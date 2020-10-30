With 4 days until Election Day, here's how many people have voted so far in some key states

CNN

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger expressed confidence in the state’s voting process despite complications posed by Hurricane Zeta earlier in the week. Though the storm left over 1 million Georgians without power, Raffensperger said only one polling place remains without power.

“We had obviously seen a slowdown with voting with the storm yesterday, but today there will likely be a new record in Georgia with early voting," he said.

In June, the state rolled out a new $100 million touchscreen voting system to much confusion. Primary voters reported waiting for hours as poll workers tried to grasp the system’s components. But Raffensperger said during this election, the system has only provided voters with more confidence.

“We’re not having any challenges with the system,” he said.

Raffensperger also contended that voter rejection has not been a problem in the state. The scanning of mail-in ballots has already started, and each ballot is looked over by an adjudication committee composed of a Republican, Democrat and an election official.

So far, he said, the rejection rate has been less than 1%, a historic low for the state and a relative low compared to other states in the region.

“Y’all will be worried about what’s happening in other states, not what’s happening in Georgia," he said.

The secretary also touched on what he sees as the strength of decentralized election systems, saying the localized elections enhance election security and are better positioned to meet local needs. He said he will be announcing an election reform package that will be “voter centric.”

“Those advocating for a nationwide standard do not understand how elections work,” Raffensperger said.

At least 3.6 million Georgians have cast ballots so far. Though over 350,000 mail-in ballots remain unreturned, Raffensperger said he expects the highest turnout ever in an American election.

“We have more available options to vote than nearly any other state in America — it's a plain fact," he said.