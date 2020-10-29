Live TV
By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:24 a.m. ET, October 29, 2020
6 min ago

Here's how many registered voters have voted so far

From CNN's Ethan Cohen, Liz Stark and Adam Levy

More than a third of registered voters — more than 75 million Americans — have already voted with six days left until Election Day, an unprecedented shift driven by the coronavirus pandemic and interest in the presidential race.

As of yesterday evening, about 36% of registered voters have already cast ballots ahead of Nov. 3, according to a survey of election officials in all 50 states and Washington, DC, by CNN, Edison Research and Catalist.

The 75.8 million ballots cast so far in the 2020 election also represents about 56% of the more than 136.5 million total ballots cast for president in 2016.

The top three states with the highest percentage of registered voters who have already cast ballots are Montana, Washington state, Colorado and Oregon — all have extensive mail-in balloting this year.

Montana leads all states with about 56% of registered voters already having cast ballots. The state is allowing counties to conduct their elections entirely by mail if they choose.

Washington follows, where about 53% of registered voters have already cast ballots already returned, and Colorado and Oregon are just behind at 52% each.

In an additional 14 states, at least 40% of registered voters have also cast ballots. Among CNN's most competitively ranked states — besides Colorado — North Carolina (roughly 50%), Georgia, Texas and Florida (all at 48%) are seeing the highest turnout as a share of registered voters so far.

New Hampshire (18%) and Pennsylvania (22%) are the key states that have seen the smallest share of voters cast ballots already. Both states are allowing any voter to vote by mail for the first time this year, but neither has a tradition of extensive pre-election voting.

Some states may have different rules for determining which voters are eligible to cast ballots for the general election, and many states also allow for same-day registration on Election Day. It's not clear how much of the record-breaking early vote comes from people who would have voted on Election Day and how much represents additional turnout this year.

Here's a look at pre-election votes cast so far in 2020 by state:

This voting information comes from by Catalist, a data company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and non-profit issue advocacy organizations.

Read more hereand visit CNN's Voter Guide to learn more about local voter resources.

12 min ago

CNN Poll: Biden continues to hold nationwide advantage 

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta

With the race for the presidency approaching its end amid a raging pandemic, Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over President Trump nationwide, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

Among likely voters, 54% back Biden and 42% Trump. Biden has held a lead in every CNN poll on the matchup since 2019, and he has held a statistically significant advantage in every high-quality national poll since the spring.

Although the election will ultimately be decided by the statewide results, which drive the Electoral College, Biden's lead nationally is wider than any presidential candidate has held in more than two decades in the final days of the campaign.

The poll offers no indication that Trump's four-year-long campaign for reelection has managed to garner him substantial new supporters since his narrow win in the 2016 election.

Barring major changes in the landscape in the final days of the race, Trump's chances for closing the gap are deeply dependent on Election Day turnout. The poll finds that among those who have already voted (64% Biden to 34% Trump) or who plan to vote early but had not yet done so at the time they were interviewed (63% Biden to 33% Trump), Biden holds nearly two-thirds support. Trump leads 59% to 36%, though, among those who say they plan to vote on Election Day.

Read more 2020 presidential election polling

20 min ago

Obama will join Biden on the campaign trail this final weekend

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Veronica Stracqualursi

Former President Barack Obama is set to join Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the campaign trail in their first joint appearance during the final weekend of the election season.

The two will be in the key battleground state of Michigan on Saturday to "discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country," the Biden campaign announced Wednesday. 

Obama has held three solo appearances over the past week campaigning for his former vice president, relishing his return to the campaign trail to help deliver a closing argument against his successor President Trump. 

The former president, who remains a popular figure in the Democratic Party, made his debut last week with a stump speech in Pennsylvania and delivered his most direct attack against Trump to date. He continued his campaigning over the weekend in Miami and on Tuesday in Orlando, as he zeroes in on a handful of critical battlegrounds where voting is underway.