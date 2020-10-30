With 4 days until Election Day, here's how many people have voted so far in some key states

It's the Friday before the 2020 presidential election, and many states are entering their final days of early voting.
Across the country, more than 80 million ballots have already been cast, with four days to go before Election Day. Here's a look at where some of the ballot totals stand in key states:
- Florida: State numbers updated this morning show that 7.8 million (7,822,033) Floridians have voted so far. That’s up by more than 400,000 from yesterday.
- Georgia: 3.6 million Georgians have cast a vote so far. Though more than 350,000 mail-in ballots remain unreturned, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he expects the highest turnout ever in an American election.
- North Carolina: Data from North Carolina this morning showed that voters there have already cast 86% of the total number of 2016 votes. As of 5:00 a.m. ET today, at least 4,022,865 total votes have been cast. The early in-person voting period ends at 3:00 p.m. ET tomorrow.
- Pennsylvania: The state's attorney general, Josh Shapiro, said more than 2 million Pennsylvanians have voted so far.
- Texas: More than 9 million people have voted in the key state of Texas, surpassing the state’s total turnout in the 2016 general election. And remember — there's still one more day of in-person early voting in the state and Election Day voting to go. The high turnout so far accounts for about 53% of registered voters in the state.