appears that a hardware issue impacted the systems, but no further information is available at this time, said Risikat Adesaogun, press secretary for the secretary of state. 

Polling stations are able to administer absentee ballots while SVRS is unavailable, so voters should still be able to cast ballots today, she said. 

Some context: The malfunction comes three days before the election and as election officials expect higher voter turnout in the coming days.

In light of a federal appeals court decision that called for the segregation of ballots received after 8 p.m. local time on election night, Secretary of State Steve Simon encouraged voters to use the online tracker for mail-in ballots to make sure they arrived on time. If the ballot tracker doesn't show the ballot as received, voters are able to go in person to ensure their vote is counted before the deadline. 

1 hr 11 min ago

Joe Biden to hold 2 events in Philadelphia on Sunday

From CNN's Liz Turrell

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden boards his campaign plane at New Castle Airport on October 31, in New Castle, Delaware.
Former Vice President Joe Biden will hold two events in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, continuing his focus in that critical battleground state.

During his first stop Sunday afternoon, Biden will deliver remarks at a “Souls to the Polls” event aimed at getting out of the vote with faith voters and leaders.

Biden also will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in the evening.

1 hr 49 min ago

New York Guardian Angels to increase patrols to help prevent election day unrest

From CNN's Sheena Jones

Members of the Guardian Angels, a volunteer organization of unarmed citizens which began in the late 1970's, stand guard near looted stores during a night of protests and vandalism over the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in New York City.
The Guardian Angels New York chapter, a non-profit crime prevention organization, will increase patrols to help prevent unrest around the city following election day results, the organization’s president Curtis Sliwa told media Saturday morning during a brief news conference.

“We would be in the streets because we anticipate, like other New Yorkers, one side or the other may not be happy with the outcome of Nov. 3,” Sliwa said.

This comes as Sliwa says businesses have already started to board up their windows in anticipation of the unrest.

“More importantly we know that there are thugs, there are looters who have no political identity who may take advantage of the situation and riot and loot again like they did on June 1, June 2. We stood in their way in midtown and Soho if necessary we are prepared to do it again,” Sliwa said.

2 hr 3 min ago

Nearly 60% of registered voters in North Carolina have voted

From CNN's Suzanne Malveaux

A man walks into an early voting location at Massey Hill Recreation Center & Park on October 29, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
As of this morning, 4,345,427 ballots have been cast in North Carolina, according to data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

This means 59.1 % of all currently registered voters in North Carolina have already voted in the 2020 election.

2 hr 43 min ago

More than 90 million pre-election ballots cast in the US

From CNN's Adam Levy, Ethan Cohen and Liz Stark  

More than 90 million Americans have voted so far with three days left until Election Day, according to a survey of election officials in all 50 states and Washington, DC, by CNN, Edison Research, and Catalist.  

These votes represent almost 43% of registered voters nationwide. Fourteen states have seen more than half of their registered voters cast ballots already. 

As pre-Election Day voting surges nationwide amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many states are reporting record turnout compared to last cycle.  

As of Friday, Texas and Hawaii surpassed its total turnout from the 2016 general election.   

Nationwide, the more than 90 million ballots already cast represents about 66% — almost two-thirds — of the more than 136.5 million ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.    

Some context: So far, 35 states and Washington, DC, have crossed their halfway marks for total 2016 ballots cast, including 13 of CNN’s 16 most competitively-ranked states: Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin, Maine, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska.

About half of the votes already cast this cycle comes from those 16 key states, which will play a crucial role in determining who wins the presidency this year.  

Some voter information comes from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.  

Watch:

3 hr 2 min ago

More than 9.6 million ballots cast during early voting in Texas

From CNN's Ashley Killough

More than 9.6 million people voted in the key state of Texas during the three-week early voting period that concluded Friday night. 

This marks a 7.8% increase in votes compared to the overall 2016 tally, with Election Day remaining and as voters continue to return their mail ballots.  

Some context: The high turnout so far accounts for about 57% of registered voters in the state. Total registered voters has grown 12% since 2016, or almost 1.9 million people.   

On Friday, 563,017 people voted in person, bringing the total in-person votes to 8,698,233, according to the Texas��Secretary of State’s website. Ballots-by-mail, which will continue to come in, account for 971,013 votes so far. 

Texas had 8.96 million ballots cast in the 2016 election, or 59% of registered voters at the time.  

3 hr 20 min ago

Deadline to challenge mail-in ballot applications in Pennsylvania passes with few filings 

From CNN's Mark Morales, Katelyn Polantz and Kelly Mena

A key deadline for challenging voter eligibility in Pennsylvania passed Friday without either party challenging a single application for mail-in ballots in the state’s largest city of Philadelphia, an election official said Friday, cutting off a pathway to claim voter fraud.

“In Philly, we set out and voted on a procedure complying with the Pennsylvania election code for how to challenge those mail-in ballots whether they are absentee ballots or regular mail-in ballots and as of close of business today, we did not receive a challenge to any of them,” said Al Schmidt, Philadelphia County GOP commissioner. 

So far, Philadelphia has had over 400,000 mail-in applications for ballots. None were challenged, Schmidt said. They’ve gotten 325,000 of them back and all are expected to be counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center starting at 7 a.m. on Election Day. About 1.1 million voters are expected to cast their ballot, according to election officials. Those ballots themselves could still face a legal challenge. 

The deadline offered an opportunity for Republicans, who have been falsely claiming widespread voter fraud over mail-in ballots, and others, to challenge voters whom they believed may have been requesting applications fraudulently. State law says the county would need challenges to voters' qualifications to receive absentee ballots before 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election.

Across the state in Allegheny County, Republicans did challenge 237 mail-in ballot applications, a small fraction of the more than 413,000 that were sent out, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

It was not immediately clear whether the Republicans mounted challenges in other counties around the state. Republicans in a press release Friday said the applications were challenged on issues with voter ID numbers. 

Scott Glover also contributed to this report.

2 hr 54 min ago

Roughly 8.3 million people have voted in Florida so far

From CNN's Curt Devine

Voters fill out their ballots in Miami on October 19.
There have been 8,294,115 votes cast in Florida so far, according to state data.

Registered Democrats still lead registered Republicans by about 116,000 votes (116,051). But the margin of Democrats’ lead has steadily plummeted as Republicans have gained through early in-person voting. A week ago, Democrats led by nearly 400,000 votes (386,908).

Some context: The big question is what will happen this weekend on the final two days of early in-person voting in Florida.

Republicans have consistently out voted Democrats through early in-person voting, but some Democratic operatives have expressed confidence that their party could get a boost on Sunday.

The caveat to all of this is that 1.7 million Floridians with no party affiliation have also already voted.

4 hr 45 min ago

Key stats about Friday's record breaking Covid-19 day in the US

From CNN’s Haley Brink and Amanda Watts

As the presidential election approaches, the United States recorded 99,321 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. This is not only a record single day high for the US, but also the globe.

The US average of new cases per day is now at 78,738 – soaring well above the previous high we hit over the summer. This metric is up 24% from the previous week, university data shows.  

The top five all time highest single-days of new cases in the United States have happened in the last week.

On Friday, 14 states reported their record high single-day of new cases ever, according to Johns Hopkins University data: Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.