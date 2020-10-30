A record-breaking nearly 1.4 million people have already voted in Harris County, Texas, which includes Houston.
“Yesterday was our very first day of 24-hour voting in Harris County. So what we're seeing is what happens when you invest in lowering the barriers to safe and secure voting as opposed to investing time and effort in building obstacles,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said on CNNs “New Day.”
Hidalgo said the county has implemented drive-in voting, tripled the number of early voting locations and raised salaries for staff.
More than 4.6 million people cast their vote in Texas during the first seven days of early voting, according to state data.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to limit mail-in ballot drop box locations to one per county was upheld on Tuesday.
“Nobody can say for sure what's going to happen on Election Day, but I will say don't sleep on Texas. We are in the hunt and people are energized like never before,” said Hidalgo, a Democrat.