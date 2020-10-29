Biden tests negative for Covid-19 ahead of trip to Florida

From the economy to the coronavirus pandemic, six voters discussed what they believe are the biggest issues in the 2020 election.

The panel did not use the voters’ last names. The voters have all been on previous “Pulse of the People” voters panels on CNN’s “New Day.”

Jimmy, who is voting for Trump, said that the biggest issue is the economy.

“By this time next year, we will be talking about the economy. If Biden gets in, it's going to be a disaster; if Trump stays in, it will probably be as good as it was,” he said to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

“The economy is intertwined with the virus. You know, I think to a large extent, a lot of the social unrest has been connected and intertwined with the virus. So I think the virus is the big issue here,” said Dale, who is voting for Joe Biden.

Stephanie, who is voting for Biden, said she thinks the issues of education and health care largely intertwines with the coronavirus pandemic as well. She said she’s been waiting for four years to see Trump’s health care plan.

Trump still has not presented a plan to replace Obamacare.

Voter Jimmy said he’s confident that Trump will not leave out people with pre-existing conditions.

“He said he would not do it; the man does what he says,” Jimmy said.

Voter Vanity said there are other “interlocking” issues along with the pandemic. “There are epidemic rates of police brutality against Black Americans, there are epidemic rates of violence against black transgender women,” she said.

Bobby, an undecided voter, said that the country will adapt no matter who the victor is.

“If Trump wins or Biden wins, I mean, I'm fine either way; we'll live, we'll move on as a country, we always have. The country will survive,” he said.

