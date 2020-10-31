Minnesota's voter registration system and online ballot tracker experience outage

US President Donald Trump arrives to a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota on October 30. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Some online tools for voters in Minnesota and sections of the statewide voter registration system (SVRS) went down Saturday morning, according to the secretary of state's office.

The public-facing tools, including the online tracker for mail-in ballots, are now operational, but officials are still working on restoring the SVRS.

It appears that a hardware issue impacted the systems, but no further information is available at this time, said Risikat Adesaogun, press secretary for the secretary of state.

Polling stations are able to administer absentee ballots while SVRS is unavailable, so voters should still be able to cast ballots today, she said.

Some context: The malfunction comes three days before the election and as election officials expect higher voter turnout in the coming days.

In light of a federal appeals court decision that called for the segregation of ballots received after 8 p.m. local time on election night, Secretary of State Steve Simon encouraged voters to use the online tracker for mail-in ballots to make sure they arrived on time. If the ballot tracker doesn't show the ballot as received, voters are able to go in person to ensure their vote is counted before the deadline.